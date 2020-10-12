Financial Services
Union Bank seals $40 million partnership with IFC
Union Bank has secured a partnership deal with IFC to boost trade.
Union Bank has announced its partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. The partnership enabled the bank to receive funding facility worth $40 million from the group, targeted at boosting access to finance for local businesses, increasing international trade, and helping to protect the nation’s economy from the accompanying harsh impact of the pandemic.
The partnership is under the IFC’s Global Trade Finance Program (GTFP), and as part of the terms of its arrangement, it would offer the confirming banks partial or full guarantees, covering payment risk on Union Bank’s trade-related transactions. The guarantees are transaction-specific and are backed up by a variety of underlying instruments including letters of credit, trade-related promissory notes, guarantees, etc.
What they are saying
Commenting on the partnership, the Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, Mr. Emeka Emuwa, stated that, “Union Bank is pleased to join the IFC’s Global Trade Finance Program. This is a significant achievement as we continue to expand our trade financing offerings to our corporate customers.
Commenting further, he noted that, “Even in these peculiar times, we remain focused on contributing to economic growth by developing tailored solutions that help our customers harness the teeming opportunities that still exist in the Nigerian market.”
Why this matters
The partnership will enable the bank to leverage on the network of GTFP’s members which are currently close to 300 major international banks, thereby expanding access to finance and reducing cash collateral requirements for Nigerian businesses.
The funding facility will thereby enable the sustained flow of trade credit into the Nigerian market, especially at a critical time like this when the country needs to generate more forex through exports and imports.
Cryptocurrency
Ripple’s money transfer network available in Nigeria
RippleNet, is now live in 55 countries including Nigeria, with XRP remittances now live in five continents.
Ripple, the fast-growing fintech juggernaut and owner of XRP disclosed its global payments network, RippleNet, is now live in 55 countries including Nigeria, with XRP remittances now live in five continents.
RippleNet also stated that its services offering were available in 95 currency pairs, according to the fintech’s redesigned website.
Quick fact; RippleNet is a network of institutional payment-providers that include banks and payment providers that use solutions developed by Ripple to provide a seamless experience to send money worldwide.
RippleNet uses a leverage cutting-edge blockchain technology in streamlining payments services and helps in reducing costs.
It should also be added that On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), Ripple’s XRP-powered cross-border payments product is available in the US, Mexico, Europe, the Philippines, and Australia.
Sequel to this feat, recall Nairametrics about a month ago gave critical insights into how Ripple, the world’s fast-growing crypto payment powerhouse, worked with bank regulators and policymakers in several governments for the adoption of digital payments.
Global banks are already working with Ripple
Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, with assets of more than USD 2.8 trillion, announced in November 2018 that, in cooperation with Ripple, it would provide an international money transfer service on the payment corridor from Japan to Brazil.
- Banks using Ripple include Europe’s banking giant, HSBC Holdings Plc, with assets of about $2.5 trillion, which disclosed in 2019 that it would use the XRP payment solution.
- Japan Post Bank with assets of USD 1.9 trillion, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and Mizuho Financial Group with trillions of dollars in assets, also have a close relationship with Ripple Asia.
- Others having a relationship with Ripple include Banco Santander, Barclays PLC, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto-Dominion Bank
Financial Services
CBN directs banks to confirm Swift transactions within 2 business days
The CBN has directed all deposit money banks to ensure full compliance with Swift Universal Confirmation requirements.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all deposit money banks to ensure full compliance with Swift Universal Confirmation requirements by making sure that the confirmation gets to Swift within 2 business days of the performance of such transactions.
The banks are expected to confirm within that period whether the beneficiary’s account has been credited, payment is rejected, or if still pending and will be measured on whether they confirm 80% of their weekly payments.
This disclosure was made by the apex bank in a circular to all banks and signed by CBN’s Director for Banking Services, Sam C. Okojere.
Part of the CBN’s circular reads, ‘’All banks operating in Nigeria are by this circular reminded of the need to ensure full compliance with SWIFT Universal Confirmations requirements. All SWIFT customers are required to provide on the outcome of all their incoming single customer payment (MT103) messages to SWIFT via tracker, also known as Universal Confirmations.
‘’The confirmation should get to SWIFT within two business days on whether the beneficiary’s account has been credited, payment is rejected or pending. Please note that all financial institutions within the ecosystem will be measured on whether they confirm 80% of their weekly payments.’’
The statement notes that Swift offers different ways to provide the status update through automated or manual methods. The channels include the Basic Tracker-manual, API calls, Automated MT199 confirmations, Batch confirmation, Full GPI and ISO 20022 – Available from 2022.
The CBN advised all banks to review and select the appropriate channel that suits their operations with a view to meeting the deadline of November 22, 2020, set by Swift for compliance.
Cryptocurrency
Ripple ventures into lending
Ripple’s Line of Credit provides upfront access to capital for every market through one simple credit arrangement.
Ripple, one of the fastest-growing Fintech startups worth billions of dollars, and owners of XRP, the fourth most valuable crypto by market value, recently disclosed that it was branching out into the lending business.
The report spoke on the barriers associated with many businesses accessing credit and why it felt it necessary to solve such pressing needs by highlighting the following:
- Limited access to working capital is one of the biggest barriers to growth for many companies.
- Unlike incumbents who have large balance sheets that allow them to scale their businesses quickly, many Fintechs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) lack the capital and resources to compete.
- Faced with stalled growth, customers turn to create bespoke credit arrangements – with each partner, in each destination market. Each arrangement requires additional overhead and management, making it a slow, burdensome, and ultimately inefficient process.
- Ripple’s Line of Credit solves this problem for its customers by providing upfront access to capital for every market through one simple credit arrangement – simplifying access to financial solutions that accelerate business performance and scale.
Hint: Ripple has about 6.2 billion XRP, worth over $1.5 billion at prevailing market prices. Its accounts reserve is responsible for 6% of XRP’s total supply when considering both the 45 billion in circulation and 48.6 billion held in escrow accounts. The Ripple periodically sells XRP into the crypto-verse.
The report further gave operational details on how Ripple will enforce such program and the edge it holds:
- Those using ODL on RippleNet can purchase XRP from Ripple on credit—customers are charged one fee on the amount borrowed, with no hidden fees, and can receive approvals faster than through traditional means.
- RippleNet customers simply take advantage of one simple XRP-based arrangement everywhere that ODL is available, regardless of sending destination or fiat currency, and costs a lot less than most other available credit options.