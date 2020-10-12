Economy & Politics
Update: WTO DG: President Buhari meets Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock
Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has today, met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock.
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Nigeria’s candidate for the vacant position of the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
She was led to the meeting with the President by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada; and the Minister of State, Industry Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagun.
This was disclosed in a tweet post by the Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, on his official twitter handle.
Also present in the meeting with the president is the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari
Okonjo-Iweala is one of the remaining 2 candidates still in the race for the WTO top job.
This is coming a few days after the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his support for Okonjo-Iweala and described her as the right person for the job of the WTO DG as she is capable of repositioning the international trade organization.
Nairametrics had in June 2020, reported the nomination of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, by President Muhammadu Buhari, for the position of Director-General WTO after the reported withdrawal of the candidacy of Yonok Frederik Agah, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to WTO.
Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Korean Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee, made it to the third and final round of voting for the top job at WTO on the November 7 from an initial shortlisted of 8 candidates that were later pruned down to 5 candidates.
Whoever wins the contest with a decision is expected to take over an organization mired in multiple crises, trade conflicts and struggling to help member states navigate a severe global economic slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The pair received a boost earlier this week when EU member states officially threw their weight behind them.
President Buhari has given his support and that of his administration to her effort to clinch the position.
Nigeria's candidate for @wto DG, @NOIweala, with COS to the President Prof Ibrahim Gambari, at the State House this afternoon.
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) October 12, 2020
Rotimi Akeredolu wins Ondo governorship election
Incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has emerged winner of the gubernatorial election in Ondo State.
Rotimi Akeredolu has emerged winner of the Saturday, October 10, 2020, gubernatorial election in Ondo State.
The incumbent, who is also a candidate of the All Progressives Congress clinched 15 of the 18 local governments of the state, while Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Eyitayo Jegede won the remaining 3 local governments, according to results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s returning officer and vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Idowu Olayinka.
Olayinka announced that a total of 572,745 valid votes were recorded while 18,448 were rejected, and about 16,000 votes cancelled.
While the Akeredolu polled 292,830, Mr. Jegede scored 195,791 votes, a difference of 97,039 votes.
Also in the race was, the incumbent deputy governor in the state and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, who came third by polling 69,127 votes.
What they are saying
President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the governor. This was made known in a tweet by the President’s Personal Assistant on News Media, Bashir Ahmad. He tweeted, “President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on his re-election as Governor of Ondo State for another four-year term.”
Reacting to the news of Akeredolu’s victory, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state said: “It is a new day in Ondo State. Congratulations to my brother Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN and a bigger congratulation to the APC members in the state. The biggest applause, however, goes to the good people of Ondo State for ensuring the election was held in an atmosphere devoid of rancour, violence and blood-letting as many had predicted.”
Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC said the people in the south-west voted for continued industrialisation, security and their welfare.
“We thank the Ondo electorate for voting for good governance, industrialisation, security, empowerment and general welfare of the state, we will continue to advocate for and support safe, free and credible elections that guarantee that valid votes count and the people’s will prevail,” Nabena said.
COVID-19: IMF Chief predicts $345 billion financing gap in African countries
IMF boss predicts that African countries will experience a financing gap to the tune of $345 billion through 2023.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, has predicted that African countries will experience a financing gap to the tune of $345 billion through 2023. According to her, this finance gap is largely attributable to the economic impact of the pandemic on vulnerable African economies.
In a concerted effort to avert this threat, Kristalina called on developed countries and institutions to assist African states in weathering the global pandemic and its associated economic impact. She made the call in a conference on Friday. Driving home her point, Kristalina said, “The pandemic will not be over anywhere until it is over everywhere … All of us, countries and institutions, must do more to support Africa to cope with the next phase of this crisis.”
She further asserted that African states had spent an additional 2.5% of gross domestic product on average to help their populations, and institutions like the IMF had also stepped up, but more aid was needed. Private lending also remained subdued, she added.
Commenting on how she arrived at the projected figure, Kristalina said, “Despite sizeable domestic adjustments, African states still need $1.2 trillion in financing through 2023, implying that some heavily indebted countries were being forced to choose between debt service and additional health and social spending.”
She further said, “Current commitments from international lenders and official bilateral creditors would cover less than a quarter of the projected needs, and private lending remained limited, leaving the projected $345 billion funding gap.“
Why this matters
According to World Bank estimates, the pandemic, in addition to a collapse in commodity prices and a plague of locusts, has adversely affected African economies, putting additional 43 million people at risk of extreme poverty. African countries have reported more than 1 million coronavirus cases and some 23,000 deaths.
In view of the details implying a potential threat to African economies and the world at large, IMF needs to seize the opportunity to call on members to make new pledges, so that the Fund can increase its concessional lending capacity, and loan its Special Drawing Rights —the IMF’s currency—to poorer countries.
It also backs an extension of the Group of 20’s moratorium in official bilateral debt payments beyond the end of 2020, and supports steps to strengthen the architecture for debt restructuring.
Nigeria allocates N3.12 trillion to service debt in 2021, as fiscal quagmire undermines ambitious recovery
N3.12 trillion has been budgeted to service debt in 2021, representing a 9.09% rise when compared to N2.86 trillion approved for 2020.
The Nigerian government in an ambitious economic recovery and sustainability agenda has proposed a N13.08 trillion appropriation budget for the year 2021, indicating a 23.3% from the N10.8 trillion budget approved in 2020.
Meanwhile, according to the budget breakdown, a sum of N3.12 trillion has been budgeted to service debt in 2021, representing a 9.09% rise when compared to N2.86 trillion approved for 2020.
The Budget breakdown
According to the budget speech made by President Muhammadu Buhari, the 2021 Appropriation Bill is designed to further deliver on the goals of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESC), with a roadmap to initiate post-corona economic recovery.
The breakdown shows that the capital expenditure as a percentage of Non-Debt Expenditure is a meagre 29%, while recurrent expenditure (salaries and overhead) as a percentage of total FGN expenditure stood at 71%.
Recurrent expenditure – N5.65trn
Capital Expenditure – N3.85trn
Statutory transfer – N484.5bn
Debt service – N3.12trn
Total proposed budget – N13.08trn
Key parameters
Oil production – 1.86 mbpd
Oil Price – $US40p/b
Exchange rate – 379 N/$US
GDP Growth – 3.0%
Inflation – 11.95%
Nigeria to borrow N4.28 trillion to fund budget deficit
The breakdown of the 2021 appropriation budget shows that due to persisting revenue challenge in the country, the total budget deficit rose to N5.19 trillion from N4.97 trillion approved in 2020.
According to the proposed budget, the 2021 budget deficit will be financed majorly by another borrowing of N4.28 trillion from both domestic and foreign sources. Domestic borrowing is estimated at N2.18 trillion, while external debt borrowing has been put at N940.89 billion, with sinking fund to pay off maturing bonds issued to local contractors and creditors put at N220 billion.
Other sources include N205.15 billion from privatization proceeds and N709.69 billion drawdowns on multilateral and bilateral loans secured for specific projects and programmes.
While the 2021 proposed budget appropriation will be largely funded by new borrowing, the attendant cost of borrowing new funds takes a sheer part of the total budget. For 2021, the Nigerian government is committed to meet debt service obligations, amounting to N3.12 trillion. This represents 40% of the total budget and an increase of N445.57 billion from N2.68 debt service in 2020.
An ambitious recovery?
The implementation of 2020 budget has largely been undermined by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, driving the government to set a N13.08 trillion 2021 budget. Meanwhile, the proposed 2021 budget maybe an ambitious one to say the least, as key pressure points on Nigeria’s fiscal landscape persist.
A glance at the key parameters underlying the 2021 budget shows that the federal government may be overly ambitious in its drive to initiate the recovery process by 2021. For instance, the government projected the Nigerian economy to bottom out of recession and produce a GDP growth of 3.2% in 2021. Indeed, this may be overly ambitious in an economy already stretched by COVID-19 pandemic amidst a looming recession.
In addition, budget deficit continues to snowball, projected to be N5.19 trillion in 2021. This represents 3.62% of estimated GDP, well above the threshold of 3% stipulated in the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), 2007. Unless there are new revenue sources for the country, given the limited scope for cost-cutting, it will not be feasible to keep budget deficits within the 3% target set in the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.
Lastly, revenue generation remains government’s main challenge. Despite key revenue management measures introduced in the 2021 budget, which includes deregulation of the price of petroleum products; ongoing verification exercise with IPPIS, and implementation of service-based electricity tariffs; the implementation of the 2021 budget may largely be threatened by the persisting weak global oil price.