WTO: Nigeria’s Ngonzi Okonjo-Iweala still in contention as candidates reduced to 2

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the disbursement of N10 billion to the National Population Commission (NPC), for the continuation of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in the remaining 546 Local Government Area (LGA) of the country.

This disclosure was made by the Acting Chairman of NPC, Dr. Eyitayo Oyetunji, during a press briefing on the release of the funds for the outstanding LGAs, and the update on the Enumeration Area Demarcation at the NPC headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

He also stated that the president approved an additional N45 billion, which is to be included in the 2021 Budget for completion of the exercise, as part of the preparations for the next census.

Oyetunde, who recalled that the commission has been implementing the exercise in phases due to paucity of funds, said the 10th Phase of the exercise which is expected to start on October 5th and end on October 29th, 2020. He also said training and fieldwork will be conducted in 33 LGAs spread across 25 States and the FCT.

The NPC boss said, “As you may be aware a total of 228 LGAs were successfully demarcated across the 36 States and FCT in the previous 9 phases. Hitherto, the Commission had been implementing the EAD in phases due to limitations in the availability and allocation of funds.’’

“I am however pleased to announce, that His Excellency, Mr President has reaffirmed his commitment towards the successful completion of the EAD and indeed towards the conduct of the next census by approving the release of the total sum of ten billion naira for the continuation of the EAD in the remaining 546 LGA of the country.’’

“The President has graciously followed this up by a further approval of an additional N45 billion to be included in the 2021 Budget for the completion of the exercise as part of preparations for the next census. No doubt, this milestone development, under-scores the President’s understanding of the role of data, especially demographic data as the bedrock for informed development planning and allocation of resources. facilities and services.’’

He pointed out that the President has by this action shown his desire to invest in the population, especially the teeming youthful population and also lead the country to harness the demographic dividend.

Going further, Oyetunde, reiterated the commission’s preparedness and unwavering commitment to working towards the successful conclusion of the EAD, the conduct of the next census, so as to provide accurate, reliable and up-to-date demographic data for national planning and development.