Economy & Politics
WTO: Nigeria’s Ngonzi Okonjo-Iweala still in contention as candidates reduced to 2
Okonjo Iweala and Yoo Myung-hee have emerged the last two candidates standing in contention for the role of DG of WTO.
Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has made it to the final rounds of voting for the post of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on the 7th of November.
This was announced today, October 7th after the final rounds of voting for the remaining 5 candidates, as Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee emerged as the last two candidates standing.
Nairametrics reported last month that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala was still in contention after 8 candidates were shortlisted to 5. The five remaining candidates at the time were; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Nigeria), Liam Fox (UK), Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril (Kenya), Yoo Myung-hee (South Korea), and Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri (Saudi Arabia).
The European Union disclosed a day ago that it will support Okonjo-Iweala and the South Korean candidate Yoo Myung-hee for the role of Director-General of the World Trade Organization.
If Okonjo Iweala wins the final vote next month, she will become the first African woman to take the role of WTO DG, succeeding the current DG, Mr. Roberto Azevêdo.
Economy & Politics
WTO: Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala gets European Union support
EU member-country envoys agreed to endorse Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Yoo Myung-hee in their bids to become DG of WTO.
The European Union says it will support Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and the South Korean candidate Yoo Myung-hee for the role of Director-General of the World Trade Organization.
This was disclosed by Bloomberg on Monday after a source at the EU revealed the candidates the Union would support, as the date to select a leader comes to a final chapter.
READ: Kenyan Candidate emerges as strong contender to Iweala for WTO
Nairametrics had reported last week that the remaining five candidates, who are from the initial pool of eight candidates that were shortlisted, will be further pruned down to just two candidates after the second round of elimination.
The five remaining candidates include Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Nigeria), Liam Fox (UK), Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril (Kenya), Yoo Myung-hee (South Korea), and Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri ( Saudi Arabia).
READ: House of Reps speaker to meet Ghanaian parliament over trade issues
Nairametrics had earlier reported that three candidates who were running for the WTO top job had fallen out of the race after the first round of the elimination process thereby leaving only five candidates out of the initial eight.
EU member-country envoys agreed on Monday in Brussels to endorse Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former finance minister, and Yoo Myung-hee, South Korea’s trade chief, in their bids to become WTO director-general, according to an official familiar with the matter.
READ: Otedola, Alakija, Okonjo-Iweala, others make list of 100 most reputable Africans
2 finalists would be announced on October 6th and the new Director-General would be announced on the 7th of November.
Okonjo-Iweala and the 4 other candidates will present themselves to the members of the global trade body for voting in the hopes of securing the highest number of votes to succeed the current DG, Mr. Roberto Azevêdo.
READ: Union Bank announces closed period as it readies to release H1 2020 result
Economy & Politics
President Buhari approves N10 billion for National Census
N10 billion has been approved by President Buhari to the NPC for the continuation of the Enumeration Area Demarcation.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the disbursement of N10 billion to the National Population Commission (NPC), for the continuation of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in the remaining 546 Local Government Area (LGA) of the country.
READ: FG approves N3.9 billion variation in housing contracts, Abuja’s dam rehabilitation
This disclosure was made by the Acting Chairman of NPC, Dr. Eyitayo Oyetunji, during a press briefing on the release of the funds for the outstanding LGAs, and the update on the Enumeration Area Demarcation at the NPC headquarters in Abuja on Monday.
READ: FG says no electricity tariff increase for poor, vulnerable Nigerians, gives conditions for increase
He also stated that the president approved an additional N45 billion, which is to be included in the 2021 Budget for completion of the exercise, as part of the preparations for the next census.
Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic Data
Oyetunde, who recalled that the commission has been implementing the exercise in phases due to paucity of funds, said the 10th Phase of the exercise which is expected to start on October 5th and end on October 29th, 2020. He also said training and fieldwork will be conducted in 33 LGAs spread across 25 States and the FCT.
The NPC boss said, “As you may be aware a total of 228 LGAs were successfully demarcated across the 36 States and FCT in the previous 9 phases. Hitherto, the Commission had been implementing the EAD in phases due to limitations in the availability and allocation of funds.’’
“I am however pleased to announce, that His Excellency, Mr President has reaffirmed his commitment towards the successful completion of the EAD and indeed towards the conduct of the next census by approving the release of the total sum of ten billion naira for the continuation of the EAD in the remaining 546 LGA of the country.’’
“The President has graciously followed this up by a further approval of an additional N45 billion to be included in the 2021 Budget for the completion of the exercise as part of preparations for the next census. No doubt, this milestone development, under-scores the President’s understanding of the role of data, especially demographic data as the bedrock for informed development planning and allocation of resources. facilities and services.’’
He pointed out that the President has by this action shown his desire to invest in the population, especially the teeming youthful population and also lead the country to harness the demographic dividend.
Going further, Oyetunde, reiterated the commission’s preparedness and unwavering commitment to working towards the successful conclusion of the EAD, the conduct of the next census, so as to provide accurate, reliable and up-to-date demographic data for national planning and development.
Business
Petrol pump price may drop in October – PETROAN
The arm-chair pattern of fixing prices is not correct.
The pump price of petrol may drop marginally in October. This is expected to be determined by the recent fall in global crude oil prices.
This was disclosed by National President, Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Billy Gillis-Harry, according to Punch.
READ: Nigerians bypassing bank transfers with crypto
According to the group, once the cost of petrol has been largely determined by the price of crude oil, the recent marginal plunge in crude oil cost could lead to a drop in the price of petrol in Nigeria.
READ: Petrol supply drops by 21%, NNPC gives reasons for high production cost
Global oil prices go south
Brent, the global benchmark against which Nigeria’s crude oil is priced, dropped in price by $1.66 or 4.06% as at 13.20 pm Central Standard Time.
The commodity (Brent) traded at $39.27 per barrel at the same time, while the cost of crude in the OPEC Basket was put at $39.94 per barrel.
READ: Foreign investment inflow into banking sector falls by 95% in Q2 2020
Crude oil in the OPEC basket also dipped by $1.77, when compared with the price it traded on the previous day.
PETROAN’s call
According to the Oil marketers, especially members of PETROAN, they would continue to call for enlarged stakeholders meeting in determining the price of petrol across the country.
READ: CBN grants Greenwich Trust Limited operational license for merchant banking
Gillis-Harry said, “We will continue to insist that the arm-chair pattern of fixing prices is not correct. You saw the confusion it caused the last time. We are going to have a meeting with them (government) that will involve all the stakeholders. So, hopefully by then, we should be able to have the proper information to give to you on the latest in price.”
In all, if the slide in crude oil prices persists, he is optimistic that the price of petrol may come down.