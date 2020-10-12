EndSARS: Police brutality still evident after SARS dissolution

The recent #EndSARS protest has gained not only nationwide, but also worldwide attention in the last few days with protests simultaneously happening in several cities around the world.

The protest which is a stand against Police brutality and the subsequent call for the disbandment of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police Force over allegations of harassment, abduction, extortion and murder, has gained the support of several Nigerian firms, companies and start-ups, as they make donations to support the cause.

Following the fundraiser kicked off by Flutterwave Inc. for the victims of the #EndSARS protest, the company has made the initiative open to the public in order to raise more funds for the cause.

Backstory

Nairametrics had earlier reported on how the staff of Flutterwave donated N2million to the protesters of the nationwide #EndSARS protest.

The Federal Government through the Inspector General of Police has dissolved the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) as reported by Nairametrics.

What you should know

The funds raised on the Flutterwave platform are as follows N10,262,703, $6,040, £583, CAD1,300, GHS715, AUD105, ZAR400, EUR675, CZK500, and AED100, according to a tweet retweeted by the tech company.

Here is what has been disbursed so far;

N100,000 was sent to the Abuja Protests.

N90,000 was sent to Port Harcourt protest for medical supplies.

N2million was paid for the hospital bills of Miss Joy, a victim of the protest who was hospitalized.

N1million was sent to the family of Jimoh Isiaka, who lost his life as a result of the peaceful protest.

Some other donations made to support the #EndSARS protest are:

Bundle Africa

Bundle a social payment app for cash and cryptocurrencies had set up three cryptocurrency wallets for fundraising aimed at supporting the victims of SARS brutality and the protesters of the EndSARS movement. The company also made some contribution of NGN 1,000,000 (2,145 BUSD) to support the cause.

Also, Yele Badamosi, CEO of Bundle Africa who claimed to have been a victim of the Police unit, personally made a contribution of NGN 500,000 (1,072.5 BUSD) to the cryptocurrency wallet the company had set up to fund the protest.

6/ How will your contribution be used? We will donate all funds raised to two legitimate #EndSARS support campaigns equally: 1. @feminist_co:https://t.co/255auU9g1N — Bundle (@BundleAfrica) October 10, 2020

Quidax

Quidax, a cryptocurrency exchange firm that buys and sells cryptocurrencies donated N500,000 to the EndSARS protest. The company stated this via its Twitter handle.

https://t.co/AoedcWmLW7

We’ve joined other tech startups in donating N500,000 to #EndSARS and are calling on other tech startups to do the same. This problem doesn’t only affect us but our customers and employees. Thanks @flutterwave for making this happen!#EndPoliceBrutality — Quidax (@QuidaxAfrica) October 10, 2020

Feminist Coalition

Feminist Coalition, a Nigerian feminist set, established to oppose injustice through peaceful protests, fundraising, and social media organisation, raised N6,354,561.27 as of Oct. 10th.

According to the group, donations made would be used on First Aid, masks, bail, hospital bills, food, water, glucose for protesters, and also for the provision of legal aid to protestors, who have been arrested on the frontline.

BudgIT Nigeria

BudgIT, a civic tech organisation focused on increasing the degree of transparency, citizen engagement & accountability in public finance, made a donation of N500,000 to support the medical expenses of Miss Ndubueze Isioma Joy, who is undergoing treatment in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound during the protest.

We will support with N500,000. Our best wishes are with Ndubueze Isioma Joy at these challenging times. #EndSARS https://t.co/PKZkzIwBc2 — BudgIT Nigeria (@BudgITng) October 9, 2020

emPawa Africa

EmPawa, an initiative aimed at helping upcoming artists with knowledge and funds to reach their full musical potential, donated N1 million for medical supplies, food, water, etc to the #EndSARS protest.

"We are saddened by the death of Jimoh Isiaq and wounds to a number of protesters in Abuja, Ogbomosho etc. So we're supporting the cause with N1m for medical supplies, food, water etc. Feel free to also donate here: https://t.co/ecMq34DHO9 — emPawa Africa (@emPawaAfrica) October 10, 2020

Adam Bradford

Adam Brandford is an English social activist, business adviser, and entrepreneur. He set up an emergency fundraiser, and to kick off the lunch, he donated $10,000 alongside Benson Ekpo. The money raised would be used to support activism & youth initiatives.

Today, myself and https://t.co/Q2BOFwOZFr’s Africa lead Benson Ekpo have launched an emergency fund to support activism & youth initiatives countering the SARS destruction. I have pledged $10,000 today to launch the fund. Who is with me to shine these youth brighter? #EndSARS — Adam Bradford (@Entre_Adam) October 10, 2020

Scale My Hustle

Scale My Hustle is a social enterprise that helps entrepreneurs by providing an E-learning platform and a supportive community to help grow and build their businesses.

The company made a donation of N1,000,000.00 to support the peaceful protest.

Police brutality has no place in our society. We stand firmly behind the voices calling for #EndSars and have made a donation of N1,000,000.00 to support the cause. #EndSarsNow #EndSarsProtests pic.twitter.com/kaXokZ7y34 — ScaleMyHustle (@scalemyhustle) October 10, 2020

Why this matters

No one ever knows how a protest will end. In the last 4 days of the #EndSARS protest, Jimoh Isiaka lost his life to the struggle, and a host of other youths have reported injuries, hospitalized or arrested. Though the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has announced the dissolution of the SARS unit, protesters have refused to leave the streets.