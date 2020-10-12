Business
#EndSARS: Police brutality still evident after SARS dissolution
The Inspector-General of Police announced the scrapping of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) on Sunday. However, a few minutes after the announcement, the Police attacked #EndSARS protesters with tear gas, water cannons, and live ammunition according to a Nairametrics analyst.
Backstory
Nairametrics reported on Sunday that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, dissolved the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).
“The IGP appreciates and commends all citizens particularly those who genuinely express their concerns for a better policing orientation in an organized, patriotic, and civil manner. He reaffirms the determination of the Force to bequeath to the country a Police Force and System that is professional in service delivery and most importantly, accountable to the people,” the IGP said.
However, Nairametrics covered the protests over the weekend and it turned out the officers stationed at the Force HQ may not have gotten the memo.
They’ve Started Attacking The Abuja Protesters Right Now. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/78rLsvqhjM
— OZO (@IsaOzo) October 11, 2020
The protesters after getting the news of the dissolution of the SARS, listened to a speech by activist, Aisha Yeshufu, at the Maitama roundabout in Abuja. The protesters agreed to take their protest to the Force HQ in a peaceful manner, marching from Maitama roundabout to the Secretariat.
Immediately after crossing the Federal Secretariat and approaching the Force HQ, Policemen attacked peaceful protesters unprovoked using tear gas, water cannons and also dispersing the crowd with gunshots warnings.
The world needs to see this.
On the very day the govt told us #SARS had been dissolved, the police reminded us that their brutality was here to stay. They attacked us, they assaulted us.
The Abuja police is attacking peaceful protesters!!#EndSarsNow#EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria pic.twitter.com/3ALJhVEY7w
— Olorogun (@OkKevwe) October 11, 2020
Journalist, David Hundeyin, who was at the scene of the attack after the IGP’s announcement said, “Just staged a PEACEFUL March to the Force HQ and got badly teargassed for the 2nd time today, after which we were hit by a water cannon and then multiple live bullet rounds into the air”
“They came after us on foot brandishing horsewhips” he added.
According to the Nairametrics analyst, the Police chased the unarmed protesters from Secretariat down to Transcorp Hilton junction. The Police perpetrated a number of atrocities; they slashed car tyres, hit cars, manhandled fleeing protesters, seized phones and arrested whoever they caught up with. All these happened a few minutes after the IGP announced the dissolution of SARS.
Bottomline
The FG needs to address the issue of total Police brutality which is related to the SARS protests. Protesting is a constitutional right, and the Abuja protesters were mainly peaceful and unarmed. However, they were teargassed 3 times on Sunday, which begs the question of whether the FG is truly ready to implement the publicized dissolution of SARS.
#EndSARS: President Buhari promises extra-judicial killings investigations, Police reform
The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms, President Buhari says.
Federal Government has assured Nigerians that the extra-judicial killings before and during the #EndSARS on-going protests would be investigated and justice will prevail.
This was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari in a video shared via his Twitter handle on Monday.
He said, “The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people.”
The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people. pic.twitter.com/XjQMSr3jlm
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 12, 2020
Details later …
#EndSARS: Nigerian firms, Start-ups donate millions in support of protests
Nigerian firms and start-ups have expressed support for the #EndSARS protests by making voluntary donations to the cause.
The recent #EndSARS protest has gained not only nationwide, but also worldwide attention in the last few days with protests simultaneously happening in several cities around the world.
The protest which is a stand against Police brutality and the subsequent call for the disbandment of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police Force over allegations of harassment, abduction, extortion and murder, has gained the support of several Nigerian firms, companies and start-ups, as they make donations to support the cause.
Following the fundraiser kicked off by Flutterwave Inc. for the victims of the #EndSARS protest, the company has made the initiative open to the public in order to raise more funds for the cause.
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier reported on how the staff of Flutterwave donated N2million to the protesters of the nationwide #EndSARS protest.
The Federal Government through the Inspector General of Police has dissolved the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) as reported by Nairametrics.
What you should know
The funds raised on the Flutterwave platform are as follows N10,262,703, $6,040, £583, CAD1,300, GHS715, AUD105, ZAR400, EUR675, CZK500, and AED100, according to a tweet retweeted by the tech company.
Here is what has been disbursed so far;
- N100,000 was sent to the Abuja Protests.
- N90,000 was sent to Port Harcourt protest for medical supplies.
- N2million was paid for the hospital bills of Miss Joy, a victim of the protest who was hospitalized.
- N1million was sent to the family of Jimoh Isiaka, who lost his life as a result of the peaceful protest.
(READ MORE: Thrive Agric: “Where is my money?”)
Some other donations made to support the #EndSARS protest are:
Bundle Africa
Bundle a social payment app for cash and cryptocurrencies had set up three cryptocurrency wallets for fundraising aimed at supporting the victims of SARS brutality and the protesters of the EndSARS movement. The company also made some contribution of NGN 1,000,000 (2,145 BUSD) to support the cause.
Also, Yele Badamosi, CEO of Bundle Africa who claimed to have been a victim of the Police unit, personally made a contribution of NGN 500,000 (1,072.5 BUSD) to the cryptocurrency wallet the company had set up to fund the protest.
6/ How will your contribution be used?
We will donate all funds raised to two legitimate #EndSARS support campaigns equally:
1. @feminist_co:https://t.co/255auU9g1N
— Bundle (@BundleAfrica) October 10, 2020
Quidax
Quidax, a cryptocurrency exchange firm that buys and sells cryptocurrencies donated N500,000 to the EndSARS protest. The company stated this via its Twitter handle.
https://t.co/AoedcWmLW7
We’ve joined other tech startups in donating N500,000 to #EndSARS and are calling on other tech startups to do the same.
This problem doesn’t only affect us but our customers and employees.
Thanks @flutterwave for making this happen!#EndPoliceBrutality
— Quidax (@QuidaxAfrica) October 10, 2020
Feminist Coalition
Feminist Coalition, a Nigerian feminist set, established to oppose injustice through peaceful protests, fundraising, and social media organisation, raised N6,354,561.27 as of Oct. 10th.
According to the group, donations made would be used on First Aid, masks, bail, hospital bills, food, water, glucose for protesters, and also for the provision of legal aid to protestors, who have been arrested on the frontline.
— Bilkis (@bilkisss_) October 11, 2020
BudgIT Nigeria
BudgIT, a civic tech organisation focused on increasing the degree of transparency, citizen engagement & accountability in public finance, made a donation of N500,000 to support the medical expenses of Miss Ndubueze Isioma Joy, who is undergoing treatment in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound during the protest.
We will support with N500,000. Our best wishes are with Ndubueze Isioma Joy at these challenging times. #EndSARS https://t.co/PKZkzIwBc2
— BudgIT Nigeria (@BudgITng) October 9, 2020
emPawa Africa
EmPawa, an initiative aimed at helping upcoming artists with knowledge and funds to reach their full musical potential, donated N1 million for medical supplies, food, water, etc to the #EndSARS protest.
"We are saddened by the death of Jimoh Isiaq and wounds to a number of protesters in Abuja, Ogbomosho etc. So we're supporting the cause with N1m for medical supplies, food, water etc. Feel free to also donate here: https://t.co/ecMq34DHO9
— emPawa Africa (@emPawaAfrica) October 10, 2020
Adam Bradford
Adam Brandford is an English social activist, business adviser, and entrepreneur. He set up an emergency fundraiser, and to kick off the lunch, he donated $10,000 alongside Benson Ekpo. The money raised would be used to support activism & youth initiatives.
Today, myself and https://t.co/Q2BOFwOZFr’s Africa lead Benson Ekpo have launched an emergency fund to support activism & youth initiatives countering the SARS destruction. I have pledged $10,000 today to launch the fund. Who is with me to shine these youth brighter? #EndSARS
— Adam Bradford (@Entre_Adam) October 10, 2020
Scale My Hustle
Scale My Hustle is a social enterprise that helps entrepreneurs by providing an E-learning platform and a supportive community to help grow and build their businesses.
The company made a donation of N1,000,000.00 to support the peaceful protest.
Police brutality has no place in our society. We stand firmly behind the voices calling for #EndSars and have made a donation of N1,000,000.00 to support the cause. #EndSarsNow #EndSarsProtests pic.twitter.com/kaXokZ7y34
— ScaleMyHustle (@scalemyhustle) October 10, 2020
Why this matters
No one ever knows how a protest will end. In the last 4 days of the #EndSARS protest, Jimoh Isiaka lost his life to the struggle, and a host of other youths have reported injuries, hospitalized or arrested. Though the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has announced the dissolution of the SARS unit, protesters have refused to leave the streets.
#EndSARS: Motorists spend hours in Lekki Expressway traffic
#ENDSARS Protest meant some commuters got home past midnight on Sunday.
Motorists living in the Lekki-Ajah axis spent hours in traffic on Sunday, October 11th as #EndSARS protests caused traffic gridlock along the Lekki -Epe expressway stretch of the road.
The traffic was said to have started at about noon as protesters blocked the road after the Ajah axis demanding that the rogue SARS division in the Police Force be disbanded. The Federal Government eventually succumbed under pressure and disbanded SARS.
Unfortunately, most motorists paid the price as they remained in traffic for hours with some arriving home past midnight due to the enduring traffic gridlock. A motorist who could not help but express his frustration took to Twitter to lament how he has spent over 7 hours in traffic. He tweeted, “I have been in a traffic gridlock on Lekki-Ajah road since 3pm. This is 10.10pm, I am not near home yet. What mess of a city!”
I have been in a traffic gridlock on Lekki-Ajah road since 3pm. This is 10.10pm, I am not near home yet. What mess of a city! pic.twitter.com/py7Nf4kOvj
— Bayo onanuga (@aonanuga1956) October 11, 2020
Nigerians have had to endure traffic in recent weeks as work commenced on Third Mainland Bridge, one of the major traffic routes connecting Lagos Island and Lagos Mainland.
Traffic was also bad on Saturday, October 10, along the Bourdillon road on the Ikoyi Axis as protesters blocked off access temporarily to make their demands known. However, it was not as bad as the Lekki Traffic experienced on Sunday.
What to expect
Protesters are said to have resumed at Lekki Phase 1 gate early on Monday morning continuing the call to #EndSARS. Commuters were seen diverting to the Ikoyi Link bridge to avoid being in traffic jams.
Reports also indicate the protesters will reconvene in the Ikeja axis towards the international airport, potentially causing another traffic gridlock today. Motorists are advised to commute with caution.