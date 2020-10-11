EndSARS: State Governors should have necessary powers to control the Police Force – Seyi Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has questioned why State Governors are called Chief Security Officers and don’t have the necessary powers to control police force.

The Governor disclosed this in a statement while reacting to the death of Jimoh Isiaka, a protester killed by the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) on Saturday.

Again, I express my deepest sympathies to the family of Jimoh Isiaka, may his soul rest in peace. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) October 10, 2020

Isiaka was allegedly killed by the Nigerian Police on Saturday in Ognomosho over the #EndSARS protests against police brutality. The Police claimed they did not shoot protesters.

Makinde received the news of Isiaka’s passing with “deep sadness” after he was declared dead at the Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso,

“Also, at this same protest, Abdulrasaq Olawale, Oluwadamilare Gbolohunmi, and five other persons sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.”

“This situation is highly regrettable. I have contacted the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, and other relevant agencies, and investigations into what led to the unfortunate incident are still ongoing,” Makinde said.

He added that the protests are a sign of systematic failure in Nigeria’s security institutions and also a failure of those constitutionally empowered to protect the citizens.

“It again calls into question why State Governors are called Chief Security Officers of their state whereas, they do not have the necessary powers to control the Police force.

“Peaceful protests are a big part of our democratic process. The right to freedom of speech and assembly are guaranteed by our constitution, and I will never support any attempt to rob citizens of their fundamental human rights.”

Backstory

Nairametrics had earlier reported President Muhammadu Buhari saying his government is determined to reform the Police and he is being briefed regularly on the unethical conduct of the Nigerian Police Force.

What to expect