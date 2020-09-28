Senator Elisha Abbo ordered to pay N50 million to assault victim

The National Bureau of Statistics, with the support of the World Bank, has commenced the process of implementing the 2020 National Business Sample Census (NBSC) in Nigeria. This is exactly two decades and two years after the last business census of establishments in the country.

This disclosure was stated in a circular signed by Ichedi, Sunday Joel, Head, Public Affairs & International Relations Unit, which was released by the Statistician-General of the Federation this morning.

The Survey which is coming after a similar one conducted twenty-two years ago (1997/98) is necessary, especially now that the current government is re-structuring the economy for faster growth through support to Small, Medium and large-scale enterprises, in order to increase their productivity.

The National Business Sample Census is expected to last two months from October 12 to December 12.

The main objectives of NBSC includes:

To compile, frame, and develop instruments and concepts, establish standards and methodology for industrial and business surveys in Nigeria.

To serve as a benchmark for updates of subsequent commercial and industrial sector statistics.

To develop a national directory of commercial and industrial business establishments, with all their associated social and economic characteristics

To provide the country with comprehensive and detailed information about the structure of the Nigerian economy.

The Census will cover all the thirty-six (36) states of the Federation and FCT, with establishments in all economic sectors involved in the exercise.

For the avoidance of doubt, the establishments to be covered should have a fixed structure and location, a separate shop with a different entrance, and enclosed from dwelling place (in the case of residential areas), shops should have locks and keys for a market setting. While kiosks and shops under the umbrella are not to be listed during the census.

All commercial and industrial businesses in each LGA will be identified and listed by the state. Name, location address, postal address, phone number, email address, year of commencement, number of activities engaged in, main type of activity, and others are questions that will be asked.

NBS enumerators with customized T-Shirts and Face Caps will visit your establishment, at any date within the stipulated period, to collect necessary information for the census. Please oblige them with the information, as your cooperation is germane towards the successful execution of the census exercise.

However, the Bureau wishes to assure you that any information given will be kept in absolute confidentiality, and will not be divulged to a third party.