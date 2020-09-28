TOTAL, MTN, OKOMU OIL in home run win, investors gain N98.5 billion

The market capitalization of NASD OTC Securities Exchange Market, gained about N9.22 billion in value, from N528.90 billion recorded in the previous week to N538.12 billion at the close of trading session, Friday September 25, 2020.

The index closed on a positive note YTD, gaining 5.02%, as the market recorded an increase in performance.

On a weekly basis, the NSI gained 1.74% from 720.02 points last week to 732.57 points this week.

The improved performance of the NSI over the week is partly attributable to the impressive performance of UBN Properties Plc, both in terms of trade volume and trade value.

There was an appreciation of the share price of Central Securities Clearing System Plc, which leaped by 9.63% from N13.5 in the previous week to N14.8 this week. CSCS Plc, currently holds a Market Capitalization of ₦74 Billion.

Source: NASD OTC Market report

In terms of Week-on-Week basis, mixed results were recorded, as the total value traded declined by -75.99%, from N108.40 million to N26.03 million in the period under review.

But trade volume appreciated by 275.69%, from about 3,246,505 units to 12,196,894 units. On a Year To Date (YTD) basis, a total of 7,838,995,186 units have been traded so far for the year.

Top traded securities by Value

In the top five position, UBN Properties Plc led the chart with N12.6 million, in terms of the trade value for the week, followed by NIPCO Plc with N8.13 million, Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc with N1.91 million, WAMCO Plc with approximately N1.80 million, and Food Concept with N1.35 million

The summary of the top five securities by value is depicted in the chart below.

Source: Nairametrics’ computation

Top traded Securities by volume

UBN Properties Plc also led the chart, registering 10,000,000 units, followed by Food Concept Plc with 2,000,000 units. Also, in the top five position is NIPCO Plc with 125,091 units, while Afriland Plc recorded 23,650 units. Geo-Fluids Plc made it to the elite list with 15,000 units.

In summary, the chart below shows the top five securities in terms of volume.

Key Highlights

Total volume traded Year-to-Date stands at 7,838,995,186 units in 1171 deals .

T otal Value traded is ₦10,881,948,526.39.

Market capitalization current stands at N 538.12 billion

