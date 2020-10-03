Energy
FG clamps down on filling stations, others for faulty measuring and weighing equipment
FG would apply severe sanctions on business operators found to be using faulty and recalibrated equipment to defraud Nigerians.
The Federal Government has announced that it has started a clampdown on the use of faulty and altered measuring and weighing equipment by some business owners, especially in the oil and gas sector.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Port Harcourt at a two-day sensitization workshop with stakeholders in the downstream oil and gas industry.
The minister who was represented by Mr Gbolahan Adamoh, Head of Oil and Gas, Department of Weight and Measures (WM), in the ministry said that government was aware of such illicit trade by some service providers.
The minister disclosed that the Weights and Measure Department is the lead Federal Government agency mandated to enforce accurate use of weighing and measuring equipment for trade in the country.
According to him, the department has discovered that many businesses, such as filling stations, recalibrate their metres and equipment to cheat the buying public as it usually leads to under dispensing of petroleum products by them.
Adebayo said, “So, we decided to meet with critical stakeholders in the downstream oil and gas sector and engage them to maintain accurate measurement of their metres while serving their customers. We want customers to get full value for their money especially during this COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the economy of the country and made things difficult for Nigerians.
“We want a litre of fuel to be a litre, and a kilogramme of whatever grain to be a kilogramme, so that Nigerians can get their monies worth,” he said.
The minister said that the government is going to apply severe sanctions on business operators found to be using faulty and recalibrated equipment to defraud Nigerians.
He said that such individuals would have their filling stations and businesses sealed-off and made to pay huge sums of money as well as a face jail term.
He said, “We appeal to filling station operators and other business owners to visit our offices for verification and proper certification of their equipment for use for trade. The department is committed to protecting both the producers and consumers through fair and balanced trade transaction.’’
Adebayo told the participants that the tolerance level that can be allowed remained 60 milligrams for 10 litres of fuel and 30 milligrams for 10 litres, different from the tolerance level provided by other government regulators.
One of the participants, Sunny Nkpe, the Zonal Chairman, System 2E of Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), said the association was worried about the different ‘error allowance’ approved by the Weight and Measure Department, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), and Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON).
Francis Dimkpa, branch Chairman of PETROAN in Rivers, said the association would soon invite all regulating agencies and security agencies to a meeting to ensure harmony in the industry.
Energy
Fuel prices: Information Minister defends President Buhari’s comparison of Saudi with Nigeria
The government justified the President’s comparison of Nigeria with other oil-producing countries.
The Federal Government has defended itself over President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2020 Independence speech when he compared fuel price in Saudi Arabia with Nigeria.
The government argued that the comparison made by the President Buhari on fuel prices between Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and other countries is justified.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, during a session on a Radio Nigeria current affairs programme, “Radio Link’’ on Saturday in Abuja.
Back story: Nairametrics reported when Buhari said in his Independence Day broadcast that “we sell petrol at N161 per litre when same is sold at N168 per litre in Saudi Arabia; N211 per litre in Egypt; N362 per litre in Ghana; N362 per litre in Chad, and N346 per litre in Niger Republic. It does not make sense for petrol to be cheaper in Nigeria than Saudi Arabia.’’
Minister’s defence
The minister argued that there was nothing wrong in making such a comparison. He said;
“Some people have said why should we compare ourselves to Saudi Arabia with better infrastructure and higher wages. Our answer to that is very simple. Saudi Arabia has 34 million people while Nigeria has 200 million people. Saudi Arabia produces 10 million barrels of crude oil per day, while Nigeria produces at its best, 2.1 million barrel per day. Their population is about one-sixth of Nigeria’s population and they are blessed with more resources. Therefore, they can afford to pay higher wages and build infrastructure. Our argument must be put in proper perspective. As we have said, whatever money we make from the subsidy removal, we will invest in infrastructure development.’’
The minister commended organised labour for its understanding and patriotism in suspending its planned strike to protest the fuel price deregulation and the electricity tariff adjustment.
He noted that the suspension of the strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress and their affiliates averted a “national calamity’’.
According to him, after spending sleepless nights engaging with organised labour, the two congresses agreed with the government that the fuel deregulation was inevitable.
“The moment we lost as much as 60 per cent of our earnings and suffered a kind of shock in crude oil prices, we must deregulate. Between 2006 and 2019, we paid N10.413 trillion in fuel subsidies; an average of N743.8 billion per annum,’’ he lamented.
He added that the country right now cannot afford the subsidy regime.
Energy
Chevron says it has no plan to move Nigerian jobs outside the country
The Management has dismissed reports that Chevron Nigeria Ltd has concluded plans to relocate jobs outside the country.
The Management of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), declared that it has no plans to migrate Nigerian jobs outside the country.
According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this clarification was made in a statement by Chevron’s General Manager for Policy, Government, and Public Affairs, Mr Esimaje Brikinn, on Friday, October 2, 2020.
READ: Chevron crisis deepens, as workers call for MD’s removal, facilities shut down
Brikinn disclosed this, following an allegation by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), that Chevron Nigeria Limited has concluded plans to relocate jobs outside the country.
He said, however, that the company was only reviewing its manpower requirements in the light of the changing business environment.
According to him, the new organisational structure will require approximately 25% reduction in the workforce across the various levels of its organisation.
Brikinn in his statement said, “The aim is to have a business that is competitive, and have an appropriately sized organisation with improved processes. This will increase efficiency and effectiveness, retain value, reduce cost, and generate more revenue for the Federal Government of Nigeria,
“We have prospects for our company in Nigeria; however, we must make the necessary adjustments, in light of the prevailing business climate. We need everyone’s support to get through these tough times stronger, more efficient, and more profitable, in order to sustain the business,”
The Chevron spokesman also said that the oil major was in agreement with both its Joint Venture partners, including NNPC and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on the process.
“We are actively engaging our workforce, to ensure they understand why this is being done. We will continue to consistently engage all relevant stakeholders, including the leadership of the employee unions, as we continue this process of business optimization,” he concluded.
Earlier, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Chevron Branch, had accused CNL of sacking 600 Nigerian workers, amidst plans to relocate jobs to America.
Its Branch Chairman, Mr Ote Oyegbanren, and Secretary, Mr Lavin Aghaunor, in a statement said the workers being sacked were lower cadre employees, whose salaries were negligible when compared with that paid to their American expatriate counterparts.
The national PENGASSAN, however, appealed to Chevron Management to suspend the process, and allow both parties to reach an agreement on an amicable voluntary separation exercise, such that workers may opt to exit. This current conciliatory offer was rebuffed.
Nairametrics had earlier reported that Chevron Nigeria Limited was planning to reduce its workforce by as much as 25%, in a bid to align with the changing business environment.
Energy
Chevron to sack 25% of its workforce in Nigeria
American oil major, Chevron has disclosed that it would be laying off 25% of its workforce in Nigeria.
Chevron Nigeria Limited has announced that it will be reducing its workforce by 25% as it is reviewing its manpower requirements in light of the changing business environment.
The disclosure was made by Chevron Nigeria Limited on Friday, October 2, 2020, in a statement titled ‘Chevron Nigeria Limited reviews workforce in accordance with business exigencies’.
The American oil major said it would continue to evaluate opportunities to improve capital efficiency and reduce operating costs.
READ: Chevron concludes gas sale deal with power and gas firms
The General Manager Policy, Government and Public Affairs of Chevron Nigeria Limited, Esimaje Brikinn, said, “The aim is to have a business that is competitive and have an appropriately sized organisation with improved processes. This will increase efficiency and effectiveness, retain value, reduce cost, and generate more revenue for the Federal Government of Nigeria.”
According to him, the new organizational structure will, unfortunately, require approximately 25 per cent reduction in the workforce across the various levels of the organisation.
READ: PENGASSAN shuts Chevron’s premises over failure to pay workers entitlements
He said, ‘’It is important to note that all our employees will retain their employment until the reorganisation process is completed,”
He, however, pointed out that there were no plans to migrate Nigerian jobs outside the country.
Brikinn said, “We have prospects for our company in Nigeria; however, we must make the necessary adjustments in light of the prevailing business climate; and we need everyone’s support to get through these tough times stronger, more efficient and more profitable, in order to sustain the business.’’
“We are actively engaging our workforce to ensure they understand why this is being done. We will continue to consistently engage all relevant stakeholders, including the leadership of the employee unions as we continue this process of business optimisation.”
This is coming barely a day after Royal Dutch Shell announced plans to cut its workforce by between 7,000 and 9,000 staff globally, which includes Nigeria that is one of its major area of operation. This represents about 11% of its total staff.
The crash in oil prices which was triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has also seen Shell’s peers take drastic steps to shore up the balance sheet. BP Plc said in June it planned to cut 10,000 jobs, Chevron Corp. intends to trim 10% to 15% of its global workforce, while Exxon Mobil Corp. is reviewing staffing country by country.