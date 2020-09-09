Energy
FG directs 9,000 filling stations to install gas facilities
The DPR ordered the filling stations to begin immediate installation and also update licenses.
The Department of Petroleum Resources has ordered 9,000 filling stations nationwide to begin the installation of facilities for gas products.
This was announced in a statement by The Director, DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu. The DPR said the move will improve the utilization of liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas and autogas as alternative fuels for Nigerians.
Nairametrics reported last month that the Federal Government stated that filling stations will begin to dispense autogas into automobiles through selected filling stations across the country before the end of September. The Committee on National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) had been assigned to ensure the effective implementation and take-off of this initiative. The NGEP was inaugurated in January this year by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, in furtherance of the domestic gas expansion programme of the Federal Government.
Mr Auwalu added that the 9,000 outlets represent 27% of the number of retail fuel stations in the first category, and identified by the DPR as stations that can implement the integration of gas facilities based on robust safety assessment and technical considerations.
The DPR ordered all category one operators of filling stations to begin immediate installation and also update the licenses with the DPR.
“All operators of retail outlets in categories two and three whose facilities do not meet the minimum requirements or do not have sufficient land area are encouraged to apply for stand-alone LPG, CNG, LNG or autogas facilities (full-scale or modular) under an incentivized regulatory regime.”
“The DPR has also approved the deployment of skid-mounted modularized/containerized LPG/autogas handling systems and other intrinsically safe systems for gas storage and handling to promote affordability, accessibility, and availability of the products,” Auwalu said.
Business
FG asks for $1.1 billion advance settlement from Eni, Shell in Malabu corruption case
The government of Nigeria has requested advance payment for damages in the Malabu oil scandal.
The Federal Government, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, asked a court in Milan to order Royal Dutch Shell and Eni to pay the sum of $1.092 billion as an immediate advance payment for damages in the Malabu oil scandal, one of the oil industry’s biggest-ever corruption scandals.
During the hearing into the corruption allegation linked to the acquisition of the OPL 245 offshore field by Eni and Shell, lawyer to the Federal Government, asked for advance payment ahead of a more comprehensive damages package to be decided by the court at a later date.
The case involves the 2011 acquisition of oil block prospecting license by Eni and Shell, following the payment of $1.3 billion to the Nigerian government for the OPL 245 offshore field. However, it was alleged that about $1.1 billion of that amount ended up in the account of Malabu Oil and Gas, which was owned by a former Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete, and was used to pay political bribes.
The prosecutors also alleged that Dan Etete, apart from the politicians, paid some middlemen and then half of it to himself.
Shell says that the 2011 agreement was a settlement of long-standing litigation following the previous allocation of the oil block by the Federal Government to Shell and Malabo.
It can be recalled that in July, prosecutors asked that the Chief Executive Officer of Eni. Claudio Descalzi be jailed and also for Eni and Shell to be fined together with some of their former and present executives.
In addition, the prosecutors also requested for the confiscation of the sum of $1.092 billion from all the defendants in the case, an amount which is the equivalent of the bribes that was alleged to have been paid out.
The lawyer representing Nigeria, Lucio Lucia, on Wednesday, joined in requesting for the seizure of that amount.
Energy
FG gives reason oil marketers are not yet importing petrol, stops monthly price fixing
The PPPRA added that the price of petrol will be determined by the forces of demand and supply.
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has revealed that the non-availability of foreign exchange was the reason why many marketers were yet to start importation of petroleum products.
This disclosure was made by the Executive Secretary of the PPPRA, Saidu Abdulkadir, during a press briefing on the deregulation of the downstream oil and gas sector, on Tuesday in Abuja.
The PPPRA boss, who was represented by the General Manager, Administration and Human Resources of the agency, pointed out that although the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), is still the sole importer of petroleum products, PPPRA will continue to monitor development to check profiteering by marketers.
The PPPRA boss said, “The PPPRA as a regulator will continue the role of a watchdog in this deregulation regime. We will continue to maintain our role as a regulator and ensure that Nigerians are not short-changed in any way in this process.’’
“You know how things are globally with the impact of COVID-19 on the global oil market. Accessing forex remains a challenge for marketers.’’
“We are hopeful that in a few months to come, Nigerians will understand what the government is doing to stabilize the downstream sector.’’
Going further, the PPPRA Executive Secretary revealed that going forward, the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) popularly referred to as petrol, will be determined by the forces of demand and supply together with the international price of crude oil.
He reiterated that the government was no longer in the business of fixing the pump price of petrol, but would monitor marketers to avoid profiteering.
He also disclosed that the PPPRA may no longer provide the monthly price band for petrol as that would run contrary to the deregulation policy.
Energy
FG to provide solar energy to 5 million Nigerians within 12 months
This means that more Nigerians will have access to electricity via a reliable and sustainable solar system.
The Federal Government has announced plans to provide solar home systems to 5 million Nigerian households within the next 12 months, as part of the Economic Sustainability Plan.
The disclosure was contained in an address by President Muhammadu Buhari at the first year Ministerial Performance Review Retreat held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, September 7, 2020.
The President who was represented by the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, said in his address that we must not forget that most Nigerians are not even connected to electricity at all.
The president said that government has already begun the process of providing financing support through the CBN for manufacturers and retailers of Off-Grid Solar Home Systems and Mini-Grids who are to provide the systems. He said that this initiative will provide 250,000 jobs and impact about 25 million beneficiaries.
The President in his statement said, ‘’The five million systems under the ESP’s Solar Power Strategy will produce 250,000 jobs and impact up to 25 million beneficiaries through the installation. This means that more Nigerians will have access to electricity via a reliable and sustainable solar system.’’
The president also disclosed that the support to Solar Home System manufacturers and the bulk procurement of local meters will create over 300,000 local jobs while ensuring that we set Nigeria on a path to full electrification.