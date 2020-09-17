Cryptocurrency
Africans lead in the fight against crypto fraud
Illicit cryptocurrency activity accounted for just 2% of the region’s roughly $16 billion.
The education against crypto fraud seems to be bearing fruit in Africa as a report retrieved from Chainalysis, Blockchain forensics discovered that crypto players in Africa are less likely to fall victim to scam addresses than crypto traders located in other geopolitical zones.
Chainalysis revealed that the percentage of illicit crypto activity associated with scams isn’t as high in Africa as other regions around the world. Illicit cryptocurrency activity accounted for just 2% of the region’s roughly $16 billion trading volume from July 2019 to June 2020. Scams accounted for 55% of this low level of illicit activity.
“People in many parts of Africa have fallen victim to financial scams common in the fiat world, such as pyramid schemes and other investment scams,” the report stated.
“While scams still make up a large portion of illicit cryptocurrency activity in Africa, the share isn’t as high as it is elsewhere.”
Why it might be happening
Recall that Nairametrics in recent times has reinforced its readers with vital insights on how to stay ahead of crypto fraudsters, by revealing their strategies, and in most cases, offering solutions on how to keep crypto-assets safe from the hands of fraudsters.
Billions of dollars have been lost through the ignorance of people who are new to the cryptocurrency market to crypto scammers.
How to protect your cryptos
Nairametrics recommends that the best way to safeguard your crypto in the case of Bitcoin, depends on how you protect your private key, which is a 256-bit number that unlocks a BTC wallet. That sensitive data should be protected with care by all means, preferably offline or through a proprietary secured online wallet system.
You need your private keys to have access to your BTCs, so if you allow your BTC wallet to be compromised by having malware on your system, going through unsecured web pages, or responding to phishing scams, cybercriminals can spend your bitcoins, or you can lose your BTCs.
Using cold wallets or a proprietary smartphone is recommended. These are specifically designed tools to keep your bitcoin from falling into the hands of hackers on the internet.
Next time you are thinking of investing your funds in a bitcoin fund or firm, consider the promised returns versus the performance of the cryptocurrency market. An investment fund cannot promise 100% returns, while Bitcoin is only seeing 9% increases weekly.
There are now 10,016 Bitcoin ATMs globally
Bitcoin over the years has become enormously popular in countries with volatile financial markets.
There are presently 10,016 crypto ATMs in 71 countries across the world. This means that an individual can now buy or sell crypto assets in 71 countries, according to the cryptocurrency ATM tracking website Coinatmradar.
According to a report recently released from Norwegian financial services company AksjeBloggen, Bitcoin over the years has become enormously popular in countries with volatile financial markets whose citizens require a quick exchange of their country’s currency for a digital asset not tied to or regulated by any government.
What you need to know: Nigeria has Africa’s largest population and economy, so having its first Bitcoin ATM may be a signal for broader adoption across the continent, as Bitcoin use among Nigerians is gaining steady momentum.
Nigeria’s digital economy is on the rise. With the increased poverty level, more individuals are making an entrance into the global digital economy by providing digital services as freelancers.
However, Nigerians have trouble receiving payments from their foreign clients, as they are not allowed to use even the most famous American based Paypal, and other options like Money Gram and TransferWise are not only expensive and slow, but also have inflexible verification systems.
Bitcoin, however, offers them a flexible, almost instant, and cheaper means of receiving cross border payment, after rendering services to clients and companies.
The many economic problems in Nigeria, including inflation and the devaluation of the naira, have made the country’s fiat currency a poor store of value, pushing some to store their value in a deflationary currency like Bitcoin, which can protect its owners from excess money printing from central authorities and other uncertainties.
New crypto gains 1,633% in four days, catches Ethereum creator’s eyes
Exploding from a low of $4.41 on September 12th to a high of $72 on September 16th.
New decentralized finance (DeFi) crypto is capturing the attention of global investors after recording a surge of over 1,633% in only four days.
Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is the latest digital token to surge, exploding from a low of $4.41 on September 12th to a high of $72 on September 16th at the time this report was drafted, according to CoinGecko.
It has a circulating supply of 0 coins and a max supply of 358 Thousand coins.
The coin is gaining traction due to a unique use case and a voting mechanic that earned praise from Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin.
(READ MORE:
Nice! How do you determine individual identities to prevent individuals from splitting their funds into many accounts to avoid being square-rooted?
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 13, 2020
In response pickle finance said;
“We can’t, at least not now. We don’t want to let the perfect be the enemy of the good. This will hopefully slow down the whales who want to game the system.
“But at the very least, we’re excited about promoting the ideas of RadicalXChange and Quadratic Voting.
— Pickle Finance 🥒 (bluepickle.eth) (@picklefinance) September 13, 2020
Pickle brings the four largest stablecoins (DAI, USDC, USDT, sUSD) closer to their peg by using the power of farming and pVault
What you should know; The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs.
By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol.
PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system.
How to buy and sell bitcoins in Nigeria
CoinBox has a real possibility of becoming the best for everyone.
Modern financial innovations will play an important role in the world’s financial system, in the near future. Everyone connected with this sphere knows the importance of using a modern and reliable crypto wallet.
There are many cryptocurrency wallets on the market, hence a very close choice to make for a newbie. However, when comparing many services, exchanges, and wallets, only CoinBox has a real possibility of becoming the best for everyone.
CoinBox, has one of the most reliable and secure services in the crypto world, and the widest choice for crypto coins. In addition to the well-utilized 100 cryptocurrencies, including the most popular ones, like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP, CoinBox also supports any ERC20 tokens.
The service is created for buying, selling, exchanging, and storing coins without any restrictions and limits.
Registration
To start using CoinBox platform, you need to sign up, then log in to your account.
Buy
The first step is to select the crypto you want to buy. For that, use the ‘Wallet‘ section.
Next, click on the ‘Buy‘ part, and key in your purchase amount ($). Then click ‘Pay‘.
Sale
To sell your Bitcoin, first of all, in the ‘Wallet’ section, select the Bitcoin currency. If you want to sell another cryptocurrency, you must first exchange it for Bitcoin in the appropriate section.
After you do that, click on the ‘Sell’ part. Put in the amount ($) for which you want to make a sale.
Then choose a way of selling that you prefer, a bank account, or PayPal.
After that, enter your bank account details or PayPal account information, and click ‘Confirm‘.