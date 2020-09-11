Cryptocurrency
Two Ethereum whales transfer $93 million worth of cryptos, price stays above $355
Two unknown ETH whales separately moved 250,908 Ether coins worth about $92.993 million.
It seems that large entities are showing more interest lately in moving the second most valuable crypto asset more frequently as Ether prices rebound.
Data from advanced crypto tracker, Whale Alert, showed that two unknown ETH whales separately moved 250,908 Ether coins worth about $92.993 million transferred from unknown wallets, a few hours ago.
Why this move?
Nairametrics believes that the recent whale movements are triggered by the recent rebound in Ether prices. Ethereum’s price today is $358.66, with a daily trading volume of $5.3 billion.
It has a circulating supply of 110 million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins. It should also be noted that the recent rise of DeFi has exponentially amplified the rise of the whales.
Defi, in short, is the use of blockchain technologies (including smart contracts, decentralized asset custody, etc.) to replace all “intermediaries” with program codes, therefore maximizing the efficiency of financial services and minimizing costs.
These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts.
What are Ethereum whales?
In the Ethereum world, traders or investors who own large numbers of Ethereum are typically called whales. This means that an Ethereum whale would be a single Ethereum address owning around 1,000 Ethereum or more.
Things you need to know about Ethereum
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
Ethereum is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for Ethereum to go offline.
BTC bounty: 69,000 Bitcoins worth $700 million waiting for you
A BTC wallet said to hold about $700 million worth of BTC is being passed around.
The race to claim the most prized crypto bounty is on.
A BTC wallet said to hold about $700 million worth of BTC is being passed around a community of opportunistic hackers.
Alon Gal, the CTO of network security firm, Hudson Rock, disclosed via Twitter he currently is in possession of the wallet that is said to hold 69,000 BTC.
Coders are trying to figure out the password that will crack the Bitcoin Core wallet.dat file. Gal jokes that Google should help him out by lending out its quantum computer.
“There is a Bitcoin wallet with 69,000 Bitcoins ($693,207,618) that is being passed around between hackers/crackers for the past 2 years for the purpose of cracking the password, no success so far,” Gal tweeted.
Get this – there is a Bitcoin wallet with 69,000 Bitcoins ($693,207,618) that is being passed around between hackers/crackers for the past 2 years for the purpose of cracking the password, no success so far.
I have the wallet, @Google hook me up with a quantum computer please. pic.twitter.com/GcIqH7kN98
— Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@UnderTheBreach) September 8, 2020
However, the chances of claiming the Bitcoin bounty are very low.
Nairametrics is aware that present-day supercomputers are not powerful enough in breaking cryptographic systems, as seen in the world’s most valuable crypto by market value though global tech brands like Google, IBM continue to develop stronger quantum computing systems in the present day.
While Google had in recent times said it will take about 10,000 years for a conventional computer to complete such computation, IBM however shared a different opinion, “We argue that an ideal simulation of the same task can be performed on a classical system in 2.5 days and with far greater fidelity.”
That said, it’s a fact now that quantum computing has not found the quantum leap forward for such advances that could trouble Bitcoin’s present encryption codes.
Crypto wallet owners should always learn to be vigilant in keeping their private keys, passwords safe as the chance of reclaiming their prized BTCs after such loss is almost impossible.
The race is on …
Investors on rampage as Ethereum posts 10.3% gain
Ether price traded at $367.69, with a daily trading volume of $13.9 billion.
The crypto bulls are flooding the second most valuable crypto market by market value. At the time this report was drafted, Ether price traded at $369.15, with a daily trading volume of $13.9 billion. It was the largest one-day percentage surge since August 1.
ETH price is up 10.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 110 million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.
Why ETH price is gaining in value
Nairametrics had recently observed the high movement by these large entities purchasing almost half of all the Ethereum mined so far in 2020.
In addition, top Ethereum non-exchange whales increased their holdings by 84% this past month.
There has been clear evidence that major investors are now looking at the future potential of ETH as an investment, despite the recent sell-offs recorded last week at the second most capitalized crypto market.
Also, the recent boom in Defi tokens has triggered an unusually high volume of transactions on the Ethereum network, often leading to congestion and a surge in transaction fees charged by ETH miners.
Buying signs: Ethereum whales increase their Ether holdings by 84%
Ethereum non-exchange whale increased its holdings by +84% this past month.
In spite of the recent sell-offs recorded across Financial markets, large entities known as whales had increased their buying pressure on Ether coins.
Data retrieved from Santiment Research Company reveals top ETH whale holders are confident in crypto’s 2 market cap coin. Data also indicates the top Ethereum non-exchange whale increased its holdings by +84% this past month.
Their bag jumped from 3.16m to 5.80m in this time span!
🐳 To clear any doubt that top $ETH whale holders are confident in #crypto's #2 market cap coin, our data indicates the top #Ethereum non-exchange whale increased its holdings by +84% this past month. Their bag jumped from 3.16m to 5.80m in this time span! https://t.co/UIHcZtt4Fy pic.twitter.com/kgJjwuP2qP
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) September 8, 2020
What you should know: Nairametrics had in recent times, observed the high movement by these Ethereum Whales as these large entities have purchased almost half of all the Ethereum mined so far in 2020.
This is clear evidence that major investors are now looking at the future potential of ETH as an investment despite the recent sell-offs recorded in the second most capitalized crypto market.
In addition, the recent boom in Defi tokens is as triggered an unusually high volume of transactions on the Ethereum network, often leading to congestion and a surge in transaction fees charged by ETH miners.
