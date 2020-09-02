Cryptocurrency
Unknown Ethereum Whale transfers a whopping 89,874 ETH
An unknown ETH whale just moved 89,874 ETH worth$ 42.4 million.
Ethereum whales have been on the rise lately, as major entities are rushing to cash in on this valuable crypto more frequently.
Data from advanced crypto tracker, Whale Alert, showed that an unknown ETH whale just moved 89,874 ETH worth $42.4 million, transferred from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet just a few hours ago.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 89,874 #ETH (42,244,731 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 2, 2020
At the time this report was drafted ETH was trading at $471.57 with a daily trading volume of $19.63, billion. ETH price has been up 8.0% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 110 million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.
What you must know: In the Ethereum world, traders or investors who own a large number of Ethereum are typically called whales. This means an Ethereum whale would be a single Ethereum address owning around 1,000 Ethereum or more.
Things you need to know about Ethereum
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency created for the deployment of smart contracts and decentralized applications that are designed and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
While Ethereum refers to the blockchain network, the native currency that flows within the Ethereum economy is called Ether (ETH).
On Ethereum, all transactions and smart contract executions require a small fee to be paid. This fee is called Gas. In technical terms, Gas refers to the unit of measure on the amount of computational effort required to execute an operation or a smart contract.
Buying signs: Ethereum’s total coin supply held off exchanges continues to rise
The top 100 non-exchange addresses have increased bags by +8.2% in just 35 days.
Since less than two months ago, many global investors, and traders have been rushing to have a stake in the second most valuable crypto known as Ether.
Data retrieved from Santiment Research Company, a crypto analytic firm, revealed that Ethereum’s total coin supply held off exchanges continues to rise, and is +3.63% since bottoming on March 24, shortly after Black Thursday.
Meanwhile, the top 100 non-exchange addresses have increased bags by +8.2% in just 35 days; both are bullish signals.
$ETH's total coin supply held off exchanges continues to rise, and is +3.63% since bottoming on March 24, shortly after Black Thursday. Meanwhile, the top 100 non-exchange addresses have increased bags by +8.2% in just 35 days. Both are bullish signals. 📈https://t.co/ihxdBA5YO1 pic.twitter.com/HpWnwdOYsF
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 31, 2020
Is it time to buy Ether? With ETH finally breaking out of its long $200-$250 daily close range since about five weeks ago, Nairametrics revisited Ethereum’s historical model that illustrates the number of times a daily close transition has occurred between psychological support levels.
The second most valuable crypto, Ether (ETH), has been showing good strides in its most recent bullish path and looks likely to continue recording new highs in the near term. ETH price surged from $220 to $445 in just five weeks, and this is one of the largest surges for the crypto in the past 18 months.
However, the crucial area to keep holding ETH is the crypto asset breaching the $500 critical resistance level.
Traders should be wary that a breach in the $385 support level could send ETH back to the $350 level, but as long as ETH maintains support at the $396–$410 area, further upside is likely.
Things you need to know about Ethereum
ETH is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
Ethereum is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for ETH to go offline.
Get relevant financial data from Nairalytics
Like with many other crypto assets, speculating with Ethereum can be highly profitable and has had a good history of giving its investors huge returns. However, there are also many other options of making income from Ethereum. These options include Ethereum mining, Ethereum faucets, and ETH staking.
BTC scammer steals 1,400 BTCs worth $16 million
A payment of 1,400 #BTC (16,007,157 USD USD) was made to a confirmed malware scam.
The recent bullish trend in the crypto industry has attracted bad actors whose motive primarily is to rob investors, crypto traders, and larger entities of their crypto-assets.
Just about an hour ago, Whale Alert, an advanced crypto tracker reported that a cyber scammer made away with a staggering amount of $16 million
“A payment of 1,400 #BTC (16,007,157 USD USD) was made to a confirmed malware scam!” Whale Alert tweeted.
READ: Bitcoin on the rise, as traders shift focus to $12,000 price level
🚔 🚔 🚔 A payment of 1,400 #BTC (16,007,157 USD USD) was made to a Confirmed Malware scam!https://t.co/0APLFRVgdk
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 31, 2020
Recall that a few months ago Nairametrics had earlier reported how thousands of Bitcoin investors have, over time, been defrauded of their hard-earned money around the world. The crypto fraudsters use both old and new tactics to defraud their targets in schemes based on BTC exchanged through online ledgers known as the blockchain.
However, you should remember that the use of cold wallets or a proprietary smartphone is recommended. These are specifically designed tools to keep your bitcoin from falling into the hands of hackers on the internet.
Ethereum whales on the rise, as Ether hits $420
Two unknown ETH whales separately moved 189,735 Ethereum coins worth about $80.88 million.
Ethereum whales have been making huge transactions in recent days, moving the second most valuable crypto more frequently, as DeFi tokens gain tractions thereby pushing the price above $420.
Data from an advanced crypto tracker, Whales Alert, showed that two unknown ETH whales separately moved 189,735 Ethereum coins worth about $80.88 million, transferred from an unknown wallet some hours ago.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 175,823 #ETH (74,974,108 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 31, 2020
13,912 #ETH (5,910,780 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #GateIO
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 31, 2020
Why the move?
Nairametrics believes that the recent whale movements were triggered by the DeFi token phenomenon which uses the ERC-20 protocol for facilitating transactions. Ethereum 2.0, the long-term protocol upgrade of Ether’s parent network, is set to launch its final testnet this month.
Defi, in short, is the use of blockchain technologies (including smart contracts, decentralized asset custody, etc.) to replace all “intermediaries” with programme codes, therefore maximizing the efficiency of financial services whilst minimizing costs.
These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts
What are Ethereum whales?
In the Ethereum world, traders or investors who own a large number of Ethereum are typically called whales. This means an Ethereum whale would be a single Ethereum address owning around 1,000 Ethereum or more.
Things you need to know about Ethereum
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control or interference from a third party.
Ethereum is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for Ethereum to go offline.