Population of holders of at least 0.1 Bitcoin surpasses 3 million

The number of individuals with Bitcoin (BTC) assets of 0.1 coins or more has just broken into new all-time highs. Recent data obtained from Plan B, an institutional investor, shows that the number of Bitcoin wallets holding 0.1 is now over 3 million.

#Bitcoin is a fast growing country in cyberspace with a population of sovereign individuals who prefer to use BTC for storing wealth and doing transactions:

– population 3M (#134 largest of the world)

– monetary base $200B (#21 largest globally) pic.twitter.com/MdCzaTGFKm — PlanB (@100trillionUSD) September 7, 2020

Quick fact: The smallest unit of Bitcoin is known as Satoshi, which is 0.00000001 Bitcoin. But since this number is so little, you can’t actually buy 1 Satoshi on any crypto exchange. On Coinbase, for example, the minimum amount you can purchase starts from 2 dollars.

READ:

In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Ekene Ojieh, Head of Public Relations and Corporate Strategy at Buffalo Chase, a crypto-asset custodian management firm, gave vital insights on why BTC seems to be the next safe-haven asset. She said:

“In the past few months, gold saw a new all-time high of $2034 which is about 42.6% in the last decade.

“Bitcoin has gained about 8.9 million percentages over the last decade. Security and scarcity are the topmost reasons why traders have trust in safe-haven assets like gold and bitcoin.

“Bitcoin would outperform gold in a foreseeable future because it’s easily accessible for anyone with internet and of course a more profitable asset than gold.”

READ:

The number of BTC wallets holding 0.1 BTC or greater has been increasing since the plunge of the 2017 bull run, after reaching its peak.

Meanwhile, a report released by America’s most valuable bank, JP Morgan Chase believes that Bitcoin is a store of value asset.

Download the Nairametrics News App

“Though the [bitcoin] bubble collapsed as dramatically as it inflated, bitcoin has rarely traded below the cost of production, including the very disorderly conditions that prevailed in March,” said JPMorgan experts in a report led by the head of U.S. interest rate derivatives strategy, Joshua Younger, and cross-asset research analyst, Nikolaos Panigirtzoglo