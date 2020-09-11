Business
Fire destroys Smart Card Readers at INEC, Akure ahead of gubernatorial election
Fire destroyed a container housing Smart Card Readers in Akure, Ondo State capital.
There was a fire outbreak at the Akure office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the late hours of Thursday, September 10. The fire destroyed a container housing Smart Card Readers, according to a tweet on its official Twitter handle @inecnigeria.
FIRE AT INEC OFFICE IN AKURE
Fire broke out today, Thursday September 10,2020 at the Ondo State Head Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Akure. The inferno, which gutted the container housing Smart Card Readers, started at
— INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) September 10, 2020
This is happening exactly a month to Ondo State’s October 10 gubernatorial election. The National Commissioner, INEC, Barrister Festus Okoye, also announced that a prompt investigation would commence, to determine the cause of the fire after the unfortunate incident has been contained.
There are no reported cases of deaths or injuries as at the time of report.
No foreign exchange for food and fertilizer importers – Buhari
The President would rather empower local farmers and producers than give forex to importers of fertilizer.
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that food and fertilizer importers should not be given access to foreign exchange by the CBN. He said that the country would rather empower more local farmers, and use agriculture as a means to solve unemployment among youths.
The President announced this via his official Twitter handle, @MBuhari on Thursday evening.
I am restating it that nobody importing food or fertilizer should be given foreign exchange from the Central Bank. We will not pay a kobo of our foreign reserves to import food or fertilizer. We will instead empower local farmers and producers.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) September 10, 2020
“I am restating it that nobody importing food or fertilizer should be given foreign exchange from the Central Bank. We will not pay a kobo of our foreign reserves to import food or fertilizer. We will instead empower local farmers and producers.
“We have a lot of able-bodied young people willing to work, and agriculture is the answer,” Buhari stated.
This comes after the Nigeria Customs Service confirmed that 4 companies were given CBN emergency approval to import 262,000 tons of maize into Nigeria, due to maize scarcity, which had nearly crippled the poultry sector, after the CBN banned the processing of Forms M for maize/corn importation into the country.
Nigeria’s total public debt stock increased by N2.381 trillion in 3 months
The Debt Management Office revealed that Nigeria’s debt stock increased by N2.381 trillion.
Nigeria’s Total Public Debt Stock stood at N31.009 trillion as of June 30, 2020. The disclosure was contained in a press release by the Debt Management Office (DMO), on September 9, 2020.
The data shows that the Total Public Debt Stock which comprises the Debt Stock of the Federal Government, the 36 State Governments, and the Federal Capital Territory, increased by N2.381 trillion within 3 months when compared with the N28.628 trillion recorded on March 31, 2020.
The N2.381 trillion increase was accounted for by the $3.36 billion Budget Support Loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), New Domestic Borrowing to finance the Revised 2020 Appropriation Act including the issuance of the N162.557 billion Sukuk bond, and Promissory Notes issued to settle Claims of Exporters.
Backstory: It will be recalled that the 2020 Appropriation Act had to be revised due to the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the Government’s revenues, and the increased expenditure needs on health and economic stimulus amongst others.
What to expect
According to the Debt Management Office, the Public Debt Stock is expected to grow, as the balance of the New Domestic Borrowing is raised, and expected disbursement is made by the World Bank, African Development Bank, and the Islamic Development Bank, which were arranged to finance the 2020 Budget.
Additional Promissory Notes are also expected to be issued before the year ends. This and New Borrowings by State Governments are expected to increase the Public Debt Stock.
Prices of rice and other commodities are expected to increase – Expert
The price of rice is expected to increase as the festive period draws near.
Nigeria’s rice production volume for 2020 is put at 8 million tonnes – with 2.5 million tonnes expected from Kebbi state. However, that expectation suffered a huge setback with over 2 million tonnes of rice washed away by floods among other factors.
According to the KPMG Rice Industry Review, rice is the third most consumed staple food in Nigeria (after maize and cassava). With the festive season fast approaching, the demand for rice is expected to increase.
Backstory: Nairametrics earlier reported that the recent floods in rice-producing Kebbi State had destroyed over 25% of Nigeria’s expected 8 million tons of rice harvests this year. The Kebbi State Commissioner for Agriculture, Attahiru Maccido, disclosed to newsmen that it had lost N1 billion worth of rice and other commodities in the state.
It also reported that the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), Ibadan depot issued an internal memo on September 2, 2020, notifying all stakeholders of an increase in the pump price of petrol to N151.56 per litre.
What to expect
Senior Research Analyst, Financial Derivatives Company, Temitope Olugbile explained that scarcity of rice is expected, as 450,000 hectares of rice – 2 million tonnes, were washed away in Kebbi state out of the expected 2.5 million tonnes this year. This will lead to a high demand for the scarce commodity, resulting in a price increase.
The new pump price of petrol, which led to increase in the cost of transporting farm produce to the market will inevitably cause a price surge for rice.
Journey to rice sufficiency
Nigeria’s journey to rice sufficiency has been full of ups and downs, especially with the tough decision of border closure to curb smuggling and boost local production. According to data from Index Mundi, Nigeria had a production volume of over 5 million tonnes of milled rice last year.
The current gains in rice production are evident, as volume increased by 11.06% in 2019. However, it is noteworthy that the country is still far from being self-sufficient in rice production.
Way forward
She emphasized that the policies and programs which the government has implemented from forex restrictions to border closure and the Anchor Borrowers Program, which provides farm inputs to farmers, are all impressive.
However, these policies, as a stand-alone without adequate infrastructures, are not sufficient to combat exogenous factors like flood, which is beyond the control of the government and the rice farmers.
She called for proper irrigation and drainage infrastructure, as this would help to cushion the effects of water-logging in farms.