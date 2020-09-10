Paid Content
How crypto startup, Cryptofully is changing the game for international payments
Cryptofully offers faster, comfortable and commission-free international money transfers.
The United Nations estimates that one in nine people globally are currently supported via remittance money. That’s approximately 800 million people receiving cash transfers every month with a median transaction amount of $200.
Finding the best way to send money abroad can be tough. Despite the fact that we are in the era of digitization, most options are quite restricted. Due to sturdy guidelines and intermediaries, the use of banks to transfer money internationally can be quite expensive and time-consuming. This explains why more people are opting for remittance service providers like Cryptofully, Transferwise and Western Union.
When trying to understand which service provider works best for you, it’s very important that you consider the exchange rates, transaction fees, execution time and country availability. A fast-growing number of people are turning to crypto-based solutions like Cryptofully due to its potential to offer faster, comfortable and commission-free international money transfers.
Cryptofully is a cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform with a mission to make cryptocurrency much less difficult and available so that Nigerians can use it for everyday transactions such as remittances, bills, airtime or even commercial business purchases. Today, the startup released a beta version of the platform that is focused on remittance and gives an extraordinary experience when sending money to any Nigerian bank account from anywhere in the world. With the beta version of cryptofully, users can simply exchange bitcoin for naira and cash out immediately with their local (Nigerian) bank account.
- Enter the amount of money you want to send: Enter the amount of money you want to send (in Naira) and the bitcoin equivalent is calculated instantly.
- Enter recipient details: Enter the bank account details of the person you’re sending money to.
- Get wallet address: Cryptofully provides a unique bitcoin wallet address for your Nigerian bank account.
- Send money: Transfer bitcoin to the unique wallet address and the recipient will receive the naira value instantly. More details on this
While the journey to full adoption of cryptocurrency in everyday payment begins with remittance to naira, over the next few weeks, the startup intends to roll out more interesting features like the Cryptofully wallet, Payments links, P2P transfers, Lending and much more.
Paid Content

Glo powers Super Story on TV
Glo powers Super Story on TV
Globacom’s sponsorship of Super Story started with Episode One of a new drama series tagged “Revenge”.
In continuation of its robust support for arts and entertainment, the grandmasters of data, Globacom, has been unveiled as the Headline sponsor of Super Story on African Independent Television (AIT) from September, 2020.
Super Story is widely adjudged as the most watched television drama series in Nigeria. It has been receiving rave reviews for promoting good family values and condemning criminalities in all forms since it debuted in 2001.
A statement from Globacom expressed happiness to support the programme which has earned a good reputation in family entertainment with its track record of productions that have become epics in television programming in Africa.
“We are delighted to support Super Story to continue to excite some of our esteemed subscribers who watch the drama series. Super Story is chock-full with viable lessons on slices of life bordering on vices, venal practices, follies and foibles. It is unique with its style of producing various interesting true-to-life stories that are believable and have distinct beginnings and endings,” Globacom said.
It will be recalled that Globacom in 2016 produced and sponsored “Professor Johnbull”, a television drama series broadcast on the networks of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
Globacom’s sponsorship of Super Story started last Thursday with Episode One of a new drama series tagged “Revenge”. Super Story is scheduled for broadcast every Thursdays on African Independent Television (AIT) between 9pm and 10 pm. Viewers can tune to AIT on Channel 253 on DSTV to enjoy the programme.
Star-studded “Revenge” is featuring A-listers like Kunle Coker, Shan George, Toyin Alausa, Kehinde Bankole and Funsho Adeolu amongst many others.
Bankers’ Committee embarks on cybersecurity & fraud awareness initiative, launches Moni Sense campaign
The CBN aims to ensure Nigerians are empowered with critical information to stay fraud aware and cyber safe.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee of Nigeria, on Monday, September 7th, 2020 launched its cybersecurity & fraud awareness campaign, called ‘Moni Sense’; to educate the general public on protecting themselves against cyber fraud and scams. As we kick off the end of year business season, comprehensive fraud and cybersecurity awareness remains important in ensuring the general Nigerian public is informed on their role in protecting their banking information from fraudulent activities.
Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Emeka Emuwa, Chairman, Financial Literacy and Public Enlightenment Sub-Committee (FLPE), said;
“Fraudsters and scammers continually devise new ways to deceive the unsuspecting public, usually to lure them to inadvertently disclose confidential bank information. We encourage Nigerians to always be cautious and ignore any text message, phone call, or email asking to update your bank information, provide sensitive bank details, disclose online banking details, debit card numbers, bank verification number (BVN) or PIN to anyone.”
Financial literacy and public enlightenment are a critical pillar of the Bankers’ Committee mandate, making initiatives like this critical to the goal of increasing the number of financially included citizens in the country. With this initiative, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee of Nigeria aims to ensure Nigerians are empowered with critical information and knowledge necessary to make important financial decisions, enhance economic prosperity, stay fraud aware and cyber safe, and drive poverty reduction across the country.
In March 2020, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee introduced credit support schemes for households, MSMEs and businesses across several sectors including Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Trading, and Aviation. The Bank unveiled a succession of targeted facilities starting with a N50 billion credit facility to support households, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), followed by another N100 billion credit support intervention for the health sector as part of efforts to combat the negative impact of coronavirus (COVID 19) on the Nigerian economy.
For any enquiries, please send an email to [email protected]
FCMB reduces interest on consumer loan products, offers customers opportunity to restructure tenure for repayment
FCMB customers will now enjoy all the benefits of interest rates reduction.
First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has again lived up to expectation as a customer-centric and responsive Bank. The latest in the series of actions taken by the financial institution is a reduction of interest rates on all consumer loan products.
The reduction, which took effect from August 12, 2020 applies to all Salary Plus Loans, including Premium Salary Plus, Auto Loans and Home Loans, of FCMB, whether they are newly disbursed or already running loans. The slash of interest rates means that customers will be repaying lower amounts each month and can also borrow higher amounts than previously. In addition to the benefits of interest rates reduction, customers also have the option to restructure their consumer loans by opting for reduced tenure instead of reduced repayment amount.
In a statement, FCMB explained that the decision to reduce interest rates and restructure its consumer loan products in a more flexible manner are the latest initiatives in response to the current economic realities induced by the novel COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, which has impacted negatively on personal and households income and expenditure, as well as on businesses and the socio-economic environment in general.
FCMB’s bold move to cut interest rates has been applauded by customers, as it will go a long way in enhancing standard of living by helping customers free up extra income to boost purchasing power and meet other expenses in a convenient manner. The development is also expected to have a multiplier effect on the Nigerian economy in terms of stimulating growth and development.
Commenting on the interest rate reduction and restructuring of repayment tenure, the Executive Director, Retail Banking of FCMB, Mr. Olu Akanmu, said, “we realise the financial challenges confronting our customers due to the prevailing economic situation caused by COVID-19. As a caring and responsive Bank, we are committed to give them all the support needed to ease the situation. This year alone, we have given out more than N30 billion in retail loans to over 475,000 customers. Because we have also digitized the application process for many of our loans, customers can get some loans instantly simply by applying on their mobile phone or the ATM. With the reduction in interest rates, we expect to make positive impact in more lives by giving our customers the financial support they need, when it matters most”.
With a customer base of almost 6 million as at the end of June 2020, robust digital banking offerings cutting across mobile, internet and ATM platforms, as well as over 200 branches spread across Nigeria, FCMB offers bespoke financial solutions that align with the lifestyles of its existing and potential customers.
The Bank’s giant strides and consistent impressive performance in the retail segment of the Nigerian banking industry continues to receive positive affirmation. FCMB was conferred with the award of “Most Business-Friendly Bank” at the 2019 edition of the Business Day Banking and Finance Awards. It equally bagged the award of “Excellence in Customer Experience” at the Finnovex Award held last year. In 2018, it won the prestigious award of ‘’Excellence in Retail Banking’’ at the New Age Banking Summit & Awards.
First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is a member of FCMB Group Plc, which is one of the leading financial services institutions in Nigeria with subsidiaries that are market leaders in their respective segments.
Having successfully transformed to a retail banking and investment management led group, FCMB expects to continue to distinguish itself through innovation and the delivery of exceptional services.
For more information, please visit www.fcmb.com.