CBN’s maize import ban: Sentiments, facts, and the way forward
One of CBN’s roles as a policymaker in the agro-sector is to protect the farmers’ economy and livelihood.
When it comes to policies and programmes that can potentially impact a vast majority of people’s livelihood and the economy of any nation, data, not sentiments, should drive the conversation and influence decision making.
The recent Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) decision to restrict Forex for the importation of maize has raised concerns and opinions from stakeholders standing for or against the decision. Irrespective of sentiments driving this debate, local farmers, processors, and millers want a deal that works for them – a fair market price for their farm produce and affordable raw material to create finished products from maize.
Maize is one of the most important cereal crops in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), and a staple food for more than 1.2 billion people in SSA with more than 300 million Africans depending on this crop as the primary food crop. Maize in Nigeria which is mainly produced by smallholder farmers. Each farmer cultivates an average of 0.65Ha Maize, which has become indispensable for food security in Nigeria, with much of the maize produced consumed by the commercial sectors. According to a USDA report, 50% of maize is consumed by the animal feed sector, with poultry claiming 98% of Nigeria’s total feed between 2005 and 2010. It is obvious why the CBN ban on Maize import stirred up different reactions amongst stakeholders.
An analysis done by our research team at AFEX of a 15-year price trend of the FAO price data for the commodity reveals a three-year cycle of highs and lows. For instance, the prices of farm produce are usually high in year-one; motivating farmers to produce more of that same crop in the following year and triggering a supply-demand imbalance leading to a fall in commodity price. When this happens, farmers’ natural response is to shift farming focus to another crop in the next farming season, a decision which then creates further scarcity and hikes in the price of the farm produce. This cycle continues.
Through interventions like the CBN maize aggregation scheme, a doubled-pronged solution to this imbalance is pursued. Funds and credit provided by the bank, allows processors to buy commodities at a market-fair price, and soft loans to farmers create a balance in the supply-demand dynamics. A stable market enables farmers to produce crops that those who need them can afford them.
The CBN’s timely decision to stop maize importation will avert an impending maize surplus in the market that could negatively affect the market price for local farmers – discouraging them from farming maize in the next planting season. If this happens, an impending maize deficit will be unavoidable; hence, the need for the hard call made by the regulatory body.
One of CBN’s roles as a policymaker in the agro-sector is to protect the farmers’ economy and livelihood. The regulatory body has to choose between protecting the livelihood of 20 million farmers or saving the businesses of corporate entities that are likely to make losses in a single quarter of their financial year as a result of the ban. Even though this may seem a difficult decision to make, protecting the livelihood of 20 million smallholder farmers is by far, a more proactive way to stabilize the economy.
As a commodity exchange, we recognize the temporary losses made by some stakeholders. We believe that putting the majority of everyday farmers first is of great importance, hence our support for the CBN intervention. We believe that the CBN ban is for the overall good of the economy and farmers.
The ban on maize has its attendant benefits as it will increase local production, place more money in the pockets of farmers, and create a more stabilized economy. Also, a data-driven approach is the only way to make informed and impactful decisions. As a country, the only way forward is to improve our capacity to obtain data and ensure data and not sentiments influence policies.
Written by Ayodeji Balogun.
Ayodeji Balogun is the CEO of AFEX where he is leading a team of experts leveraging technology, innovative finance, and inclusive agriculture to connect smallholder farmers to commodity and financial markets.
About AFEX Nigeria: AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited (AFEX) enables the transition from production to transaction for agricultural commodities. Since its founding in 2014, AFEX has developed and deployed a viable commodities exchange model for the West African market; building a strong supply chain infrastructure to support the securitization of agricultural products. AFEX operates 45 warehouses in
Nigeria’s key grain-producing areas and accounts for over 100,000 MT of total national storage capacity. Since 2014, the Exchange has reached over 106,000 farmers and traded over 135,000 MT of commodities with a total turnover of USD41.5milliion (NGN14.9billion).
AfDB’s debarring of 4 Nigerian companies: Consequences and effects
The effects of this sanction are far-reaching, either long term or short term.
Background
The African Development Bank Group announced its decision to debar four Nigerian companies duly registered for 24months as a result of fraudulent practices. This shocking revelation was made by AfDB’s Communications and External Relations Department on Thursday in Abuja. It revealed that the companies were Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited, and Medniza Global Merchants Limited.
This decision was implemented following an investigation that was conducted by AfDB’s Office of Integrity and Anti-corruption to the effect that the affected companies were found to have been engaging in fraudulent and collusive practices. It was discovered that these fraudulent practices occurred when there was a tender for supply of water meter, automatic meters as well as house connection materials which were to be used under the Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation Project in Nigeria which apparently were co-financed by the African Development Fund which is an entity of the African Development Bank Group.
Current situation
Right now, Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited have been sanctioned by AfDB to the effect that they will not be qualified for any bank-financed projects during the duration of the debarment. This debarment is to last for twenty-four (24)months during which other development banks that are under the Agreement for Mutual Recognition of Debarment Decisions can also cross debarr; banks which include the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank as well as the World Bank Group.
Grounds for legality
On this, the African Development Bank Group explicitly frowns on corruption, fraud and other sanctionable conduct or practices and views them as deterrents in achieving its mandate. AfDB’s focus on putting a stop to these questionable practices has resulted in adopting proactive approaches which include setting up the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Department( IACD) whose responsibilities involve risk assessments, sensitization programmes tasked with trying to prevent fraudulent activities that may arise in operations and procurement incidents within the African Development Bank Group.
The IACD has an overriding mandate to independently embark on investigations of allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices that have occurred during the Bank Group’s Financed Operations. Surveillance measures are also encouraged during the investigations.
Consequences
The effects of this sanction are far-reaching, either long term or short term, the end result is the same. The African Development Bank Group and IACD have not stated in very clear terms what constitutes the fraud. And this was not explicitly stated during the announcement of the debarment. However, this does not mitigate the sanction one bit, as the effects extend beyond the duration of 24 months.
The four affected Nigerian companies affected will undergo difficulties in operations and getting awarded contracts. This is so as the credibility of the companies have been called into question. Furthermore, the companies have no way of defending themselves or their actions before a court of law or legally constituted hearing. A public apology by the companies in question will do more harm to the integrity of the companies and is not an option to consider, in which case, the companies have been blacklisted and there is an unspoken word out not to conduct business with the companies. This, the companies will continue to suffer for many months to come even after the sanction is over and extend to years. Whether other development banks act on this remains to be seen but this incident will constitute a major roadblock in the affected companies getting the chance of working in financed operations, irrespective of the bank in question.
Conclusion
This is why companies are advised to carefully acquaint themselves with the Bank Group’s guidelines and adhere strictly to avoid getting involved in fraudulent and corrupt practices and facing sanctions that damage the company’s integrity.
Explainer: The 5 allegations against CAMA
CAMA has its issues but these 5 allegations against it are overblown.
Two weeks ago I had to correct a widespread mischaracterisation of the concept of waiver of sovereign immunity. Today I see myself again forced to discuss the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020. So far the reviews I have read appear not to be from a standpoint of legal knowledge but pure sensationalism.
The yet to be gazetted CAMA 2020, which has no commencement date, for now, comprises a whopping 870 sections! A comprehensive review of the Act is therefore no mean feat. Indeed I do not know one person who has. But that has not stopped piecemeal reviews.
It is therefore in response to the piecemeal review of the CAMA especially the most widely circulated one by a respected writer that I am forced to issue the following observations. A more comprehensive review of the Act remains a work in progress.
To put my observations in perspective, it is pertinent to acknowledge that there is a near breakdown of trust of our leaders by the people and it must be said that the current administration (both at the Federal and State level) have not painted themselves in gold in terms of their regulatory legislations.
But to hold the government to account or to take them to task when they have done wrong, we can’t afford to get it wrong ourselves or be guilty of sensationalism. Otherwise, you throw them a lifeline, divert attention to your embellishments, and cast doubt on your credibility. I now begin my response to the five allegations contained in the Article, in reverse order.
Allegation 5 is that CAMA 2020 in section 78 mandatorily requires foreign companies to register EXCEPT Chinese companies. This is as laughable as it is mischievous. To be honest I don’t understand the basis at all. All I will do is to reproduce the text of the 1990 and 2020 Acts.
It is clear that Sections 78 & 79 CAMA 2020 are mere reproductions of Sections 54 & 55 CAMA 1990. The only difference as far as I can see between the provisions of Section 80 CAMA 2020 and Section 56 CAMA 1990 is that the application for exemption is now made to the Minister.
Despite my limited knowledge of the law in general and the principles of interpretation of statutes in particular, I have tried painstakingly albeit unsuccessfully to read into the sections the exemptions exclusively accorded to Chinese companies.
Allegation 4 is that “The CAC is Now Above The Law – Literally”. The ground on which the allegation is brought is that section 17 CAMA provides that a suit shall not be commenced against the CAC unless a 30-day Pre-Action Notice has been served on CAC by the intended plaintiff.
Is that all?
This is the sort of accusation that my former boss would hear and scream, “you are pulling my legs” or “you are kidding me!”
Granted that it appears that the Pre-Action Notice requirement was not provided for under CAMA 1990 and is now required under the new CAMA. But does that make the CAC above the law? The answer must necessarily be answered in the negative.
Any law student about to write Bar Finals & who claims not to have heard of Pre-Action Notices ought not to be allowed into the exam hall let alone being called to the Nigerian Bar. A simple search of the word “Pre-Action Notice” in Law Pavilion returns 1650 results in 0.02 secs.
Nigerian law is replete with instances of Pre-Action Notice requirements in similar legislation. For the sake of time and space, I will restrict my examples to four – NPA, NIMASA, NNPC, and NAFDAC. Can we also argue that those Agencies are “above the law – literally?”
Despite my misgivings about the Pre-Action Notice requirements in Nigerian laws and their occasional abuse by officials, in the context of the allegation that it makes the CAC, “above the law – literally”. I am only able to arrive at one verdict.
Allegation 3, and which is the most dangerous of all the allegations in my view, is the allegation that CAMA 2020 criminalised the informal sector and thereby rendered 21 million Nigerians as criminals! Haba!!
Some people complained that lawyers needlessly attacked the writer & claimed that the interpretation of statutes is the exclusive preserve of lawyers. Without going as far as that, I don’t know if anyone on here will take me seriously if I issue medical advice with magisterial authority.
There’s a reason why the interpretation of statutes is an art and why people have written textbooks or enunciated principles on the interpretation of statutes. Allow me to explain to you why and how the writer fell into a schoolboy error in his construction of section 863 CAMA 2020.
Section 863 CAMA provides that a person or association of persons shall not carry on business in Nigeria AS A COMPANY, LIMITED LIABILITY PARTNERSHIP, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP OR UNDER A BUSINESS NAME without being registered under this Act. This is punishable on CONVICTION to a fine.
There are a number of principles that we call in aid when faced with a statute for interpretation. One is that provisions of laws must be given their ordinary interpretation. Another one is that statutes are not interpreted in isolation but on a combined reading with other sections.
Firstly, the section DID NOT make it compulsory for all Nigerians intending to do business (including those in the informal sector) to register under the Act. Far from it. That is not the literal interpretation of that section. The writer read into the section, what was not there.
The section says you must register if you want to carry on business as a company or a partnership or a business name. Do you think it is like six and half a dozen? Read the next sentence.
Section 19 CAMA as an illustrative example stipulates that no association or partnership of MORE THAN 20 PERSONS shall be formed for the purpose of carrying on business for profit or gain without registration as a company under the Act. The section also provides exceptions.
What this means is that 20 persons OR LESS can come together and do business WITHOUT THE NEED for registration under the Act. If more than 20 persons come together to do business for profit without registration, they thereby contravene section 863. Nothing more nothing less.
Similarly s. 814 CAMA provides circumstances under which a person or group of persons must register as a business name e.g. when they want to do business with a name that is not their true surnames. In other words, Okafor & Okafor can do business without compulsory registration!
Above all, s. 863 CAMA ends by providing that where an alleged offence has been committed by a person or group of persons under that section, such persons can only be punished if convicted (obviously by a Court of competent jurisdiction) and the punishment is fine.
The corollary of the point being made is that the allegation that s. 863 CAMA criminalised the informal sector & rendered 21 million Nigerians criminals so wide off the mark that I think the writer must in good conscience withdraw that article.
Allegation 2 is that the lawmakers were guilty of legislative cronyism by expressly naming The Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN) as the government-recognized body which insolvency practitioners must be registered with in order to practise.
For me, this is the first potent allegation against the new CAMA but it is not that easy to conclude whether the allegation is grounded or baseless. Once again, let me explain.
The basis on which the writer quarrelled with the insertion of BRIPAN in the Act is that BRIPAN is a private company limited by guarantee which was registered in 1994. The writer then proceeded to peek behind the veil to reveal a company registered as Insolvency Practitioners Association Nigeria Ltd/Gte. For the avoidance of doubt, Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria is the same as Insolvency Practitioners Association Nigeria Ltd/Gte. I have confirmed that.
I do not speak for BRIPAN, I am not even a member and have no experience or interest (yet) in insolvency practice. But it is important to interrogate what’s wrong with the insertion of BRIPAN in the Act. Although the National Assembly is not sovereign, and laws passed by National Assembly are not supreme, the yardstick to measure the validity or otherwise of a law is whether or not such law contravenes the provisions of the Constitution, expressly or by necessary implication and is thereby unconstitutional, null and void. To date, I am yet to read anyone saying what precisely is unconstitutional about the insertion of BRIPAN in the CAMA.
For the record, CAMA does not say that only members of BRIPAN can be Insolvency practitioners. It says in addition to being a lawyer or accountant or of any other relevant discipline, you must be authorised either by BRIPAN OR OTHER professional bodies to act as an insolvency practitioner.
Please read sections 705 & 707 for yourselves. That’s why I said earlier that it is better to err on the side of caution and state the facts as there are so you don’t give the government leeway to say but it is not restricted to BRIPAN alone. You get the point.
In concluding this penultimate point, I think the writer has a point about the express insertion of BRIPAN in the Act. I agree that it leaves a bad taste in the mouth but I would not call it corruption based on what I know for now. I stand to be corrected.
Allegation 1 is that the CAMA is NGO Bill in disguise because what NASS failed to do before through the NGO Bill they have now achieved through the backdoor. I agree that the legislative & regulatory agenda of the present NASS as illustrated in several of their proposed legislations appear aimed at attacking freedom of speech & civil space and to abrogate property & economic rights.
However, I strongly disagree with the writer’s conclusion that s. 839 CAMA means that “the CAC may remove and replace the trustees of a CSO if it determines that it is in “the public interest” to do so – in its sole opinion and based on criteria nobody else has access to.”
The above interpretation is doing damage to the literal interpretation of that section. Once again for the record, a community reading of the said s. 839 of CAMA shows that an order of court is required to suspend the trustees of an NGO under that section. Additionally, the extant principles of Nigerian administrative law are adequate to ensure that the wrongful exercise of the regulatory powers of the CAC are brought under the supervisory control of the courts.
A proper reading of the CAMA in its entirety will reveal that the CAC also has supervisory powers over other types of entities like companies, partnerships, and business names. Is the argument that NGOs (e.g. churches) are above any form of supervision? If so let us say so.
In the final analysis, I also do not think there is merit to the allegation that the CAMA 2020 is the NGO Bill in disguise.
It is imperative to conclude as I begun, there appears to be a near breakdown of trust between our leaders by the people and this must be fixed if we are to make progress as a country. In the meantime, however, to hold the government to account or to take them to task when they have done wrong, we can’t afford to get it wrong ourselves or be guilty of sensationalism. If we do so, we unwittingly throw the government a lifeline, divert attention to our embellishments, and cast doubt on our credibility. This would be neither good for us nor the country.
The author of this article, Orji Uka, is a Lagos based legal practitioner. Nairametrics obtained his permission to publish on nairametrics.com.
Recovery in oil market extends to the third consecutive month
With the scaling back of the OPEC+ cuts of 9.7 mbpd to 7.7 mbpd we may begin to see some pressure on brent price.
Recovery in oil market extends to the third consecutive month Data from the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report for the month of July showed Brent was up 6% m/m to average U $43.22/b compared with US$40.77/b in June. We note that this is the third consecutive monthly increase in oil prices, following the significant dip in April when Brent fell to an 18-year low of US$19.33 on 21 April.
However, year to date, Brent remains substantially lower at an average price of US$42.27/b (down 35.8%) as at end of July when compared with the average of US$65.86/b in the same period in 2019. Notably, the report revealed that daily crude oil production in Nigeria (based on direct communication) declined by 2.7% m/m to 1.37 million barrels in July, as the country was required to make additional oil output cuts from July to September to compensate for initially exceeding its quota in May and June.
We believe the sustained uptick in brent prices in the month of July is reflective of the continued recovery in global demand for crude, supported by the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown measures as well as OPEC+ production cuts which contributed to a gradual rebalancing of the global oil market. OPEC noted that oil prices were also buoyed by marginal improvements in refining activities in China, India and US, reduction in crude overhang alongside a weakening of the US dollar against a basket of other currencies, which provided support for increased demand for commodities traded in the US dollar.
With the scaling back of the OPEC+ cuts of 9.7 mbpd to 7.7 mbpd from August through the end of the year, we may begin to see some pressure on brent price. Although we expect recovery in global demand for crude to be supported by gains associated with the massive stimulus packages implemented by several countries, we note that downside risks to the recovery of oil prices such as the uncertainties around the global pandemic, subdued growth expectations and increased drilling activities in the U.S could limit upside in oil prices.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.