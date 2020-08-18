Lagos to remove illegal structures obstructing Lekki Regional Road project

The Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of the removal of all the illegal structures obstructing the Right of Way (ROW) on the Lekki Regional Road. This is to allow for free movement during the construction of the project.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, during a stakeholders’ meeting in Alausa, on Monday, August 17, 2020.

He noted that the removal became necessary in order to allow for the smooth execution of the Lekki Regional road project.

Salako had recalled that the Ministry took its time to go through the due process of stakeholder-engagements and the service of statutory notices to owners of affected structures, as expressed in the newspaper publication of June 16, 2020.

He urged owners and occupiers of those identified structures to cooperate with the state government by moving out of the approved Right of Way of the Regional Road. He also noted that the commenced process of establishing the Right of Way of the road is a strong indication of the government’s determination to execute the project in earnest.

He reiterated that the Lekki Regional Road is a major road being executed by the Lagos State Government to facilitate the transportation and socio-economic development in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.