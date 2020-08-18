Business
Lagos to remove illegal structures obstructing Lekki Regional Road project
The removal became necessary to allow for the smooth execution of the Lekki Regional road project.
The Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of the removal of all the illegal structures obstructing the Right of Way (ROW) on the Lekki Regional Road. This is to allow for free movement during the construction of the project.
The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, during a stakeholders’ meeting in Alausa, on Monday, August 17, 2020.
He noted that the removal became necessary in order to allow for the smooth execution of the Lekki Regional road project.
Salako had recalled that the Ministry took its time to go through the due process of stakeholder-engagements and the service of statutory notices to owners of affected structures, as expressed in the newspaper publication of June 16, 2020.
He urged owners and occupiers of those identified structures to cooperate with the state government by moving out of the approved Right of Way of the Regional Road. He also noted that the commenced process of establishing the Right of Way of the road is a strong indication of the government’s determination to execute the project in earnest.
He reiterated that the Lekki Regional Road is a major road being executed by the Lagos State Government to facilitate the transportation and socio-economic development in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.
Lagos selects 6 firms as preferred bidders to construct Fourth Mainland Bridge
The government released the names of 6 companies that have completed the technical and financial capacity.
The Lagos State Government has selected 6 companies for the design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of the Fourth Mainland Bridge. This followed the government’s issuance of a Request for Qualification (RFQ) in February this year.
According to a statement issued earlier today through the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, the 6 companies were said to have completed the technical and financial capacity requirements.
The names of the companies are:
- Mota-Engil and CCCC Consortium
- Power Construction Corporation of China
- CGGC-CGC Joint Venture
- CCECC Nigeria Limited
- China State Construction Engineering Corporation Nigeria Limited
- IC ICTAS Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
Lagos State said it will announce the selection of the next stage in due course, even as the RFP will be given to the pre-qualified bidders.
The backstory
The Lagos state government had earlier in April shortlisted about 10 companies after the RFP was issued earlier this year. The firms include Julius Berger Nigeria Plc; Mota-Engil and CCCC Consortium; Mutual Commitment Company Limited, Power Construction Corporation of China, CCECC Nigeria Limited; CGGC-CGC Joint Venture; China Harbour Engineering Company Limited; China State Construction Engineering Corporation Nigeria Limited; IC ICTAS Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. and Ingenieros Consultores, S.A.
The Lagos State Government also announced back in April that it will evaluate the applications of the 10 shortlisted and later disclose a list of successful pre-qualified bidders eligible for the next phase of bidding.
Biggest IPO by an African company in America is underway
IHS: It is the largest mobile telecommunications infrastructure provider in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East by tower count.
Wireless towers operator, IHS Holding Ltd., is considering a potential initial public offering in America. Wendel SE, a shareholder in the company, disclosed this today, whilst noting that the deal could become the biggest listing ever by an African company in the United States.
IHS Holding Ltd had earlier paused the listing, explaining that the timing, the number of equities to be offered, and the price range of the shares has not yet been concluded.
IHS Holding Ltd major shareholders;
Besides Wendel SE, a French private equity firm which is the majority shareholder in IHS, other owners include America’s Investment powerhouse Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Africa’s largest carrier MTN Group Ltd.
Recall Nairametrics broke the news some months ago that the tower operator was in preference of a U.S. listing to London because some of the largest tower companies such as American Tower Corp. and Crown Holdings Inc. are all based in U.S. and trade at higher valuation multiples.
With a $7 billion valuation, it is going to be the biggest listing by an African company in the U.S, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
IHS Holding Ltd started reviving work on a stock sale late last year after dropping the plan in 2018 due to political uncertainty surrounding the presidential election in Nigeria, its major market.
The IPO is one of at least two big tower offerings that are in the works. Vodafone Group Plc had disclosed in July that it will list its mobile masts business in Frankfurt next year.
About IHS: It is the largest mobile telecommunications infrastructure provider in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East by tower count and the third-largest independent multinational tower company globally. Founded by Sam Darwish in Lagos, in 2001, the company specializes in building towers and managing sites for mobile network operators. It has operations in Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Zambia, and Rwanda.
Following the recent acquisitions of tower portfolios of MTN and Etisalat in Nigeria, IHS owns and manages over 23,000 towers in Africa.
Amaechi says 150 Nigerians being trained as engineers in China
Amaechi said that 560 Chinese and 20,000 Nigerians were hired to work in the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan rail.
Nigeria’s Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, said that 150 Nigerian engineers are currently being trained in China to operate the Lagos-Ibadan railway.
This was announced by Presidential Media Aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, in a statement released on Twitter, yesterday.
According to the statement, the Minister also clarified that only 560 Chinese were hired to work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail, out of the 20,000 workers currently engaged in the project. In other words, majority of those working on the project are Nigerians.
“We have over 150 Nigerians being trained as Engineers in China. The Chinese are also building two training institutions for us, one at Idu (Abuja) and the other one is the Transportation University in Daura, Katsina state,” Amaechi said.
“We have over 150 Nigerians being trained as Engineers in China. The Chinese are also building two training institutions for us, one at Idu (Abuja) and the other one is the Transportation University in Daura, Katsina state.” — HM @ChibuikeAmaechi, today
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) August 17, 2020
Recall that Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will begin skeletal operations on the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail line from the middle of September with 16 trips every day.
Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria, said, “We will start by the middle of September from Yaba to Ibadan while the other construction finishing will continue. We already have 24 coaches and a set of DMUs (Diesel Multiple Units) made of eight coaches. With that, we intend to have 16 trips a day,”