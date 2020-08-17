Financial Literacy
10 ways to save and make more investments
Dealing with money without saving or investing could lead to monetary issues.
“Saving” and “investment” are two recurring words in the financial sector and in the lives of average persons. They are both essential practices in life, as they are considered the best ways to prepare for unforeseen circumstances.
Dealing with money, without saving or investing could lead to monetary issues like bankruptcy.
We recognize the importance of these two practices; hence, this article gives an insight on ten (10) ways to save money and make more investments in order to help you practice what has always been preached.
1. Develop a budget: This is the most important process; hence, one that you should begin with. Make a budget and stick to it. Your budget should be realistic and tailored to your current financial situation. Be intentional about this up to the last penny you want to save.
2. Read and understand finance concepts: Another important step to saving money is to re-orientate yourself by removing wrong ideologies or perspectives about savings. Many grew up with poor saving habits which are now a part of them. A simple takeaway will be to restructure your mindset today.
3. Your profit is not your money: Funny, and you may ask, “Is the business, not mine?” Quite truly, the business is yours, but the sooner you know that there is a difference between your money and your business’ money, the better. That is why you should allocate a particular amount that serves as your salary, from the business, once you have gained enough revenue. That way, even if you are not doing okay, your business is perfect.
4. Track your spending: Spending is one of the easiest things to lose track of, especially since it affords your wants and not so many of your needs. Be intentional and be conscious of your spending.
5. Avoid credit payments: This is often the fastest way to get into debt. It covers your immediate cost but adds a minus to your future paycheck. Only make credit purchases, when absolutely necessary.
6. Filter needs from wants: We all have no choice but to spend money on meeting our basic needs. For wants, however, you can choose to cut them off. Identify, and cut off your wants, to save more today.
7. Do not take financial aids (loans) when you do not have to: Loans are helpful when one has many payments to make and other financial needs that need to be met. Taking up loans at any time for any reason is a certain way to living a financially unhappy life. One should note that every loan you take is equivalent to taking your earnings (salary or business profit) in advance and you will be working through the next months to pay back. On that note, except it is for a profitable need, one should avoid taking loans.
8. Analyze and cut costs: If you pay closer attention to the financial aspect of your life, you would realize that some expenses involved you paying for things that you never needed. Analyze all your regular payments, and trim or remove those that only seem essential, but in reality, are not.
9. Review all insurance policies: Insurance takes its share from your paycheck before it gets to you. Reviewing the payment coverage for all your plans is a good way to cut costs. You might be wasting money or paying a premium for inadequate coverage.
10. Always review expenses: At the end of each month, review your expenses to see the ones that you could have avoided. As such, you can work towards avoiding it later.
Saving money is a conscious effort and not a switch that can be flipped in a second. You have to be intentional about it and set realistic goals with time frames and limits. However, you can only invest the money you have, hence the reason for saving. It is high time you get started. Reading and knowing how to go about it is not enough. It is important to take action, and the best time to start is now.
FEATURED
Nigerians reveal why they pick their favourite banking stocks
Experts give their opinions on their favourite banking stocks and why they chose them.
It’s no longer news that Nigerian banks play a leading role in Nigeria’s financial system. However, the banking sector, which has over the years been the most liquid sector in the Nigerian stock market, has experienced significant price swings lately.
Also, based on recently released financial statements by the Nigerian banks, a high number of listed banking stocks in the Nigerian stock market have the potentials to reward investors with solid returns, as they remain fundamentally good and are expected to withstand the current unfavorable economic climate this year.
Nairametrics interviewed some financial experts, entrepreneurs, and corporate heads and asked for their opinions on their favourite banking stocks and why they chose them.
Their reasons for selecting these bank stocks were instructive and varied, from the usual tier-1 banking brands (GTbank, Zenith Bank, Stanbic Bank, Access Bank) to other emerging brands like Sterling Bank. See their responses below.
Jerry Nnebue, Banking Analyst at CardinalStone Research
“Lower interest earnings (due to low yields and the slowdown in loan growth) and deterioration in asset quality are likely to pressure returns due to the pandemic. Prudential ratios could also be severely tested.
Nevertheless, we see opportunities in specific names due to depressed valuations and their ability to withstand the potential short-term pressures from the pandemic.
Notably, we favour GUARANTY, ZENITHBANK, and STANBIC on their stronger ROE potential and wider capital buffers over the regulatory minimum.
We are also optimistic about FBNH following the recapitalization of the commercial bank and the impact of years of loan book clean-up.”
Silas Ozoya, Managing Partner/CEO SUBA Capital
“Investing in Nigerian banking stocks would mean me looking at their performance over the last 5 to 10 years. In terms of innovation, stability, growth, the dividends declared, and market capitalization.
When you measure with those, a few banks would come to mind.
GTBank, Access Bank, Zenith would be my top three picks, then Sterling Bank would follow. Those guys have been doing some amazing product innovation that deuces sales for them.
Then finally, First Bank, because of its long time stability. It would function like the hedge in the portfolio.”
Yele Bademosi, CEO, Bundle.africa
“GTB because they still have a very strong brand reputation amongst millennials and Gen Z and they’ve shown a history of innovation with products like **737**, Habari, and Quick Credit.
Access Bank, the merger between Diamond and Access creates one of the largest banks in Nigeria, whilst the jury might still be out on the success of the merger.
I wouldn’t bet against the leadership team to make this a success.
Sterling Bank is my top pick because I think they have the largest potential for growth, they have a unique structure and clear focus areas that are centered around technology and innovation that I think could pay serious dividends in the future.
Their vision is bold and it’s going to be the execution that makes or breaks them.”
Darlington-Morsi Onyemaka, Co-founder Quba Exchange|Forbes Accelerator Cohort ’20
“Sterling Bank (STERL).
First of all, the Nigerian stock market is mostly suitable for long term investing, and as such, my investment criteria are leadership and innovation.
In the area of leadership, I’m very confident in Abubakar Suleiman’s leadership for Sterling Bank given his track record and age.
STERL also ticks the box of innovation with the introduction of its online bank (One Bank) which positions them to withstand and likely outperform emerging competitions in the online banking space.”
Omeiza Makoju, ACCA energy analyst
“In the last 6 months, the banking sector has been hard hit by the COVID-19 scourge, the “staggered devaluation” of the Naira, stringent regulations from the CBN, and the drop in oil prices.
As a value investor, my favourite banking stocks in no particular order are GTBank, Zenith Bank, UBA, and Access Bank.
I choose these banks because they have strong fundamentals and metrics. They are all dividend-paying with yields above 10% and the P/B (MRQ) of Zenith, UBA, and Access Bank shows that they are currently undervalued.
At a time like this where the Naira/USD Exchange rate and the inflation rate is rising,
I have also chosen these stocks because they provide some form of inflation protection in the absence of USD instruments.”
Personal Finance
10 side businesses to sustain your professional career
One of the best ways of maximising profit is to invest in a side business.
Many conclude that one should either be career-driven or have an entrepreneurial mindset to earn money; however, that does not have to be so. In this pioneering era, career-oriented individuals are looking for opportunities to maximize their profits, and one of the best ways of doing this is to invest in a side business.
On that note, this article reveals ten businesses that you can engage in to complement your day-to-day work earnings. It is important to note that doing any of these will depend on factors such as time, skill and capital. Hence, it is critical to first weigh these variables before you delve into anything.
1. Blogging: Many are oblivious to this, but there is untapped potential in blogging. The most important thing to consider is to deliver unrivaled content of great quality. While there are lots of people involved in blogging, not everyone does it right. You have to create a niche for yourself and decide what topics to focus your writings on. Then you work on building an audience for yourself.
2. Podcasting: Create regular podcasts on topics that you care about, and find an audience that shares that interest. If you do, then this is a great way to earn some spare change while you keep your job. Listen to great podcasters and adopt one or two techniques from them. The more your audience grows, the more money you make from your podcast.
3. Graphic Design: While you may be working as an entrepreneur or an employee, boosting your portfolio in designs and illustrations is a great way to sustain your professional career. Graphics designers are in high demand currently; as such, having prior knowledge in graphic design is a plus. However, it does not mean you cannot start from scratch and be successful. With creativity, dedication and graphic design tools like Corel Draw and Adobe Illustrator, you can be paid to create images and designs.
4. Influencer marketing: This is a 21st-century business. It is a form of social media marketing that has to do with endorsement deals and product placement. People that do this type of marketing are mostly celebrities or people with a large following or fan base across social platforms. Getting into this type of business does not require much in terms of capital. You will need to create viral, yet exciting content that will drive people to your page, convert those page visits to follows and make an active follower base. You can reach out to companies directly, or they can contact you if you have gained a large fan base.
5. Social Media Manager: Social media managers are in charge of representing companies or brands online. You will be required to create engaging contents, respond to comments and enquiries, and compile campaigns to increase visibility. It is essential to have a number of skills at your disposal, and an active online presence as well as the ability to follow trends immediately. You are solely responsible for providing recommendations and advice necessary to enhance the brand’s online presence. The beautiful part is that you can do it from anywhere.
6. Fitness Coach: As a personal fitness trainer, you can work part-time while you keep your job full time. This is a double earning side business because you earn money and still get to keep your charisma and physical fitness. You can provide instructions, workout sessions, training and challenges to help other individuals stay in shape. You can also create manuals and booklets on healthy living. The best part is that you can do it from the comfort of your home. With time, this can become a full-time job. Check out professional trainers for tips on how to become one.
7. Trading: You can become a professional foreign exchange trader or a Cryptocurrency trader. Your job will involve learning about foreign exchange or Cryptocurrency markets and educating people on that. You can also buy and sell these financial assets, as they are highly sought after in the market.
8. Content Writing: Content writers are internet-savvy, tech enthusiasts that specialize in providing relevant content for websites and companies. Content writing, these days goes beyond just putting words on paper. Every business has a specific audience, and it is your job to provide relevant content for said audience. You have to stay at the top of your game to remain relevant. There is not much needed in terms of investment to be a content writer. You just have to write and keep learning.
9. Online Tutoring: Another great way of making money online is by offering paid courses on any topic you have garnered expertise on. You can create a masterclass or go as far as creating an eBook. The important thing is that you know what you are teaching. It can be as mundane as offering cooking classes or teaching people how to optimize their living space. You can even provide a free course on basic training to attract people and have them pay for more advanced training. You just have to understand the market and use whatever sales strategies needed to sell your skill. Monetize your knowledge.
10. Uber Driving: This is another excellent way for you to make money and be your own boss. You can do it yourself or even contract someone to do it for you. If you have a personal car, you can use it after work hours or during the weekends to drive people around and earn money. Better still, you can make some arrangements with a car dealer and use theirs instead. Whatever way you decide to go about it. One thing is certain – it would be a win for you.
All in all, aside business has a lot of wonderful advantages. Besides being another source of revenue, it is also a great way to broaden your horizon and add to your repertoire.
Personal Finance
10 Business mistakes to avoid post-COVID-19
With the emergence of lockdown and social distancing, businesses are now incorporating innovative working arrangements.
Not only did COVID-19 spread globally, it also stopped all activities in almost every sphere of human endeavour.
Apart from the fact that the pandemic affected many lives, it also brought about a great disruption in the business sector.
SMEs and large enterprises have experienced various forms of contractions, and this has led to business closure for some. Many companies thrived on an existing modus operandi and were not prepared for the impacts of the pandemic. However, with the emergence of lockdown and social distancing, businesses are now incorporating innovative working arrangements like remote working, online services as well as regular variation in shifts.
While the pandemic is still being brought under control, a new order of business operations has been established and going forward, businesses must carefully plan and think out ways to thrive.
While planning on how to navigate the whole situation carefully, it is advisable to take note of certain mistakes that could hinder their progress.
This article provides for you ten (10) mistakes you should avoid making in your business post-COVID-19.
1. Not having an online presence
The pandemic brought a halt to movement and large gatherings, and this stopped many businesses that existed mainly on physical interactions to stop and pack up. Business owners must learn that it is a huge travesty to plan their strategy without having an online presence; in fact, they would be missing a lot. They must strategically think of going digital and maximize the opportunities that come from interacting with over 4.5 billion people.
2. Limiting the business vision
The pandemic has pushed heads of enterprises to a position of mere survival. Plans and decisions are being made just for the moment without considering the long term existence of the business. Every business started off with a mission, a set of objectives to achieve and needs to meet. Regardless of the economic transition, it is important to hold those goals in mind while constantly seeking ways to attain them.
3. Poor marketing strategy
With the emphasis placed on marketing, especially on digital marketing lately, and the importance it holds for any business, it is not only a mistake for an establishment to limit its marketing strategies but a business taboo as well. Many products and services have emerged during the pandemic which poses competition to already existing providers. It is a necessity to brush up the marketing game in order to gain relevance in the business sector and source for more leads as well.
4. Building on hope
Optimism is good, but planning is better. We are moving into an era of intense technological integration which has influenced various business operations. E-commerce, as well as remote working, has become a norm and businesses will have to move with the flow. There are quite a number of entrepreneurs who are waiting for the tides to calm so they can paddle their boats. The trick is in planning while waiting. It is okay to place one’s bet on hope but mapping out plans for sustenance is more advantageous.
5. Unplanned redundancy
It will seem like the way out for most enterprises to lay off some of their workers in order to survive the disastrous financial situation they may experience. However, one key factor in adopting this strategy is to carefully examine the effect it might have on the growth of the business. Over time, there might be a need to hire new workers which will incur a cost in recruiting and training new employees. Low man-power influences productivity. As such, measures must be put in place to make up for the labour pool that will be cut off.
6. Pouring new wine in old wineskins
Innovation has been on the rise on account of the pandemic. New commercial and industrial techniques are sprouting paving the way for longevity. Holding onto old and familiar methods that are no longer effective could constitute a big mistake for any business. Entrepreneurs and managers have to embrace the reality that comes with post-COVID-19 with a sense of focus.
7. Ill-suited rigidity
Flexibility is one of the keys to thriving after the transition. Understand that the pandemic has affected the world economically and otherwise. Hence, it is crucial to adapt to the changes by inculcating new plans, being versatile and multifaceted rather than being inappropriately unbending.
8. Neglecting creativity
Neglecting the power of creativity is a costly mistake every business should avoid making. The post-COVID-19 period will be a salient time to be creative and innovative. Establishments should be on the lookout for how to meet the needs of consumers, ways to improve their services in order to stay in vogue. Teachers are resorting to virtual classrooms; traders are integrating e-commerce; companies are investing in work-from-home technology. It is all about creativity.
9. Ineffective communication
With much regards given to remote work and other emerging working arrangements, it is important to devise means to ensure effective discharge of duties by members of any business. The ineffective flow of communication can retard the growth of businesses which is one of the mistakes to avert. When workers understand that it takes collective effort to ensure the continuity of the business, it becomes easy for them to efficiently invest their energy.
10. Poor assessment
Disregarding the place of systematic evaluation of the performance of any enterprise is one of the business mistakes to avoid post-COVID-19. There should be a feasible assessment carried out to ascertain where the business stands in terms of labour force, expenditures, cash flow and returns on investment.
Conclusively, there is no green light as to whether a post-COVID-19 will exist or not. However, as the virus lingers, each business owner must adjust to make sure they do not make the above-mentioned mistakes or other possible business mistakes that may not have been mentioned in this article.