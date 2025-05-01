The Nigerian stock market has experienced a bullish run over the past five years, with publicly traded companies reporting unprecedented profits and increased revenues.

The NGX (Nigeria’s major stock exchange) demonstrated resilience and strong performance, achieving a 37.65% return in 2024, driven by pivotal sectors and policy reforms.

The NGX ASI began 2024 at 74,773.98 index points and closed the year at 102,926.40 points—an increase of 38%. This delivered a capital gain of N15.41 trillion to investors.

Barriers to participation

However, obstacles such as low income, lack of trust, and inadequate financial literacy continue to hinder widespread participation in the market.

Stock market participation in Nigeria remains extremely low. Of the 5 million Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) accounts required for stock market participation, only about 100,000 are active, indicating limited ongoing engagement.

Nigerians’ reluctance to invest in one of West Africa’s fastest-growing equity markets stems from several factors, including limited understanding of investment products and valid concerns about economic uncertainty and the rapid devaluation of the naira.

Cultural Emphasis on Quick Wealth

In a culture that places a high value on rapid financial success, the pursuit of instant wealth often impairs sound decision-making. Many fall prey to scams that promise extraordinary returns within implausibly short timeframes.

This eagerness to accumulate wealth quickly renders individuals vulnerable to deceptive schemes.

Ponzi schemes and insufficient regulatory oversight have contributed to a legacy of financial fraud that undermines trust in legitimate investment avenues. Over the past decade, Ponzi schemes have defrauded Nigerians of more than $1 billion.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC), the majority of cases it investigates involve Ponzi schemes. These fraudulent operations thrive on economic hardship, a strong desire for quick money, and poor financial literacy. Weak regulatory frameworks and ineffective enforcement mechanisms further expose Nigerians to these risks, eroding both local and international investor confidence.

Economic Challenges and Inflation

Rising food inflation exacerbates the challenge of stock market investment by placing additional financial pressure on households, lowering consumer confidence, and fueling economic instability.

Food accounts for over 60% of household spending, especially amid the high cost of living and low earning power, making it difficult for families to set aside money for investments.

Reduced food costs would ease financial burdens, enabling more disposable income for investment and savings. Additionally, scammers often target individuals seeking high returns with minimal effort. Red flags include urgency, lack of transparency, and promises of unrealistic gains.

Residents from lower socioeconomic backgrounds face particular barriers to investing, including limited financial literacy and inadequate government support in meeting basic needs. Many are hesitant to approach traditional investment firms and may lack the technological literacy to use fintech platforms.

Mistrust in Financial Institutions

There is a general mistrust of financial institutions due to past scam experiences and weak regulatory oversight, which discourages people from engaging with formal investment options.

According to reports by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA), 36.8% of Nigerians are financially excluded due to a combination of low income, poor education, and distrust of financial service providers.

Banks are frequently criticized for offering poor savings products, unclear terms, and hidden fees.

Misconceptions About Investing

Many Nigerians—especially the youth—believe that investing is only for the wealthy. There’s a common misconception that one should only consider investing after achieving a substantial income.

In reality, the lower one’s earnings, the more critical it becomes to invest, as equity investments can offer passive income streams.

Nevertheless, minimum investment thresholds, brokerage fees, and transaction costs remain barriers for individuals with limited financial resources.

Given the challenges of high inflation and rising living expenses, the Nigerian populace tends to prioritize essential needs such as food and housing over investment opportunities.