Nigeria’s box office has recorded a major milestone in the first quarter of 2025, generating a total revenue of N3.48 billion from January 1 to March 31 .

This marks a significant 54.7% increase compared to the N2.25 billion posted in the same period in 2024.

When compared to Q1 2023, the Q1 2025 box office revenue of N3.48 billion reflects a remarkable 132% increase, showing significant year-on-year growth in the Nigerian film industry.

Notably, the N2.25 billion generated in Q1 2024 also marked a substantial improvement over the N1.5 billion recorded in the same period of 2023, representing a 46% increase. These consecutive annual gains highlight a consistent upward trajectory in box office performance, driven by strong local content and growing cinema attendance.

This performance highlights a growing appetite for cinema experiences among Nigerian audiences and reflects a strong recovery trajectory for the exhibition industry following previous disruptions.

According to data by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) shared with Nairametrics, total cinema admissions for Q1 2025 stood at 661,801, marking a 10.9% increase from the 596,609 recorded in Q1 2024.

This increase reflects strengthened audience engagement and a compelling film lineup that drew more viewers into cinemas nationwide. When compared to 620,477 admissions in Q1 2023, the 2025 figure represents a 6.7% increase, highlighting a steady upward trend in cinema attendance over the past two years.

Top-Grossing Films in Q1 2025

A mix of local hits and international blockbusters contributed to the impressive revenue figures.

Notably, Nigerian producers continued to dominate the box office, with Funke Akindele maintaining her stronghold across both Q1 2024(A Tribe Called Judah) and Q1 2025. However, Q1 2025 also saw the rise of new entrant Timini Egbuson, alongside established producer and actress Toyin Abraham, signaling a broadening of Nollywood’s box office appeal.

Leading the quarter’s box office is Disney’s anticipated prequel, “Mufasa: The Lion King”, which grossed an impressive N618.2 million, making it the highest-earning title of the quarter.

Not far behind is “Alakada: Bad and Boujee”, the latest installment in the popular Alakada franchise, which brought in N500.5 million. The film, known for its humor and star-studded cast, continues to show the drawing power of homegrown content.

“Moana 2” also performed strongly, grossing N400 million, while Marvel’s “Captain America: Brave New World” pulled in N396 million, reinforcing the appeal of superhero franchises among Nigerian viewers.

Other notable mentions include “Reel Love”, a romantic drama that made N332.8 million, and “Everybody Loves Jenifa”, a spill over from December 2024, which saw strong audience turnout, continuing Funke Akindele’s winning streak at the box office.

Already, 2025 is shaping up to be a promising year for the West African box office, with Nigeria contributing the lion’s share, thanks to its expansive network of over 100 cinemas nationwide. While April figures are yet to be officially released, early indicators suggest a significant upswing in box office revenue. Notably, “Sinner” appears poised for a potential N500 million run, buoyed by strong audience turnout and ticket sales.

Additionally, Iyabo Ojo’s faith-based film, “Labake Olododo,” has drawn notable attention and ticket sales, adding to what could be a record-breaking month for the industry.