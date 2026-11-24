Nigerian fintech, Payaza, has acquired Ghana-founded commerce technology company Seesail Technologies Ltd through its commerce subsidiary, ShopAza, in a move aimed at expanding its services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) across Africa.

Nigerian fintech, Payaza, has acquired Ghana-founded commerce technology company Seesail Technologies Ltd through its commerce subsidiary, ShopAza, in a move aimed at expanding its services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) across Africa.

The acquisition will see Seesail’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Victor Blavo, appointed General Manager, Africa, at ShopAza, while the entire Seesail team joins the company.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The deal brings together ShopAza’s existing commerce infrastructure and Seesail’s technology and experience in helping small businesses manage their operations, with plans to deepen access to finance and distribution for African SMEs.

Payaza spots potentials in Seesail

According to Payaza Chief Executive Officer, Seyi Ebenezer, the company had monitored Seesail’s growth through its payment processing activities before deciding to acquire the business.

“We watched Seesail from the inside through the payments they ran on Payaza. They built real traction with very little. We believe in the dream, and we are bringing the jet fuel so they can move as fast as they can,” Ebenezer said.

All Seesail employees have been retained as part of the acquisition. Each business function will receive a dedicated budget and operational autonomy from the outset, with strategic guidance from Payaza’s leadership.

From a family restaurant to a commerce platform

Seesail’s origins are rooted in Blavo’s experience watching his mother struggle to rebuild her business after relocating to Ghana following a failed marriage.

His mother previously operated one of the biggest restaurants in Yaba, Lagos, at 4 Adams Street, Sabo-Yaba, close to the Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB).

After relocating to Ghana, she struggled to regain the financial and operational footing she had previously established. Blavo said watching her difficulties with accessing finance and managing her business shaped his understanding of the challenges facing small business owners.

He subsequently built Seesail around the belief that small businesses need practical tools to manage sales and operations before they can effectively access financing.

“Seesail started from my mother’s struggle. Tools come first, and finance follows. ShopAza has built strong foundations, and I could not ask for a better partner to help take them further,” Blavo said.

Before building Seesail, Blavo worked with Chipper Cash and gained experience across Nigerian, Ghanaian and international businesses, as well as exposure to East African markets.

His appointment as General Manager, Africa, is expected to support ShopAza’s expansion across the continent, combining his regional experience with the existing commerce infrastructure of the Payaza subsidiary.

Acquisition builds on Payaza’s African expansion

The acquisition comes as Payaza steps up efforts to expand its payment infrastructure and commercial relationships across African markets.

On November 16, 2026, Nairametrics reported that Payaza had secured authorisation from the Central Bank of Kenya to operate as a licensed Payment Service Provider, allowing it to provide payment gateway services to merchants in the country. The approval followed a similar authorisation from the Bank of Zambia on October 19, 2026.

The two regulatory approvals form part of the company’s strategy to establish a payments network connecting West, East and Southern Africa.

Payaza has also expanded its involvement in digital commerce through a partnership with Lebara Nigeria, announced in August 2026. Under the agreement, Payaza was named the exclusive payment partner and technology provider for Lebara’s planned digital commerce platform, which is expected to allow subscribers to purchase services, including airline and event tickets.