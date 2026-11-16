Payaza secures Central Bank of Kenya payment gateway licence

Payaza has secured authorisation from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate as a licensed Payment Service Provider (PSP), strengthening the Nigerian fintech company's expansion across East and Southern Africa.

Payaza has secured authorisation from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate as a licensed Payment Service Provider (PSP), strengthening the Nigerian fintech company’s expansion across East and Southern Africa.

According to an official announcement seen by Nairametrics, the authorisation, issued on November 5, 2026, allows Payaza Africa Limited to provide payment gateway services in Kenya under the country’s National Payment System Act, No. 39 of 2011.

The development comes less than three weeks after the Bank of Zambia designated Payaza Africa Limited as a payment system operator, following the issuance of its certificate on October 19, 2026.

The two regulatory approvals mark a significant step in the company’s licence-led expansion strategy, as it seeks to strengthen its presence in key African payment markets and connect businesses across the continent.

What the Kenya licence allows Payaza to do

According to the company, the Kenyan authorisation formalises and deepens an existing market presence, allowing Payaza to serve local merchants directly as a licensed payment gateway provider.

The approval places Payaza among a small group of international payment gateways licensed by the Central Bank of Kenya to process payments on behalf of merchants.

Under the CBK authorisation, Payaza can provide online checkout and payment gateway services to Kenyan merchants, including the acceptance of card, mobile money and bank payments.

The permitted services also cover merchant settlement and reporting, as well as cross-border collections for Kenyan businesses selling into other African markets.

However, the authorisation does not permit Payaza to offer wallets, deposits or other services involving the holding of customer funds in Kenya.

The company said the approval would enable Kenyan merchants and enterprises to access regulated payment infrastructure for local collections and cross-border transactions.

In Zambia, the Bank of Zambia’s Certificate of Designation of a Payment System, issued under Section 7 of the National Payment Systems Act, No. 1 of 2007, designates Payaza Africa Limited as a payment system operator.

The company operates its Zambian business from its local head office at Sunshare Tower in Lusaka.

Payaza targets East African payments corridor

Payaza’s latest approvals form part of a broader strategy to establish a regulated payments network connecting East, West and Southern Africa.

The company identifies Kenya as a strategic market because of its position as East Africa’s largest and most competitive digital payments market and its role as a gateway to the East African Community.

With operations across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, the company said it is building an East African corridor that connects to its existing markets in West Africa, including Nigeria and Ghana, and Southern Africa, including Zambia and South Africa.

Commenting on the Kenyan approval, Seyi Ebenezer, Group Chief Executive Officer of Payaza, said the company was entering the market with the necessary regulatory authorisation.

“Kenya is the heartbeat of East Africa’s digital economy, and we are entering it the right way: fully licensed. Coming so soon after our Bank of Zambia approval, this licence from the Central Bank of Kenya connects East, West and Southern Africa on one regulated platform,” he said.

He added that the company’s promise to Kenyan and Zambian businesses was to enable them to accept payments easily, receive settlements quickly and sell across Africa and other international markets.

Nigerian fintechs expand across Africa

The expansion comes as competition intensifies among African fintech companies seeking to provide payment infrastructure for merchants and businesses operating across multiple markets.

Other Nigerian-founded payment companies, including Flutterwave and Paystack, have also pursued regulatory approvals in African markets as part of efforts to expand their payment infrastructure beyond Nigeria.

Payaza says it currently operates across more than 27 African countries, alongside markets in North America, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Oceania. The company is also pursuing additional regulatory approvals across different jurisdictions.

Beyond Kenya and Zambia, Payaza recently secured its operational footprint in China, Pakistan and Bangladesh.