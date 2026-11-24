Nvidia’s market value surged by nearly $1 trillion after its board reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive officer (CEO), less than two weeks after he resigned following revelations of an affair with a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy.

Nvidia’s market value surged by nearly $1 trillion after its board reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive officer (CEO), less than two weeks after he resigned following revelations of an affair with a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy.

The chipmaker’s shares jumped more than 31% following the announcement on Monday, pushing its market capitalisation back towards $4 trillion and triggering a broader rally across technology stocks.

The rebound also lifted major US stock indices, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rising 6.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.75%.

Nvidia’s board said it unanimously approved Huang’s return following a series of discussions and meetings with him. US President Donald Trump, however, claimed he had convinced the board to reverse its earlier decision and reinstate the company’s co-founder.

Nvidia shares remain below recent levels despite rally

The reinstatement marks a dramatic reversal for Nvidia, whose shares had come under significant pressure amid the controversy surrounding Huang’s departure and broader concerns about the artificial intelligence sector.

Nvidia shares fell 13.7% on Friday alone, as investors reacted to a wider technology sell-off and a Reuters report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was investigating the company’s accounting practices. The BBC said it could not independently confirm the reported investigation.

The company’s stock had also come under pressure following the Democrats’ victory in the US midterm elections on November 4, which fuelled concerns about potentially tougher regulation of the artificial intelligence industry.

Despite Monday’s rally, Nvidia shares remain about 21% below their level a month earlier.

In its announcement, Nvidia said the board received input from senior US government officials before reaching its decision and was confident that Huang’s reinstatement posed no national security risk.

The company also confirmed that an investigation by a committee of independent directors into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort would continue to its conclusion. Huang has committed to cooperating with the investigation.

Chipmakers lead broader technology stock rally

The market reaction extended beyond Nvidia, with other semiconductor companies recording significant gains following the announcement.

Micron Technology shares climbed 19%, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) gained nearly 7%. Tesla also advanced by approximately 11.5%.

Other major technology companies recorded more modest increases, with Amazon rising nearly 3.5%, while Apple and Microsoft gained less than 2% each.

The rally followed substantial losses across technology stocks on Friday, although much of Monday’s recovery had already begun during pre-market trading before Nvidia announced Huang’s reinstatement.

Nvidia remains central to the global artificial intelligence boom, supplying the advanced processors used to develop and operate AI systems.

Nvidia strengthens compliance and national security oversight

Alongside Huang’s reinstatement, Nvidia announced additional governance measures aimed at strengthening its oversight of national security risks and regulatory compliance.

The company said it had established a National Security and Export Control Committee, comprising independent directors, to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

The committee is expected to engage legal counsel with experience in national security matters and receive support from specialist advisers to strengthen its oversight responsibilities.

Nvidia is also beginning a search for a Chief Compliance Officer who will oversee compliance across the company and report to its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

The company added that it would continue cooperating with ongoing government investigations and inquiries.