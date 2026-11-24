Coca-Cola HBC has begun trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) ahead of completing its $2.6 billion acquisition of a 75% stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA). The company confirmed the development on Monday, November 23, following approval for its secondary listing on the JSE’s Main Board. The listing admits 373,239,562 ordinary shares under the […]

Coca-Cola HBC has begun trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) ahead of completing its $2.6 billion acquisition of a 75% stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA).

The company confirmed the development on Monday, November 23, following approval for its secondary listing on the JSE’s Main Board.

The listing admits 373,239,562 ordinary shares under the abbreviated name CCHBC and share code CHB, providing South African investors with another avenue to invest in the Switzerland-headquartered bottler.

Coca-Cola HBC expands African footprint

In its November 16 pre-listing announcement, Coca-Cola HBC said the secondary listing would provide local and international investors with another opportunity to invest in its shares and participate in its future growth.

The company expects to complete its acquisition of a 75% stake in CCBA on November 27. The transaction values the entire bottling business at approximately $3.4 billion, based on a purchase price of $2.6 billion for the majority stake.

CCBA operates in 14 African countries, accounts for approximately 40% of Coca-Cola system volumes sold across the continent and employs more than 13,000 people. Following completion, Coca-Cola HBC expects to become the world’s second-largest Coca-Cola bottler by volume, serving approximately 1.2 billion consumers.

Announcing the acquisition in October 2025, Coca-Cola HBC chief executive Zoran Bogdanovic highlighted the opportunities presented by the deal.

“We are very excited to announce the acquisition of a majority stake in CCBA, with a path to full ownership,” he said.

Bogdanovic said the company’s experience in Nigeria and its acquisition of Coca-Cola’s bottling business in Egypt had given it a strong understanding of the African market.

“It has a sizable and growing consumer base, and there are significant opportunities to increase per capita consumption,” he added.

Coca-Cola commits $1.01 billion to South Africa

Beyond the acquisition, the wider Coca-Cola system is pursuing a planned $1.01 billion investment in South Africa through 2030, targeting expanded production capacity, distribution and innovation.

Announced in March by The Coca-Cola Company and its authorised bottlers, Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa and Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages, the commitment reflects the group’s confidence in the local market.

Luis Felipe Avellar, president of The Coca-Cola Company’s Africa operating unit, said the investment would support economic activity and strengthen the company’s relationship with local communities.

“Our $1.01 billion investment reflects our strong belief in South Africa’s potential and our commitment to growing alongside the communities we serve,” he said.

He added that the company’s contribution extended beyond beverage production to local employment and procurement.

CCBA chief executive Sunil Gupta also described South Africa as one of the group’s most strategic African markets.

A socio-economic impact study by Steward Redqueen found that the Coca-Cola system contributed $2.93 billion in value-added economic activity in South Africa in 2024 and supported more than 87,000 jobs across its value chain.

Coca-Cola HBC’s CCBA acquisition structure

As previously reported by Nairametrics, Coca-Cola HBC is acquiring its 75% stake in CCBA from subsidiaries of The Coca-Cola Company and Gutsche Family Investments through two transactions.

The company will purchase a 41.52% stake from Coca-Cola subsidiaries for approximately $1.3 billion, while the 33.48% stake held by Gutsche Family Investments will cost approximately $1.3 billion in cash and shares.

Following completion, The Coca-Cola Company will retain a 20.3% stake in Coca-Cola HBC, while Gutsche Family Investments will hold 5.45% of its enlarged share capital.

The transaction has secured merger control approvals in five of the six relevant jurisdictions, with Tanzania’s approval still outstanding.