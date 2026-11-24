Interbank foreign exchange turnover rose to $951.37 million on Monday, November 23, 2026, its highest level in one month, as the naira recorded a marginal recovery against the United States dollar.

Interbank foreign exchange turnover rose to $951.37 million on Monday, November 23, 2026, its highest level in one month, as the naira recorded a marginal recovery against the United States dollar.

According to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) foreign exchange trading data reviewed by Nairametrics, the naira closed at N1,393/$, compared with N1,394/$ on Friday, November 20.

The latest turnover was the highest since October 23, when interbank foreign exchange transactions reached approximately $1.01 billion, confirming increasing demand for the greenback.

Interbank FX turnover hits $951 million:

Interbank foreign exchange turnover increased by $135.80 million, or 16.65%, from the $815.57 million recorded on Friday.

The number of transactions also increased by 26.26% to 226 from 179, indicating that transaction volumes grew faster than turnover value.

The average transaction size declined to approximately $4.21 million from $4.56 million on Friday.

The naira appreciated by N1, or approximately 0.07%, at the close of trading.

The simple average exchange rate weakened by N3.44 to N1,394.48/$, representing a depreciation of approximately 0.25%.

The highest exchange rate reached N1,405/$, compared with N1,400/$ on Friday, while the lowest rate declined to N1,328/$ from N1,387.10/$.

The gap between the highest and lowest exchange rates widened significantly to N77 from N12.90 in the preceding trading session.

Although the increase in transaction numbers suggests that trading activity was spread across more deals, the data do not establish whether more market participants were involved.

The weaker average exchange rate and wider trading range contrast with the marginal improvement recorded in the naira’s closing rate.

Interbank turnover extends upward trend:

Monday’s turnover extended the steady increase in interbank foreign exchange trading activity recorded since November 16.

However, the naira remained weaker compared with its closing rate at the beginning of the preceding trading week.

Interbank turnover rose from $68.66 million on November 16 to $362.55 million on November 17.

Turnover increased further to $502.88 million on November 18 before reaching $800.31 million on November 19.

Trading activity climbed to $815.57 million on November 20 before reaching $951.37 million on November 23.

The naira weakened from N1,360/$ on November 16 to N1,393/$ on November 23, representing a depreciation of N33, or approximately 2.43%.

Nairametrics previously reported that the naira depreciated to N1,379.99/$ on November 18 as interbank foreign exchange turnover crossed $500 million.

The report highlighted increased interbank trading activity, moderating foreign exchange inflows and a slowdown in external reserves accumulation.

Nigeria’s gross external reserves have maintained a steady decline in recent weeks, dropping by $584.63 million or 1.06% to $54.583 billion on November 20 from $55.168 billion on November 2.

Monday’s marginal recovery therefore remains modest against the broader depreciation recorded since November 16.

Higher turnover masks exchange volatility:

Foreign exchange trading activity has fluctuated considerably in recent weeks, with turnover recording significant increases and declines across different trading sessions.

Nairametrics previously reported that total Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) turnover reached approximately $3.24 billion on October 23, its highest level in October.

Interbank turnover stood at approximately $1.01 billion on October 23.

Total NFEM transactions subsequently declined to $227.18 million on November 2.

Monday’s $951.37 million interbank turnover represents a notable increase in activity within the interbank segment.

The intraday trading range widened by N64.10 between Friday and Monday, despite the marginal recovery in the closing exchange rate.

The interbank and total NFEM turnover figures represent different reporting measures and should not be directly compared.

Higher foreign exchange turnover does not automatically translate into increased dollar supply, as it could reflect stronger demand, increased supply or a combination of both.

The latest figures show rising trading activity alongside a steady depreciation in naira value despite slight recovery on Monday, November 23. Attention will remain on CBN’s rates decision on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.