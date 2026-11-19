The naira depreciated to N1,363.23/$ at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, as interbank foreign exchange turnover increased to $502.88 million.

The naira depreciated to N1,379.99/$ at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, as interbank foreign exchange turnover increased to $502.88 million.

The latest foreign exchange trading data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the close of trading on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, shows the currency weakened from N1,363/$ recorded in the previous session, representing a depreciation of N24.19 or approximately 1.78%.

The decline came amid increased interbank trading activity, moderating foreign exchange inflows and a slowdown in Nigeria’s external reserves accumulation.

Interbank FX turnover hits $502 million:

Interbank foreign exchange turnover rose sharply on Wednesday, reaching $502.88 million across 148 transactions.

This represents a 38.7% increase from the $362.55 million recorded across 142 transactions on Tuesday, indicating stronger trading activity despite the naira’s depreciation.

The naira’s official closing rate weakened by 0.55%, from N1,355.80/$ on Tuesday to N1,363.23/$ on Wednesday.

The currency touched an intraday high of N1,380/$, while the closing rate stood at N1,379.99/$.

Interbank turnover increased from $68.66 million across 79 deals on Monday to $502.88 million across 148 deals on Wednesday.

Across the three trading sessions, interbank turnover totalled approximately $934.09 million across 369 transactions.

Meanwhile, NFEM turnover for Monday and Tuesday stood at approximately $1.217 billion across 598 deals.

Tuesday recorded combined turnover of about $1.24 billion, while Wednesday’s figure stood at $502.88 million as NFEM turnover column contained no separate entry.

In the parallel market, the naira strengthened marginally against the dollar.

Currency dealers quoted an average rate of N1,439/$ on Wednesday, compared with N1,440/$ in the previous session, with trading quotes ranging between N1,435/$ and N1,445/$.

The contrasting movements indicate that the naira weakened in the official market while recording a slight appreciation in the parallel market.

FX inflows drop sharply:

Nigeria’s foreign exchange market is facing pressure from moderating dollar inflows, even as interbank trading activity has increased.

According to a report by Coronation Merchant Bank’s research subsidiary, total FX inflows declined to $807.6 million last week from $2.48 billion in the preceding week.

The decline represents a reduction of approximately 67.4% in weekly foreign exchange inflows.

The $807.6 million recorded was the lowest weekly inflow in at least five weeks.

Analysts attributed the naira’s weakness to reduced foreign exchange inflows and pre-election capital flight.

The CBN has been providing foreign exchange funding amid the pressure identified by analysts.

The reduction in inflows comes as the naira continues to weaken against the dollar during November.

Although interbank turnover increased significantly during the three sessions reviewed, higher trading volumes did not prevent the currency from depreciating.

The latest figures also show that foreign exchange liquidity conditions remain important to the naira’s performance.

External Reserves face renewed pressure:

Nigeria’s external reserves have also recorded a slowdown in recent weeks after several months of accumulation.

Nairametrics previously reported that gross external reserves declined by $390.94 million over 16 calendar days to $54.87 billion as of November 12, 2026.

Gross reserves had reached a 2026 high of $55.26 billion in October before the recent decline.

Reserves increased by only $295.35 million in October, the slowest positive monthly increase recorded so far this year.

Net external reserves reached a record $46 billion despite the slowdown in gross reserve accumulation.

The latest gross external reserves figure cited in the draft stands at $54.762 billion.

The naira has also weakened progressively during November, moving from N1,346.01/$ on November 2 to N1,350.45/$ on November 5.

It subsequently closed at N1,353.50/$ on November 10 before depreciating further to N1,379.99/$ on November 18.

Despite the recent decline, Nigeria’s gross external reserves remain quite higher than the level at the beginning of 2026 driven by accretions from crude oil earnings after sharp increases in oil price.

However, the slower pace of reserve accumulation, combined with declining weekly FX inflows, highlights the pressure facing the naira as the year approaches its final weeks.