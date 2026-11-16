Nigeria’s dollar turnover rises 89.17% to $3.42 billion as spot transactions rebound

The value of dollars traded in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market rose 89.17% to $3.42 billion in the week ended November 13, 2026, from $1.81 billion in the preceding week, an increase of about $1.61 billion.

The value of dollars traded in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market rose 89.17% to $3.42 billion in the week ended November 13, 2026, from $1.81 billion in the preceding week, an increase of about $1.61 billion.

According to the latest FMDQ report tracking foreign exchange transactions between authorised dealers (banks) and their clients, the rebound reverses much of the 51.29% plunge Nairametrics reported for the week ended November 6, when turnover fell from $3.71 billion.

Despite the surge, turnover remains about 8% below the $3.71 billion recorded in the week ended October 30.

Average daily FX turnover rose to $684.18 million from $361.67 million, showing a broad pickup in trading activity across the market.

Spot dollar trading rises 82%:

Spot foreign exchange transactions drove most of the rebound, rising by 81.73% to $3.25 billion from $1.79 billion, an increase of approximately $1.46 billion.

Spot transactions accounted for 94.89% of total FX turnover, compared with 98.77% in the preceding week.

Average daily spot turnover rose to $649.19 million from $357.23 million.

Spot trading contributed about $1.46 billion of the $1.61 billion weekly increase, or roughly 90.5%.

The segment is still about 11% below the $3.64 billion recorded in the week ended October 30.

Forward transactions jump nearly eightfold:

The derivatives segment, which comprises FX forward contracts, recorded the sharpest percentage gain, rising by 687.97% to $174.93 million from $22.20 million, an increase of $152.73 million.

Forward contracts accounted for 5.11% of total turnover, up from 1.23% in the preceding week.

Average daily derivatives turnover rose to $34.99 million from $4.44 million.

The latest figure is more than double the $73.83 million recorded in the week ended October 30.

The reported forward turnover represents contracts executed during the week rather than the value of outstanding forward positions. The surge also came from a much smaller base, with derivatives contributing about $152.73 million, or roughly 9.5%, of the total weekly increase.

Rebound coincides with naira weakness:

The jump in turnover came as the naira softened at the official window. It closed at N1,349 per dollar in the week ended November 6, but weakened to N1,364 per dollar on November 11 before recovering to N1,358.50 on November 12, according to CBN data, a depreciation of about 0.7% from the previous Friday.

In the parallel market, the naira weakened to N1,445 per dollar on November 12 from N1,430 the previous day, widening the gap with the official rate to N86.50.

Bureau de change operators attributed part of the demand to purchases ahead of the festive season.

Interbank transactions at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) were about $644.85 million on November 12, while total NFEM turnover was about $397.54 million on November 11.

Weekly FX turnover has swung from $3.71 billion to $1.81 billion and back to $3.42 billion in three weeks.

Daily NFEM turnover earlier this month had also fallen below $300 million for the first time since September 28, after peaking at about $3.24 billion on October 23.