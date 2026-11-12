Bank of Ghana to introduce upgraded cedi banknotes from December 1

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) will introduce its upgraded Ghana Cedi Heritage Series banknotes into circulation from December 1, 2026, while retaining existing notes as legal tender.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) will introduce its upgraded Ghana Cedi Heritage Series banknotes into circulation from December 1, 2026, while retaining existing notes as legal tender.

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, announced this on Thursday, November 12, during the launch of the Heritage Series at Bank Square in Accra.

The redesigned notes feature enhanced security, improved durability and more portable sizes, alongside images celebrating Ghana’s national heroes, historic sites, monuments and cultural symbols.

Ghana’s new cedi notes feature enhanced security

The upgraded banknotes are designed to strengthen currency protection, improve durability and make everyday transactions more convenient. According to Dr Asiama, the improved security features will make the notes more difficult to counterfeit and help the public identify genuine banknotes.

The designs also reflect Ghana’s history and cultural identity through national heroes, historic landmarks, monuments and Adinkra symbols. Their improved durability is expected to help them withstand frequent handling and the country’s climatic conditions, extending their lifespan in circulation.

The Governor said retaining existing banknotes alongside the Heritage Series would ensure a smooth transition without disrupting economic activities.

“The Heritage Series will be introduced into circulation from December 1, 2026, and will circulate alongside the existing series, which remains legal tender. This approach will allow the public and businesses to adjust smoothly to the Heritage banknotes without unnecessary disruption to economic activity,” he said.

The arrangement means Ghanaians can continue using existing banknotes as both series will remain legal tender.

BoG strengthens currency management measures

Beyond the redesign, the Bank of Ghana is introducing measures to improve currency management, strengthen anti-counterfeiting efforts and expand access to cash services.

The Bank is working with stakeholders to introduce a new Currency Act to replace the Currency Act, 1964 (Act 242). The proposed law will strengthen penalties for counterfeiting, clarify procedures for handling counterfeit notes and provide stronger legal protection against the mutilation, defacement and abuse of banknotes and coins.

Other initiatives announced by the Governor include:

Developing an Enterprise Currency Operations Management Software (ECOMS) in-house to improve coordination with commercial banks.

Establishing additional Cash Centres at the Bank’s Ho and Tamale Regional Offices.

Launching a Cedi App to educate users about the Heritage Series and assist people with visual impairments.

The Bank will also launch a nationwide education campaign in major local languages to help Ghanaians identify genuine banknotes and handle them responsibly.

Dr Asiama stressed that physical cash remains essential to Ghana’s monetary resilience despite the growth of digital payments, particularly during technical failures, cyber incidents and other electronic payment disruptions. He reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to modernising payment systems while ensuring that physical cash remains accessible and reliable

Ghana’s cedi redesign and nigeria’s experience

Ghana’s decision to retain existing banknotes alongside its upgraded cedi notes draws parallels with Nigeria’s 2022 naira redesign.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced the redesign of the N200, N500 and N1,000 notes on October 26, 2022, to curb counterfeiting, improve currency management and reduce hoarding.

On December 14, 2024, Nairametrics reported that the CBN had reaffirmed the legal tender status of all naira banknotes.

This followed the Supreme Court’s November 29, 2023 ruling permitting the indefinite circulation of old and redesigned N200, N500 and N1,000 notes alongside previous and commemorative N100 notes.

On July 8, 2026, the CBN warned against rejecting either the standard or commemorative N100 notes, both of which remain legal tender.

Ghana’s Heritage Series launch forms part of efforts to modernise currency management and strengthen confidence in the cedi ahead of the Bank of Ghana’s 70th anniversary on March 4, 2027.