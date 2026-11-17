Nigeria’s parallel foreign exchange market is facing renewed demand pressure from festive-season spending and early political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, widening the gap between the official and informal exchange rates despite efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to improve dollar liquidity.

Nigeria’s parallel foreign exchange market is facing renewed demand pressure from festive-season spending and early political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, widening the gap between the official and informal exchange rates despite efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to improve dollar liquidity.

The naira weakened to N1,445 per dollar in the parallel market on Thursday, November 12, 2026, from N1,430 recorded a day earlier, while appreciating to N1,358.50 at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) from N1,364 in the previous trading session.

The contrasting movements widened the gap between the two markets to N86.50, highlighting persistent differences in foreign exchange supply and demand across the formal and informal segments.

Bureau de Change (BDC) operators in Abuja who spoke to Nairametrics attributed the renewed pressure partly to individuals and businesses purchasing dollars ahead of the festive season. They also identified limited access to foreign exchange through commercial banks and the incomplete reintegration of BDCs into the official supply chain as factors sustaining demand in the parallel market.

According to them, the anticipated increase in election-related spending could further compound the pressure, with economic analysts warning that political transactions, campaign expenditure and foreign currency requirements for imported election equipment may generate additional demand outside the official market.

Festive season and election campaigns increase dollar demand

The festive season traditionally brings increased demand for foreign exchange as Nigerians travel abroad, pay international school fees, settle medical bills and make overseas purchases.

BDC operators in Abuja said individuals and businesses had started purchasing foreign exchange ahead of the holidays, contributing to increased demand in the informal market.

However, the demand outlook could become more complicated as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

Yusha’u Aliyu, an economic analyst and commentator affiliated with the Abuja-based Institute of Professional Economists and Policy Management, identified electioneering activities as a potential source of additional pressure on the parallel market.

“When you look at the economic environment now, because of the politics that is coming out, and you know anytime electioneering is taking place, there is high demand for foreign exchange. And they cannot do that at official window. They have to go to the parallel market. This is likely to continue until the election season is over,” Aliyu said.

He explained that election-related spending could increase demand for foreign currency, particularly where political activities and associated transactions require payments outside the country.

Aliyu also identified Nigeria’s dependence on imports as another factor putting pressure on the naira.

“The second factor is because of pressure on the naira because we are importing much. At the official window, the export will exhaust all what we are trying to get in an attempt to import,” he said.

He added that election-related procurement could generate additional demand for foreign exchange, noting that some of the equipment required by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is sourced internationally.

“Remember that even INEC, most of the machines and equipment that they are using for election purposes are not domestically produced. They are mostly imported,” he added.

Yusuf also linked the pressure to the nature of political spending and the portability of foreign currency.

“The pressure on the parallel market may not be unconnected with the ongoing political activities. Because we are in a season of electioneering. A lot of cash spending will be taking place especially from politicians. And because of traceability issues many of them will prefer to do their transactions through the parallel market,” Yusuf told Nairametrics.

“Secondly, because of portability- moving cash from one point to the other, moving Naira can be very cumbersome. But dollars are more portable,” he added.

Dr Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), told Nairametrics that electioneering activities could increase demand for dollars in the parallel market, partly because some political spending involves cash transactions and preferences for less traceable channels.

The CBN has indicated that it is monitoring potential liquidity pressures associated with the election cycle. In September, Governor Olayemi Cardoso said the apex bank was prepared to manage potential liquidity pressures arising from increased spending ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Limited access to official dollars sustains parallel market demand

Beyond seasonal and election-related demand, market participants say difficulties accessing foreign exchange through commercial banks remain a major factor sustaining the gap between the official and parallel markets.

Bamanga Mohammed, a Bureau de Change operator, identified limited access to the official window as a major reason individuals and businesses continue to rely on informal channels.

“The official window has struggled to meet the volume of dollar demand in the economy,” Mohammed said.

He explained that importers, small businesses, parents paying school fees abroad and medical travellers often encounter difficulties obtaining foreign exchange through banks.

“When legitimate demand cannot be satisfied at the official rate, businesses and individuals turn to the parallel market, where transactions are faster and more flexible — albeit at a premium,” he added.

Another BDC operator, Rahman Kanjiwa, argued that the distribution of foreign exchange liquidity remains uneven, creating opportunities for alternative channels to emerge.

“The over-appreciation of the naira is encouraging the creation of many ungoverned FX channels that are used as a conduit for the diversion of FX liquidity into the economy,” he said.

Kanjiwa noted that although the CBN had taken steps to improve dollar supply, much of the liquidity was distributed through commercial banks and priority sectors.

“Although the Central Bank has made efforts to improve supply, most of the liquidity is channelled through commercial banks and priority sectors. By the time it filters down, there is still a noticeable shortfall,” he said.

He added that the incomplete reintegration of BDCs into the official foreign exchange supply chain had contributed to market fragmentation, leaving some retail demand outside the formal system.

The difference between the two exchange rates can also encourage speculative transactions and arbitrage, particularly when market participants anticipate that the parallel-market premium will widen further.

This challenge has already been raised by Nigerian electric vehicle manufacturers and importers, who lamented limited access to foreign exchange through commercial banks, warning that the difficulties were increasing the cost of importing vehicles, components and equipment needed to expand the country’s electric mobility industry.

Why BDC reintegration remains important

The CBN’s approach to foreign exchange distribution has also contributed to discussions about the role of BDC operators in narrowing the gap.

Umar Barkinzuwo, a licensed forex trader, said concerns about regulatory oversight and previous market abuses appeared to have influenced the apex bank’s preference for distributing foreign exchange through commercial banks.

“The issue appears to revolve around concerns over control and past market abuses… authorities have preferred to channel foreign exchange through the banking system, where oversight is more centralized,” he said.

However, he argued that commercial banks were not necessarily structured to efficiently meet the needs of smaller retail customers.

“The reality is that banks are not structured to efficiently meet small-scale, retail FX demand. When that demand is unmet, it naturally shifts to the parallel market,” he said.

In February 2026, the CBN introduced another intervention aimed at improving foreign exchange liquidity at the retail end of the market.

The apex bank authorised licensed BDC operators to purchase up to $150,000 weekly from any authorised dealer bank at prevailing market rates.

The policy was designed to improve dollar availability, support legitimate retail transactions and reduce pressure on the parallel market.

Under the arrangement, BDC operators are required to comply with know-your-customer and other regulatory requirements. They must also return unused foreign exchange to the market within 24 hours.

Cash transactions are restricted to 25% of the transaction value, with the remaining portion conducted electronically.