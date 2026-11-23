The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned airlines against airport personnel allegedly soliciting money from passengers during final baggage checks, following renewed complaints about extortion and unprofessional conduct at Nigerian airports.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned airlines against airport personnel allegedly soliciting money from passengers during final baggage checks, following renewed complaints about extortion and unprofessional conduct at Nigerian airports.

The warning is contained in a Monday post by the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, who highlighted complaints from passengers about staff demanding money during baggage inspections and other airport procedures.

The development has renewed concerns about passenger exploitation at Nigerian airports, where allegations of bribery, begging and extortion have persisted despite previous interventions by the Federal Government and aviation authorities.

NCAA warns airlines over airport begging

Achimugu, in his post on X, described incidents in which airport personnel allegedly demanded money from passengers during final baggage checks. Some reportedly requested transfers through digital payment platforms such as OPay.

He also highlighted complaints about passengers being delayed, intimidated or subjected to unnecessary scrutiny when they declined to give money. According to him, such conduct is unacceptable and should not be treated as a normal part of airport operations.

He said:

“This behaviour must stop. Begging is becoming institutionalised, and all airlines and service providers are advised to develop a system that allows them identify these personnel and remove them from our airports. This menace has become too much. It is bad image. It is harassment. It is inconvenient. This has nothing to do with poverty or salary; it is fast becoming a cultural trend, and must be rejected,” the statement read in part.

The NCAA urged passengers who experience such incidents to report them through the appropriate channels, providing details that could help identify the individuals involved. It also called on airlines to take responsibility for their personnel and ensure that staff interacting with passengers maintain professional standards.

The complaints include accounts involving a student and a passenger returning from Canada, further highlighting concerns about how travellers are treated during airport procedures.

Previous efforts to curb airport extortion

The latest complaints come against the backdrop of longstanding concerns about bribery, extortion and unofficial payments at Nigerian airports.

In 2024, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo publicly expressed concern about the conduct of some airport officials, including allegations that passengers were harassed and asked for money. His intervention followed similar complaints about unprofessional conduct by personnel at the country’s airports.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) also introduced several measures in 2024 to address security and operational misconduct.

In June 2024, FAAN introduced an armed security outfit for international airports nationwide.

In October 2024, it deployed 1,000 body cameras to improve monitoring and accountability among airport personnel.

In December 2024, the government introduced Operation Air Clean, aimed at addressing extortion, touting and other forms of unprofessional conduct at airports.

An immigration officer was also suspended in August 2024 following allegations of misconduct.

Despite these interventions and repeated warnings from aviation authorities, complaints about begging, bribery and extortion have continued, raising questions about the effectiveness of enforcement and accountability measures.