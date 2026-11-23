The Federal Government of Nigeria and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have launched a digital platform to simplify registration and improve access to information and support services for refugees, asylum-seekers and stateless persons in the country.

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have launched a digital platform to simplify registration and improve access to information and support services for refugees, asylum-seekers and stateless persons in the country.

The development was disclosed on Monday in a statement by UNHCR, which said the platform, known as the Digital Gateway, provides a single online entry point for displaced persons to access registration services and manage appointments.

The initiative is expected to reduce the need for physical visits to registration offices, streamline administrative processes and improve service delivery amid Nigeria’s growing displacement crisis and limited humanitarian resources.

Nigeria hosts UNHCR’s first government-partnered Digital Gateway rollout

The launch marks the first time UNHCR has introduced the Digital Gateway in partnership with government counterparts, with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) serving as its Nigerian government partner.

The platform is already operational in seven countries: India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand, Iraq and Egypt. Nigeria and Rwanda are the first African countries selected for its rollout.

In Nigeria, implementation will begin in Abuja before gradually expanding to other locations across the country.

Digital platform targets Nigeria’s 3.81 million displaced people

Nigeria hosts one of Africa’s largest displacement crises, with close to 3.81 million people forcibly displaced as of September 1, 2026, according to UNHCR.

The figure includes approximately 3.68 million internally displaced persons affected by insurgency in the North-East, as well as farmer-herder violence and banditry in other parts of the country.

Over 140,000 refugees and asylum-seekers are also in Nigeria, most of them from neighbouring Cameroon.

Against this backdrop, the Digital Gateway is designed to ease access to registration and support services while helping government agencies and humanitarian organisations manage growing administrative demands.

How the Digital Gateway works

The platform combines online self-service tools with multiple communication channels, allowing refugees and asylum-seekers to access selected services without necessarily visiting UNHCR or government offices.

Through the My Services portal, which is available in English and French, asylum-seekers can begin pre-registration and request registration appointments.

Those already registered can also use the platform to manage appointments, update their contact information, and request the addition of family members to their records.

Other features of the Digital Gateway include:

Multiple access channels: Services are available through websites, messaging platforms, contact centres, kiosks and social media.

Services are available through websites, messaging platforms, contact centres, kiosks and social media. Feedback and enquiries: Users can submit questions and feedback through dedicated channels, allowing their concerns to be received and addressed.

Users can submit questions and feedback through dedicated channels, allowing their concerns to be received and addressed. Data protection : The platform gives users greater transparency and control over their personal information, including the ability to exercise their data protection rights digitally.

: The platform gives users greater transparency and control over their personal information, including the ability to exercise their data protection rights digitally. Continued in-person support: Digital services are designed to complement existing face-to-face assistance rather than replace it.

The Digital Gateway is built as a shared global platform rather than separate digital systems for individual countries, allowing improvements and upgrades to benefit multiple UNHCR operations while reducing duplication and maintenance costs.

Nigeria’s displacement crisis and humanitarian response

The launch of the Digital Gateway comes amid broader efforts to address Nigeria’s displacement crisis, which has placed increasing pressure on humanitarian agencies and government institutions.

Nairametrics previously reported that Nigeria had 3.7 million forcibly displaced people as of April 2025, according to UNHCR’s West and Central Africa Regional Trends Report 2026. The figure highlighted the scale of the displacement challenge facing the country.

Beyond the growing number of displaced people, funding constraints have also threatened the delivery of humanitarian assistance. In September 2026, UNHCR warned that 8.3 million refugees and other forcibly displaced people globally risked losing access to vital assistance because of funding cuts. The agency’s available funding had fallen from $5.2 billion in 2024 to $3.9 billion in 2025.

Meanwhile, the World Bank approved $300 million in August 2025 for Nigeria’s Solutions for the Internally Displaced and Host Communities Project (SOLID), aimed at strengthening resilience and expanding access to essential services for displaced people and host communities in Northern Nigeria.