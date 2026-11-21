The Federal Government has commenced construction of a $70 million National Passport Manufacturing Centre in Abuja, with the project entirely funded by private capital and no financial commitment from the government.

The Federal Government has commenced construction of a $70 million National Passport Manufacturing Centre in Abuja, with the project entirely funded by private capital and no financial commitment from the government.

This is according to a press release issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), signed by its Service Public Relations Officer, CIS Akinlabi, on Friday, November 20, 2026.

The facility is expected to produce six million passport booklets annually in its initial phase, with plans to increase capacity to 10 million and commence operations in May 2027.

Nigeria begins $70 million passport factory

The groundbreaking ceremony was led by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the Comptroller-General of Immigration, KN Nandap, alongside lawmakers and other government officials at the NIS headquarters in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo described the project as a major milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to achieve self-reliance in passport production.

“He disclosed that the approximately US$70 million facility is entirely privately funded, with no financial commitment from the Federal Government and would have an initial production capacity of six million passport booklets annually, with plans to scale up to ten million, and is targeted for commissioning in May 2027,” the statement read in part.

The minister said the centre would complete Nigeria’s passport production value chain, reduce dependence on imported booklets and create employment opportunities. He also said it could position the country to serve wider Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and African markets.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, KN Nandap, described the project as a step towards establishing a more secure and self-reliant passport production system. She said local manufacturing would strengthen the security of sensitive travel documents, improve supply-chain resilience, develop specialised Nigerian expertise and support service delivery.

Passport centre targets 6 million booklets

The project also received support from lawmakers, who highlighted its potential contribution to local manufacturing, employment and national security.

Senate Committee Chairman on Interior, Adams Oshiomhole, noted that local production would create opportunities for Nigerian artisans and professionals, strengthen indigenous capacity and reduce reliance on foreign manufacturers.

Similarly, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Interior, Abdullahi Aliyu Ahmed, described the centre as a strategic intervention to strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to produce passport booklets locally. He also pledged the committee’s continued support for the project.

Nandap linked the initiative to ongoing reforms under the Tinubu administration, including the digitalisation of passport processes, expansion of Contactless Passport Renewal and establishment of the Centralised Passport Personalisation Centre in September 2025.

NIS builds on earlier passport reforms

The new manufacturing centre builds on previous efforts by the Nigeria Immigration Service to modernise passport production and improve application processing.

Nairametrics reported in September 2025 that the NIS had launched a Centralised Passport Personalisation Centre at its headquarters in Abuja, with the capacity to produce up to 5,000 passports daily, compared with the previous capacity of 250 to 300 passports across multiple centres.

The facility, developed in partnership with IRISMAT Technologies Limited, was expected to reduce processing delays and support the government’s target of delivering passports within one week of application.

In November 2024, Nairametrics also reported that the Federal Government had introduced a contactless passport renewal solution developed by two Nigerian software companies. The system went live in Canada on November 1, 2024, allowing Nigerians in the diaspora to renew their passports remotely without visiting immigration offices.

The planned manufacturing centre represents another phase of the NIS’s efforts to improve passport production and processing, with the new facility expected to bring booklet manufacturing into the country.