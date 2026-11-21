The Lagos State Government has delivered 294 housing units across two developments in Ogombo and Abraham Adesanya, while targeting more than 2,000 additional homes across the state before the end of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

The Lagos State Government has delivered 294 housing units across two developments in Ogombo and Abraham Adesanya, while targeting more than 2,000 additional homes across the state before the end of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Friday, November 20, 2026, during the inauguration of the developments, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile.

The new homes comprise 165 units at Treasure Estate, Ajiwe, Ogombo, and 129 units at Brooks Habitat, Abraham Adesanya, delivered through partnerships between government housing agencies and private developers.

Lagos delivers 294 homes in Ogombo, Ajah

The governor said the administration was committed to expanding access to decent and affordable housing, noting that government could not independently meet Lagos’ growing housing demand without private-sector investment.

He explained that the state’s housing strategy involved providing land, regulatory oversight and an enabling environment for private developers to invest in housing delivery.

“The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday inaugurated two housing schemes with 294 units in the Ogombo and Ajah axis of the State to reduce the housing deficit,” the statement read.

Sanwo-Olu also announced plans to inaugurate more than 2,000 additional housing units before the end of his administration. Projects in Ibeshe, Sangotedo, Egan and Epe are among those said to be ready for commissioning.

He also identified ongoing Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) projects in Shogunro, Ogba, Apapa and Ogudu, as the administration works to extend housing opportunities across different parts of the state and income categories.

Details of Ogombo and Abraham Adesanya estates

The 294 homes were delivered through two separate partnerships involving state housing agencies and private developers: Treasure Estate in Ogombo and Brooks Habitat in Abraham Adesanya.

Treasure Estate, located at Ajiwe in Ogombo, was developed through a joint venture between the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) and AKF Properties Limited. It comprises two-bedroom terrace houses, three-bedroom flats and three-bedroom terrace houses, with facilities including a gym, swimming pool, five-a-side football pitch, jogging space, parking, water treatment infrastructure and drainage systems.

Brooks Habitat, in Abraham Adesanya, was facilitated by the Lagos State Ministry of Housing in partnership with Brook Assets & Resources Ltd. The development has 129 housing units across 20 residential blocks on approximately 2.3 hectares of land.

The Abraham Adesanya estate comprises 42 two-bedroom flats, 42 three-bedroom flats with service quarters and 45 three-bedroom terrace houses.

Its facilities include access roads, security arrangements, solar-powered streetlights, a clinic, gym and recreational facilities.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of LSDPC, Ayodeji Joseph, said the two-bedroom terrace units were priced at N65 million. He added that prospective buyers could access mortgage financing through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and the Mortgage Refinancing and Infrastructure Fund.

Lagos housing deficit and federal projects

The state’s latest housing delivery comes amid estimates of a significant gap between housing supply and demand in Lagos.

Research presented by GTI Investment Group in August 2026 estimated the state’s housing deficit at 3.4 million units, with an annual requirement of 227,576 homes and an estimated housing capital gap of N6 trillion.

A report by Fortren and Company estimates that 31% of Lagos residents own their homes, while approximately 51% rent.

GTI’s research indicates that residential rents across Lagos increased by between 80% and 120% from 2024 to 2026.

Its estimates put average annual rent for a two-bedroom apartment at N30 million in Ikoyi, N18 million in Victoria Island, N4.75 million to N5 million in Yaba, Surulere and Ikeja, and N1.08 million in Ikorodu.

The Federal Government is also pursuing housing development in Lagos through a separate public-private partnership. On October 30, 2026, it launched the construction of 2,000 housing units at Lekki Aviation Town in Ibeju-Lekki under its Renewed Hope Housing Programme, in partnership with Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited and Metroscape Development Company Limited.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Housing Minister Muttaqha Rabe Darma said the project was intended to expand access to homeownership and strengthen private-sector participation in housing delivery.