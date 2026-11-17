Using the report's findings, this Nairametrics ranking identifies the eight Lagos locations offering the highest rental yields for two-bedroom apartments in 2026, with average annual returns ranging from 3.28% to 9.32%.

With more than 80% of households in Lagos relying on rented accommodation, the state has a large rental market for property investors.

However, many developers still favour outright sales because they offer a faster way to recover development costs than holding completed properties for rental income.

For investors considering the build-to-rent market, choosing the right location is essential, as property values, rental rates and tenant demand all influence potential returns.

A report by Fortren & Company, titled 8 Places to Build to Rent in Lagos, assesses rental investment opportunities across the state based on average annual yields, tenant demand and housing supply gaps.

Using the report’s findings, this Nairametrics ranking identifies the eight Lagos locations offering the highest rental yields for two-bedroom apartments in 2026, with average annual returns ranging from 3.28% to 9.32%.

8. Surulere – 3.28% rental yield

Surulere ranks eighth among Lagos locations with the highest rental yields for build-to-rent investments, recording an average annual yield of 3.28% for two-bedroom apartments, with an indicative annual rent of N4.8 million.

Its rental market is supported by employment opportunities across the media, education, healthcare and corporate sectors, driving demand for one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Data from Nigeria Property Centre (NPC) shows that 19.3% of prospective tenants searching for one-bedroom apartments in Surulere found no available listings, pointing to a supply gap in smaller housing units.

Well-positioned properties in the area also record occupancy rates of about 92%, while its central location, links between the Mainland and Island, and access to leisure facilities support its appeal to tenants.

7. Sangotedo – 3.92% rental yield

Sangotedo ranks seventh among Lagos locations with the highest rental yields for build-to-rent investments, with two-bedroom apartments recording an average annual yield of 3.92% and an indicative annual rent of N3.2 million.

Located in Eti-Osa, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway beyond Ajah, the area attracts young professionals, middle-income families and remote workers seeking relatively affordable housing.

The rental market is dominated by estate-style apartment blocks, typically offering one- to three-bedroom units. There is also an identifiable supply gap in studio and one-bedroom apartments, presenting an opportunity for developers to cater to smaller households and tenants priced out of more expensive parts of the Lekki corridor.

Sangotedo’s relatively lower land costs compared with areas such as Lekki Phase 1, Ikate-Elegushi and Chevron, alongside its access to the Lekki Free Trade Zone and Lekki Deep Sea Port, further strengthens its potential for build-to-rent development.

6. Yaba – 4.26% rental yield

Yaba ranks sixth among Lagos locations with the highest rental yields for build-to-rent investments, with two-bedroom apartments recording an average annual yield of 4.26% and an indicative annual rent of N5 million.

Its concentration of universities, technology companies, start-ups and commercial businesses supports rental demand from students, young professionals and working-class residents.

Data from Nigeria Property Centre (NPC) shows that about 14% of prospective tenants searching for one-bedroom apartments in Yaba found no available listings, pointing to a supply gap in the segment. One-bedroom apartments also record a higher average annual yield of 5.4%, suggesting stronger returns for developers targeting smaller households.

Yaba’s access to Lagos Island through the Third Mainland Bridge, alongside its educational institutions and entertainment facilities, further strengthens its appeal as a location for rental housing.

5. Ajah – 4.64% rental yield

Ajah ranks fifth among Lagos locations with the highest rental yields for build-to-rent investments, with two-bedroom apartments recording an average annual yield of 4.64% and an indicative annual rent of N3.3 million.

Its expanding middle-income housing market attracts single professionals, business owners and families seeking relatively affordable accommodation, particularly within gated residential estates.

Data from Nigeria Property Centre (NPC) shows that more than 11% of prospective tenants searching for one-bedroom apartments in Ajah found no available listings, indicating a supply gap in smaller housing units. Studio apartments also record a strong average annual yield of 8.56%, while three-bedroom units generate 5.39%, highlighting opportunities across different property types.

Ajah’s proximity to major business districts in Lekki, Ikoyi and Victoria Island, as well as access to the Coastal Highway and leisure facilities, further supports its appeal for rental housing development.

4. Ikota – 5.03% rental yield

Ikota ranks fourth among Lagos locations with the highest rental yields for build-to-rent investments, with two-bedroom apartments recording an average annual yield of 5.03% and an indicative annual rent of N3.3 million. The Lekki neighbourhood attracts corporate professionals, business owners and higher-income earners working within Lagos Island and the wider Lekki corridor.

Rental demand is particularly strong for one- and two-bedroom apartments, with the latter offering a relatively attractive yield. Ikota’s estate-based residential developments and gated communities also appeal to tenants seeking secure, managed accommodation.

Its access to commercial centres, entertainment and leisure facilities within the Lekki corridor further strengthens its appeal for build-to-rent development.

3. VGC – 5.90% rental yield

Victoria Garden City (VGC) ranks third among Lagos locations with the highest rental yields for build-to-rent investments, with two-bedroom apartments recording an average annual yield of 5.90%. The master-planned residential community along the Lekki-Epe Expressway was developed by HFP Engineering in the 1990s and features predominantly low-rise detached and semi-detached houses within a gated environment.

The area attracts middle- and upper-income professionals and families seeking secure, well-managed accommodation. Its established residential infrastructure, gated estates and CCTV surveillance support its appeal to long-term tenants.

VGC’s proximity to Lekki Phase 1, Victoria Island and Ikoyi also provides access to major business districts, strengthening its potential for rental housing development.

2. Chevron – 6.60% rental yield

Chevron ranks second among Lagos locations with the highest rental yields for build-to-rent investments, with two-bedroom apartments recording an average annual yield of 6.60% and an indicative annual rent of N6 million. Located along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, the area attracts corporate professionals and middle- to upper-income households seeking quality rental accommodation.

The neighbourhood is particularly suited to well-managed two- and three-bedroom serviced apartments, as well as three-bedroom fully detached duplexes. Its growing residential developments, proximity to business districts and commercial centres, and established security arrangements, including perimeter surveillance around the nearby Chevron Nigeria Limited campus, strengthen its appeal to tenants.

1. Ikeja GRA – 9.32% rental yield

Ikeja GRA ranks first among Lagos locations with the highest rental yields for build-to-rent investments, recording an average annual yield of 9.32% for two-bedroom apartments, with an indicative annual rent of N8 million. The area is a prime corporate residential district, attracting professionals, aviation personnel and public sector employees. Rental demand spans one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across middle-income, deluxe and luxury housing segments.

Data from Nigeria Property Centre (NPC) shows that 13.7% of prospective tenants searching for one-bedroom apartments in Ikeja found no available listings, indicating a potential supply gap. However, the average annual yield for this property type is just 2%, considerably below the return on two-bedroom apartments.

Ikeja GRA’s proximity to corporate organisations, the airport, government institutions and entertainment facilities further strengthens its appeal to tenants and its potential for build-to-rent development.