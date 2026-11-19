The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed the Lagos premises of Meridian Park Estate Ltd. over its failure to deliver a fully paid five-bedroom duplex to a subscriber.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed the Lagos premises of Meridian Park Estate Ltd. over its failure to deliver a fully paid five-bedroom duplex to a subscriber.

The enforcement was carried out by the Commission’s South-West zonal team, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

The subscriber reportedly paid N28.5 million for the property in 2020 but had yet to take possession, prompting her to seek the Commission’s intervention.

FCCPC seals Meridian Park over N28.5m dispute

Speaking during the enforcement exercise, Marvin Nadah, Deputy Director of Surveillance and Investigation at the FCCPC, said the action followed the developer’s failure to comply with a directive to hand over the property.

Nadah said the Commission had engaged Meridian Park Estate since 2025, after the subscriber complained that she had not received the property despite making full payment.

According to him, the FCCPC issued a compliance notice to the company in August, giving it one month to deliver the duplex. The Commission said it received no response to the notice.

He said the enforcement was carried out under Section 150(4)(a) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA), 2018.

“The premises will remain sealed until there is compliance with the order and directive that have been given,” Nadah said.

However, Meridian Park’s Director of Operations, Uchenna Eze, gave a different account, saying the matter had been resolved and the subscriber invited to collect the keys.

Eze said the buyer had paid the required handover fees and that the company had scheduled the handover. He added that she had indicated she would send a proxy to collect the keys.

He described the FCCPC’s action as a surprise, saying the company had received a letter from the Commission earlier in the year and had offered to make copies available.

What property buyers should check before paying

During the Meridian Park enforcement exercise, the FCCPC’s South-West Zonal Coordinator, Olubunmi Otti, urged consumers to understand the terms of agreements before paying for goods and services.

She advised property buyers to check delivery arrangements, ensure that important commitments are documented and deal with reputable vendors.

“Before you part with your money, collect the product. Let the product be in your hand before you release your money,” she said.

Otti also encouraged consumers to report complaints to the Commission rather than remain silent, saying such reports help the FCCPC identify and address violations of consumer rights.

For property buyers, the dispute highlights the importance of documenting payment, agreed delivery dates, handover conditions and any additional charges before committing to a purchase.

FCCPC steps up action against property developers

The Meridian Park case is among several recent enforcement actions by the FCCPC involving real estate developers and complaints over undelivered properties.

In November 2026, the Commission sealed Peachville Platinum Estate Limited in Abuja over an alleged failure to deliver a N140 million four-bedroom duplex to a buyer who reportedly paid in full in August 2025.

In April 2026, it also sealed Paradise Estate in Life Camp Extension, Abuja, following complaints from buyers who said they had paid for housing units but had not received them.

Similarly, in May 2026, the FCCPC sealed Ochacho Group Worldwide and Ti-Bilon over alleged non-compliance with regulatory notices relating to property and refund complaints.

These cases show the range of property-related complaints that have prompted the Commission to intervene, including delayed delivery, refunds and failure to comply with regulatory directives.

Why property buyers face delivery delays

A Nairametrics investigation published in July 2025, titled Pay now, wait later: Inside the delays and shifting promises in Lagos property schemes, documented cases of buyers who paid for residential properties but waited beyond their agreed delivery dates.

One case involved a Nigerian living in the United States who paid about N38 million to N40 million over 18 months for a three-bedroom apartment at Lekki Pride 1 in 2020. The property, initially expected by the end of 2022, was eventually delivered in late 2024. The developer had cited COVID-19 disruptions and rising building material costs for the delay.

Another case involved a N200 million residential building in Lekki, where a developer reportedly requested an additional N50 million one year into a project originally scheduled for completion within 18 months.

Speaking to Nairametrics, registered civil engineer and infrastructure strategist Babatunji Adegoke said some developers make delivery promises without adequate feasibility studies, financing arrangements or professional project management.

Temple Ugwu, Lead Partner and Portfolio Manager at Bluemeen Partners, said even developers who are not fraudulent can run into difficulties when projects depend heavily on subscribers’ payments instead of adequate internal financing.

The investigation identified financing gaps, poor planning, unrealistic timelines and rising construction costs as factors that can contribute to delayed housing delivery.