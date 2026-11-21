Africa has a 64% mobile internet usage gap despite mobile broadband networks covering 92% of the continent’s population, as high smartphone costs, limited digital skills and inadequate access to relevant local content continue to prevent millions of people from using the internet.

Africa has a 64% mobile internet usage gap despite mobile broadband networks covering 92% of the continent’s population, as high smartphone costs, limited digital skills and inadequate access to relevant local content continue to prevent millions of people from using the internet.

The finding is contained in the GSMA’s Digital Africa Index 2026, launched on November 18 at the GSMA Digital Africa Summit in Cape Town, South Africa.

The report highlights the disconnect between expanding telecommunications infrastructure and actual internet adoption across the continent.

According to the report, only 28% of Africa’s population uses mobile internet on their own devices, despite widespread network availability, making the continent the region with the largest mobile internet usage gap globally.

From network expansion to internet affordability

The GSMA said the challenge has shifted from expanding network coverage to making internet access affordable and ensuring people have the skills and relevant services needed to use it.

Angela Wamola, Head of Africa at GSMA, said closing the gap would require coordinated action to address the barriers keeping people offline.

“Africa has made real progress in expanding mobile broadband coverage. The challenge now is ensuring that more people can actually use it. With 64% of the population living within coverage but not using mobile internet, closing the usage gap requires us to tackle the barriers that continue to keep people offline,” she said.

High smartphone costs remain a major obstacle

The report identified the cost of internet-enabled devices as one of the major obstacles to wider mobile internet adoption, alongside limited digital skills and a shortage of relevant local content and services.

It noted that only nine of the 54 African countries assessed impose neither sector-specific taxes nor import duties on mobile handsets, down from 10 in 2024.

The GSMA argued that reducing taxes on entry-level smartphones could improve affordability and accelerate adoption, citing South Africa as an example of the impact of targeted tax reforms.

South Africa removed the 9% excise duty on smartphones priced below R2,500 in April 2025. Following the change, monthly sales of entry-level smartphones increased by 80%, from approximately 250,000 units in March 2025 to 460,000 in February 2026, according to GSMA analysis.

The association urged other African governments that still impose import duties or sales taxes on entry-level smartphones to consider removing them to reduce the cost of getting online.

It also identified sustainable device financing as another way to lower the upfront cost of smartphones, while calling on regulators to make spectrum available at prices that support continued investment in network coverage and quality.

Nigeria among leading group for digital development

Despite the continent-wide adoption challenge, the report identified improvements in digital development and policy conditions across several African countries.

Ten countries now combine stronger digital development with more enabling policy and regulatory environments, up from three in 2024.

Nigeria is among seven countries that joined the leading group, alongside Egypt, Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles and Tunisia. They join Kenya, Mauritius and South Africa.

The Digital Africa Index assesses digital development and policy conditions across 54 African countries, providing a comparative assessment of reforms, connectivity, digital inclusion and regulatory environments.

South Africa and Kenya recorded the highest Digital Nations and Society Index (DNSI) scores, at 69 and 65 out of 100, respectively.

Egypt and Ghana recorded the largest improvements in their Digital Policy and Regulatory Index (DPRI) scores since 2024, supported by reforms covering cybersecurity, spectrum management, consumer protection and digital inclusion.

Nigeria still accounts for 140 million internet usage gap

Despite the country’s listing among countries that have advanced digitally, Nigeria is said to account for an estimated 140 million people in the mobile internet usage gap in 2025.

The GSMA disclosed this in its State of Mobile Internet Connectivity 2026 report, which examined the barriers preventing people from adopting and using mobile internet services.

The figure represents Nigerians who lived within the footprint of mobile broadband networks but did not use mobile internet services, highlighting the scale of the country’s connectivity challenge despite network availability.

The GSMA defines the mobile internet usage gap as people who live within the footprint of a mobile broadband network but do not use mobile internet services.