About 31% of Nigerian individuals who experienced digital payment fraud increased their use of digital payment services afterwards, according to the 2026 State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems in Africa (SIIPS) report.

About 31% of Nigerian individuals who experienced digital payment fraud increased their use of digital payment services afterwards, according to the 2026 State of Inclusive Instant Payment Systems in Africa (SIIPS) report.

The finding challenges the assumption that falling victim to digital payment fraud necessarily discourages people from using electronic payment channels. In Nigeria, more respondents reported increasing their usage than reducing it after experiencing fraud.

The report suggests that the availability of effective complaint and dispute-resolution mechanisms, alongside fraud-monitoring requirements for financial institutions, may help explain the trend.

What explains Nigeria’s post-fraud payment behaviour?

The report described the finding as counterintuitive, pointing to Nigeria’s dispute-resolution framework and fraud-monitoring requirements as possible reasons users continued to embrace digital payments after experiencing fraud.

“Counterintuitively, experiences with fraud led to increased use of digital payments in several markets. In Nigeria, for example, 31% of individuals used digital payments more after a fraud incident,” the report stated.

“Several supply-side dynamics may explain this outcome, including Nigeria’s robust end-user recourse and dispute-resolution mechanisms, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) requirements that regulated institutions implement enterprise fraud-monitoring systems to detect and prevent suspicious transactions,” the report added.

The survey found that 55% of Nigerian respondents who had experienced fraud maintained their previous level of digital payment usage, while 13% reduced their usage.

Customers who lose money are more likely to reduce usage

Across the surveyed markets, the report found that customers who lost money following fraud were more likely to reduce their use of digital payments.

About 43% of respondents who lost money reduced their digital payment usage after the incident. In contrast, 20% of fraud-experienced respondents who did not lose money, including those whose transactions were reversed or refunded, increased their usage.

The report said a proactive response from payment service providers (PSPs) influences how users adapt their behaviour after fraud, noting that successful reversals and refunds can help sustain confidence in digital payment channels.

Across the six market groupings covered by the survey, 57% of fraud-experienced users maintained their previous level of digital payment usage, while 28% reduced usage and 12% increased it. Only 2% stopped using digital payments altogether, while the remaining 1% selected other responses.

Fraud still affects confidence in digital payments

Despite the relatively high level of continued usage, the report found that experiencing fraud can weaken perceptions of digital payment safety.

Across the surveyed markets, 68% of users who had experienced fraud considered digital payments safe, compared with 80% of those who had not experienced fraud.

Nigeria and Morocco were exceptions, with more than 90% of both fraud-experienced and fraud-inexperienced respondents in the two markets describing digital payments as very or extremely safe.

The report also found that users primarily assess dispute resolution based on whether they recover their money and how quickly they receive it.

Developments in Nigeria’s digital payment sector

The findings come amid wider concerns about digital payment fraud, failed transactions and the effectiveness of consumer protection measures in Nigeria’s financial system.

Nairametrics reported in June 2026 that Nigerian bank customers lost a cumulative N134.48 billion to fraud between 2020 and 2025, according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In July 2026, Nairametrics reported that the CBN imposed N430 million in penalties on financial institutions in 2025 over delays in resolving customer complaints and failure to comply with regulatory directives.

Earlier, in January 2026, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the CBN introduced a framework mandating automatic refunds within 30 seconds for failed airtime and data transactions, with pending transactions allowed up to 24 hours for resolution.