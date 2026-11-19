Kuda, the Nigerian digital bank, is set to cut about 40 jobs across seven countries as it intensifies efforts to reduce operating costs and achieve group profitability by 2027.

Kuda, the Nigerian digital bank, is set to cut about 40 jobs across seven countries as it intensifies efforts to reduce operating costs and achieve group profitability by 2027.

The planned redundancies represent approximately 7.5% of its workforce and mark the company’s second round of job cuts in 2026, following a restructuring exercise in March that affected hundreds of employees across several business units.

The latest cuts will affect employees in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Canada, Tanzania, Uganda and Ghana, according to a statement released by the company on Thursday.

Kuda said affected employees would undergo a consultation process before final decisions are made, adding that it would provide a comprehensive support package to those impacted.

Kuda’s CEO says restructuring is unavoidable

Kuda’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Babs Ogundeyi, said the restructuring was necessary to improve operational efficiency and put the company on a path to group profitability by 2027.

He disclosed that Kuda currently has about 500 employees, with approximately 40 positions at risk.

Ogundeyi said the Nigerian operation was already profitable, although he declined to disclose financial details.

He added that investors backing the business would eventually expect financial returns rather than continued reliance on company valuations.

“They are not putting in money as charity. At some point they expect a return beyond valuations,” he said.

Capital requirements drive cost restructuring

The latest restructuring also comes as Kuda adjusts to higher regulatory capital requirements following the upgrade of its microfinance banking licence.

In January 2026, the Central Bank of Nigeria upgraded Kuda’s microfinance bank licence to a national licence, which requires a minimum paid-up capital of N5 billion.

Ogundeyi described the capital requirement as idle capital that the bank must maintain as it expands its operations, making cost efficiency increasingly important.

“That requires us to be more efficient than we would need to be at the earliest stage of our journey,” he said.

Kuda maintained that the restructuring would not affect its customers, saying its approximately 8 million customers would continue to have access to their funds and banking services.

“For our 8 million customers, nothing changes. Their money is safe, and we’ll keep building products that help them do more with it,” Ogundeyi said.

The company said the latest exercise builds on its Kuda 2.0 programme, introduced in March 2026 to refocus operations on its core products and customers.

Kuda laid off hundreds in March

Earlier in March, Nairametrics reported that Kuda has laid off hundreds of employees across multiple departments after informing staff that their contracts had been terminated as part of a company-wide restructuring.

The layoffs cut across several units, with sources indicating that a significant number of employees in the company’s marketing team were affected.

In a statement issued at the time, Kuda said the decision was part of efforts to reposition the company for its next phase of growth.

An internal communication sent to affected staff stated that the restructuring followed a review of “future operational priorities, industry benchmarking, and long-term direction.”

The process left some employees unsettled, with concerns raised about the lack of clarity and the timing of the decision, particularly in light of recent senior-level hiring.

At least 19 of the company’s 40 marketing employees were affected, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Tech layoffs heat up in 2026

Kuda’s latest layoffs add to the number downsizing implemented by tech companies, not only in Nigeria, but across the globe as they adjust to the dynamic of the operating environment.

According to data from Trueup, global tech firms have laid off about 138,900 workers as of May 2026. The pace of layoffs also remains elevated following the more than 245,000 tech workers who lost their jobs in 2025.

While a number of the layoffs are often done quietly, three major layoffs have been recorded by Nigerian tech companies this year. These include Quidax, which laid off an unspecified number of employees in March; ZAP Africa, which reduced its workforce by 44% in February; and Kuda.

Meanwhile, Moniepoint also recently announced a restructuring that saw it trimming down its engineering and product teams.

The company, however, noted that its restructuring should not be regarded as a layoff, adding that the changes were part of a broader organisational redesign.