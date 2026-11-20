FirstBank Group has launched its ‘Make it LIT’ campaign to promote its LIT mobile application as an integrated digital platform that combines banking, payments, shopping, travel and other lifestyle services in one place.

FirstBank Group has launched its ‘Make it LIT’ campaign to promote its LIT mobile application as an integrated digital platform that combines banking, payments, shopping, travel and other lifestyle services in one place.

The campaign positions LIT by FirstBank as an all-in-one digital destination where customers can manage their finances and access everyday services without having to switch between multiple applications.

The initiative was launched in a press conference in Lagos on Thursday.

Meeting customers’ expectations

Speaking at the campaign’s press conference in Lagos, FirstBank Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun Alebiosu, said customers increasingly expect banking solutions that offer speed, security and convenience while meeting their everyday needs.

“At FirstBank, we understand that the way people bank and manage their daily activities is constantly changing. Customers want services that are fast, simple, secure and convenient. More importantly, they want solutions that fit naturally into their everyday lives,” Alebiosu said.

He described LIT as a platform that brings banking, payments and lifestyle services together, enabling customers to perform several transactions from a single digital destination.

“Customers can open an account, transfer money, pay bills, buy airtime and data, manage their accounts, access credit, save and invest,” he said.

AI-powered account opening

Providing details of the enhanced application, FirstBank’s Group Head, E-business and Retail Products, Abednego Ugwueke, said the bank had integrated artificial intelligence into the platform to simplify account opening and improve customer interaction.

He identified Fibani, an AI-powered virtual assistant, as one of the application’s key features, explaining that it guides users through the account-opening process using a conversational interface.

According to him, customers can complete the process within two to three minutes, with Fibani providing instructions and assistance at each stage.

“We have also made the process conversational. Just as people interact with familiar messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, customers can communicate with Fibani through a chat-based interface to complete their account-opening process,” Ugwueke said.

He added that the application offers self-service features that allow customers to manage their profiles, link their Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) and National Identification Numbers (NIN), request debit cards and track card production and delivery.

“Customers can also independently manage security settings, increase transaction limits subject to regulatory requirements and use biometric authentication to authorise transactions,” he said.

Security and digital services

On security, Ugwueke said LIT incorporates safeguards such as security tokens, one-time passwords, facial recognition and biometric authentication to protect customers while maintaining ease of use.

He said the application’s security framework operates within the Know Your Customer requirements and regulatory safeguards prescribed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“Ultimately, our objective is to make banking simpler, safer and more accessible to every customer. We are committed to ensuring that no one is left behind,” he said.

Beyond its existing banking features, Ugwueke said FirstBank plans to expand the platform through partnerships with businesses and service providers, allowing third-party products and services to be integrated into the application.

How LIT differs from FirstMobile

Ugwueke also explained the differences between LIT and FirstMobile, the bank’s existing mobile banking application, describing LIT as a more modern platform with a wider range of services and a technology framework designed to support faster innovation.

“FirstMobile was built in 2015, and we’ve been transforming it since then. That’s about 11 years ago. So what you have is that LIT is a much more modern app. Modern, more intuitive app. The objective is to make banking simpler for customers,” he said.

He acknowledged that FirstMobile remained functional but said LIT offered customers a simpler and more convenient experience.

“FirstMobile is intuitive, it’s working, but you now have a simpler app. A much more convenient app in LIT. An app that is built on a much more modern technology framework that helps us accelerate innovation faster than we can currently do on the FirstMobile app,” he added.

Ugwueke urged customers to try the application, saying the bank would continue improving its features and services.

FirstBank expands Digital Xperience Centre network

The campaign comes as FirstBank commissioned a 24-hour Digital Xperience Centre (DXC) in Festac Town, Lagos, to provide customers with round-the-clock access to banking services.

The facility allows customers to complete transactions, including cash deposits, without interacting with bank employees.

The Festac centre brings the bank’s Digital Xperience Centre network to 11 locations across Nigeria, with plans to expand the number to more than 30 nationwide.

Through the centres, customers can independently carry out transactions such as obtaining new ATM cards, depositing and withdrawing cash, transferring funds and updating account information.