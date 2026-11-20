Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO) proceeds have climbed to approximately $93.5 billion from the initial $81.3 billion after underwriters exercised their option to purchase an additional 147 million shares, expanding the size of the artificial intelligence company's historic stock market debut.

Anthropic’s initial public offering (IPO) proceeds have climbed to approximately $93.5 billion from the initial $81.3 billion after underwriters exercised their option to purchase an additional 147 million shares, expanding the size of the artificial intelligence company’s historic stock market debut.

The company disclosed this in an announcement on Friday, November 20, 2026, confirming the completion of its IPO at $83 per share following the full exercise of the underwriters’ additional share-purchase option, commonly known as a greenshoe.

Anthropic’s shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 19, 2026, under the ticker symbol ANT.

Anthropic IPO proceeds rise from $81.3 billion to $93.5 billion

Anthropic had initially raised $81.3 billion from its IPO before the proceeds increased following the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.

Nairametrics had earlier reported that the company priced its shares at $83 apiece, above its initial offer range of $70 to $78, with the offering initially involving 980 million shares.

The expanded offering now involves 1.127 billion shares of Class A common stock, comprising 1.103 billion shares sold by Anthropic and approximately 23.65 million shares sold by existing stockholders.

“The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $93.5 billion, of which approximately $91.6 billion was received by Anthropic,” the company said.

The remaining proceeds went to the selling stockholders.

Anthropic raises additional $26 billion through private placement

Beyond the public offering, Anthropic also completed a concurrent private placement involving 313.25 million shares of its Class N common stock to seven major technology companies.

The investors included Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Google, Micron Technology, Microsoft, NVIDIA and TSMC Partners.

The shares were sold at the same $83 offering price, generating approximately $26 billion in additional gross proceeds.

With the IPO and private placement combined, Anthropic’s total gross proceeds reached approximately $119.5 billion before underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley served as lead book-running managers for the offering, alongside several other investment banks.

Anthropic’s journey to the stock market

Nairametrics has followed Anthropic’s growth and preparations for its stock market debut, from its expanding revenue to its eventual IPO filing and listing.

In August 2026, Nairametrics reported that Anthropic’s quarterly revenue had surged by 1,360% to more than $11.5 billion, highlighting its rapid commercial expansion ahead of a potential public listing.

As preparations for the listing advanced, Nairametrics reported on October 26, 2026, that Anthropic had filed its registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), seeking to list its Class A shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker ANT.

The company subsequently began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 19, 2026, under the same ticker.

The IPO also came amid intense competition for capital among AI companies. On November 7, 2026, Nairametrics reported that OpenAI had secured $11 billion in fresh funding at a $1.25 trillion valuation, as the ChatGPT developer continued raising private capital while delaying its IPO plans.