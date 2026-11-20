Over the past 30 years (1996–2026), Nigeria’s capital market has undergone several phases of public offerings, spanning its transition from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

Over the past 30 years (1996–2026), Nigeria’s capital market has undergone several phases of public offerings, spanning its transition from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

These phases began with the post-deregulation era (1996–2003), when new-generation banks and agribusinesses started raising capital from the public through equity offerings.

This was followed by the banking consolidation period (2004–2008), when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) increased the minimum capital requirement for banks from N2 billion to N25 billion, prompting mergers and a rush to the stock market for public offers, alongside participation by some consumer conglomerates.

The post-crisis recovery period (2009–2014) came after the 2008–2009 global financial crisis and local margin-lending defaults triggered a severe market downturn, effectively dampening retail investors’ appetite for Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) for several years.

The period also witnessed the record-breaking N2.15 trillion Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which opened in September 2026 and closed in October, attracting significant participation from both retail and institutional investors.

Listed companies had mixed performances over time

The offerings involved companies across various sectors of the Nigerian economy, including banking, oil and gas, power, agribusiness, hospitality, telecommunications, food and beverages, and industrial goods.

Companies that entered the Nigerian capital market decades ago have recorded varying share price performances. While some have delivered significant gains, with their shares now trading at hundreds or thousands of naira each, others have suffered declines and fallen below their initial listing prices.

The varying performances of the shares of these companies over the decades are driven by sectorial growth, currency adjustments, and corporate resilience.

This article examines some of the major initial public offerings (IPOs) that have shaped Nigeria’s stock market over the past three decades.

GTBank (GTCO) – 2001

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), formerly Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank), was incorporated in 1990 and commenced commercial banking operations in February 1991. On September 9, 1996, the bank became publicly listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) through a listing by introduction at N10 per share.

The listing involved 400 million ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, giving the bank an initial market capitalisation of N4 billion. At the time, it was the largest listing by introduction in the exchange’s history.

GTBank subsequently accessed the capital market in October 2001 through an initial public offering (IPO) of ordinary shares, which was oversubscribed and generated net proceeds of approximately N2.55 billion.

In 2004, between June 30 and July 28, the bank launched another public offer to comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) revised minimum capital requirements. It offered one billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N10.60 per share, recording a 211% subscription rate and attracting total subscriptions of more than N21 billion.

GTCO shares currently trade at N116 on the NGX and $0.086 on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). Compared with its 1996 listing price of N10, the Nigerian share price represents an appreciation of 1,060%, excluding dividends and subsequent corporate actions.

In its third-quarter 2026 financial results, for the period ended September 30, 2026, GTCO reported profit before tax of N879.9 billion and total assets of N18.37 trillion.

Presco Plc - 2002

Presco Plc has evolved from its initial public offering (IPO) in 2002 into a major agribusiness player on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), leveraging the capital market to support its growth and expansion over the past two decades.

The company was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on October 9, 2002, following an IPO of approximately 160 million shares at N5 each, raising about N800 million in gross proceeds.

Since its listing, Presco has combined long-term equity growth with debt financing and a landmark rights issue to fund its expansion and strengthen its operations across the region.

The company reported revenue of N198.8 billion and profit before tax of N122.2 billion in the first half of 2026, representing a 9.3% year-on-year increase in profit before tax. Its board also declared an interim dividend of N10 per share in mid-2026.

Presco’s shares currently trade at N1,656.80 on the Nigerian Exchange, reflecting its significant appreciation from its initial offer price of N5 per share.

Zenith Bank – 2004

Zenith Bank’s Landmark IPO and Market Growth

Zenith Bank Plc was incorporated on May 30, 1990, and commenced commercial banking operations in July of the same year. It became a public limited company on June 17, 2004, before listing its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, now the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), on October 21, 2004.

The listing followed a heavily oversubscribed initial public offering (IPO), driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) 2004 banking recapitalisation directive. The offer attracted significant investor demand and raised N48 billion, although the bank was permitted to retain only one-third of the oversubscribed proceeds under the stock exchange rules at the time.

Since its listing, Zenith Bank has built a shareholder base of more than 800,000 investors, with its shares trading at approximately N113–N116 and its market capitalisation exceeding N4.6 trillion.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Zenith Bank reported profit before tax of N928.80 billion, up from N917.41 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, representing a 1.2% year-on-year increase. Its gross earnings stood at N2.87 trillion during the period.

Fidelity Bank – 2005

Fidelity Bank Plc was incorporated on November 19, 1987, as a private limited liability company and commenced banking operations on June 3, 1988, as a merchant bank.

The bank accessed the capital market in 2005 through an initial public offering (IPO) of 6.92 billion ordinary shares at N2.50 each, raising approximately N17.3 billion.

Fidelity Bank returned to the market in 2007 with a combined offer comprising 5.5 billion public offer shares and 489.9 million rights issue shares, both priced at N8 each. In 2024, it undertook another combined capital raise valued at N127.1 billion, comprising 10 billion public offer shares at N9.75 each and 3.2 billion rights issue shares at N9.25 each.

The bank’s shares currently trade at N23, giving it a market capitalisation of approximately N1.45 trillion. This represents a 820% increase from its 2005 IPO price of N2.50, excluding dividends and subsequent corporate actions.

In its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, gross earnings rose 37.9% year-on-year to N434.95 billion from N315.42 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. However, profit before tax fell 12.57% to N92.48 billion, while profit after tax declined by approximately 18% to N74.47 billion, reflecting higher interest expenses.

FCMB – 2006

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) was incorporated on April 20, 1982, initially as First City Merchant Bank, and commenced banking operations in August 1983 after receiving its banking licence on August 11, 1983.

The bank later transitioned into a universal bank and adopted the name First City Monument Bank in 2001.

FCMB accessed the capital market in 2005 through an initial public offering (IPO) of four billion ordinary shares at N4 each, raising approximately N16 billion.

The bank and, subsequently, FCMB Group Plc, returned to the capital market through further public offers to support expansion and meet recapitalisation requirements. In 2007, it launched a public offer of 4.5 billion ordinary shares at N14 each, targeting N76 billion. In 2024, another public offer raised N147.5 billion and was 33% oversubscribed.

The group launched a further N160 billion public share offer in October 2025, comprising 16 billion shares at N10 each, to support its international banking capital requirements.

FCMB shares currently trade at N11.05 on the Nigerian Exchange. Compared with the 2005 IPO price of N4, this represents a price appreciation of approximately 176%, excluding dividends and subsequent corporate actions.

In its latest financial disclosures, FCMB Group reported profit after tax of N139.9 billion for the first half of 2026.

Transcorp Plc - 2006

Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Plc) was incorporated on November 16, 2004, and commenced operations in 2005 with an initial share capital of N56 billion (US$500 million).

The company subsequently launched its initial public offering (IPO) in December 2006 at N7.50 per share, targeting N60 billion. The offer ran into early 2007 as Transcorp sought to raise capital to support its business operations and expansion.

Since its incorporation, Transcorp has evolved from a newly established conglomerate into a major player on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), with listed subsidiaries operating in the power and hospitality sectors.

In the 2025 financial year, the company recorded revenue of N544.1 billion and profit before tax of N179.5 billion, representing a profit-before-tax margin of 33%. Profit after tax stood at N135.9 billion, translating to a margin of 24.98%.

Transcorp’s shares currently trade at approximately N32 on the Nigerian Exchange.

Dangote Sugar Refinery – 2006

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc was incorporated on January 4, 2005, and commenced operations as a standalone entity on January 1, 2006.

The company subsequently launched its initial public offering (IPO) in November 2006, which closed on December 22, ahead of its listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in March 2007. The offer comprised 3 billion ordinary shares at N18 per share, representing 30% equity in the company and raising N54 billion.

Nearly two decades after its IPO, Dangote Sugar returned to the capital market in 2026 to complete one of the largest rights issues in Nigerian corporate history. The exercise raised N485.88 billion (approximately $368 million) to reduce its debt burden and finance local sugar production.

Alongside the capital raise, the company returned to profitability in the first half of 2026, recording a net profit of N41.5 billion, compared with a net loss of N24.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. This represents a N65.7 billion turnaround in its bottom-line year-on-year.

Dangote flour mill - 2007

Dangote Flour Mills commenced operations in 1999 as a division of Dangote Industries Limited before being incorporated as a separate entity on January 1, 2006.

The company accessed the Nigerian capital market in 2007 through an initial public offering (IPO), in which it offered 1.25 billion ordinary shares at N15 each, targeting N18.75 billion.

The offer attracted significant investor interest, recording an oversubscription of approximately 621%, with applications for about 7.8 billion shares. Strong demand prompted an extension of the offer’s closing date in September 2007. The company subsequently debuted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in early 2008.

However, its time as a publicly listed company ended in 2019 following its acquisition by Crown Flour Mills Limited, the Nigerian subsidiary of Olam Group. Dangote Flour Mills was officially delisted from the Nigerian Stock Exchange on November 18, 2019.

Seplat Energy – 2014

Seplat Energy Plc was incorporated on June 17, 2009, and commenced operations on August 1, 2010. The company, then known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company, accessed the capital market in April 2014 through an initial public offering (IPO) that targeted approximately $500 million (£300.9 million). Total proceeds were subsequently reported at about $535 million, including the over-allotment and final pricing.

The IPO culminated in a dual listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, now the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on April 14, 2014. Seplat offered its shares at N576 on the Nigerian market and 210 pence in London.

Since its dual listing, Seplat’s share price has recorded substantial appreciation in both markets. On the NGX, the stock has climbed from its IPO price of N576 to approximately N16,241.90, representing an increase of about 2,720%. On the London Stock Exchange, its shares have risen from 210 pence to around 814 pence, a gain of approximately 288%.

Seplat also recorded stronger financial performance in the first nine months of 2026, with revenue rising by 12.5% year-on-year to N3.78 trillion. Profit after tax increased by 142.5% to N355.6 billion over the same period.

Transcorp Hotel - 2014

Transcorp Hotels Plc was incorporated on July 12, 1994, as NIRMSCO Properties Limited, while its flagship Abuja property began operations in April 1987 as Nicon Hilton Hotel Abuja.

Its parent company, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp Plc), acquired a majority stake in NIRMSCO in 2005 during the federal government’s privatisation programme.

Transcorp Hotels accessed the capital market in 2014 through an initial public offering (IPO) of 800 million ordinary shares at N10 each, raising N8 billion (approximately $48.8 million at the time).

The company’s shares traded at N290.50 as of mid-November 2026, giving it a market capitalisation of approximately N2.98 trillion.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2026, revenue fell 3% year-on-year to N69.5 billion, while profit after tax rose 5% to N15.5 billion, supported by lower costs and finance expenses.

Airtel Africa - 2019

Airtel Africa Plc was incorporated on July 12, 2018, initially as Airtel Africa Limited in the UK, before re-registering as a public limited company on June 13, 2019. Its African operations date back to June 8, 2010, when Bharti Airtel completed the acquisition of Zain Group’s African mobile operations.

The company accessed the capital market in 2019 through an initial public offering (IPO) that raised approximately $750 million in gross proceeds. Shares were priced at 80 pence in London and N363 in Nigeria, both at the lower end of their respective offer ranges.

Airtel Africa began trading on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in July 2019, alongside a secondary listing in Nigeria.

As of the stated period, its shares traded at N6,258.20 on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), up from the IPO price of N363, representing an increase of approximately 1,624%. On the LSE, the share price stood at 272 pence, compared with the IPO price of 80 pence, a gain of 240%. These price increases exclude dividends and corporate actions.

For the half-year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY2027), Airtel Africa reported revenue of $3.82 billion and profit after tax of $452 million.

MTN Nigeria - 2021

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc was incorporated on November 8, 2000, and commenced commercial operations on August 8, 2001.

The company first listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on May 16, 2019, through an introduction of 20.35 billion existing shares at N90 each. Unlike a traditional initial public offering (IPO), the listing by introduction did not involve a fresh offer of shares to investors.

MTN Nigeria subsequently launched its first public offer in December 2021, offering 575 million ordinary shares at N169 each to raise N97.18 billion. The offer, which ran from December 1 to 14, was oversubscribed, prompting the allocation of an additional 86.25 million shares. This brought the total allocation to 661.25 million shares, valued at N111.75 billion.

As of the stated period, MTN Nigeria traded at N837 per share on the NGX, compared with its 2019 listing price of N90 and its 2021 public offer price of N169. This represents an increase of 830% from the listing price and approximately 395.3% from the public offer price, excluding dividends and corporate actions. The company had a market capitalisation of approximately N17.57 trillion.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, revenue rose 23.7% year-on-year to N4.66 trillion, while profit after tax increased 55.3% to N1.2 trillion.

Dangote refinery – 2026

Dangote Petroleum Refining Company Limited was incorporated on January 23, 2007, and commenced refining operations in January 2024.

Dangote Refinery held its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2026 (opening on September 14 and closing on October 27). The initial offer aimed to raise approximately ₦2.15 trillion (about $1.6 billion) by selling 4.1 billion shares at ₦525 per share.

Following strong demand—with investor bids reaching roughly $4.35 billion to $4.5 billion—there are reports that the refinery is considering raising the offer size by about 30% to roughly $2.1 billion, subject to regulatory approval.