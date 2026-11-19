Anthropic, the developer of the Claude artificial intelligence chatbot, has raised $81.3 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), setting a new record for the largest stock-market offering after pricing its shares above the initial range amid strong investor demand.

Anthropic, the developer of the Claude artificial intelligence chatbot, has raised $81.3 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), setting a new record for the largest stock-market offering after pricing its shares above the initial range amid strong investor demand.

The company priced its shares at $83 apiece on Wednesday, above its initial offering range of $70 to $78, valuing it at approximately $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis.

The offering involves the sale of approximately 980 million shares, about 19% more than initially planned, while the company is raising an additional $26 billion through a private placement of shares at the IPO price, bringing the total deal size to $107.3 billion, according to regulatory filings.

Anthropic’s IPO tests investor appetite for AI

Anthropic is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker symbol ANT, becoming the first major developer of frontier AI models to go public.

The offering surpasses the previous record set by Elon Musk’s SpaceX in June, marking a major milestone for the artificial intelligence industry despite growing concerns about technology valuations and the rising cost of AI infrastructure.

The record-breaking offering comes amid increasing scrutiny of AI companies and the massive investments required to sustain their growth.

In recent weeks, chipmakers and cloud computing companies have faced pressure over high valuations, rising infrastructure costs and concerns about the sustainability of spending on artificial intelligence.

The industry has also faced uncertainty following the sudden exit of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a key figure in the AI industry’s growth.

Anthropic has similarly faced questions about its growth outlook and ability to maintain its rapid expansion as competition in the AI market intensifies.

Armina Rosenberg, portfolio manager and co-founder of Minotaur Capital, which is awaiting an allocation of Anthropic shares, described the IPO as an important indicator of investor appetite for artificial intelligence, according to Reuters.

On a fully diluted basis, which accounts for securities such as stock options and restricted stock, Anthropic’s valuation stands at approximately $1.5 trillion. Its valuation is about $1.1 trillion on a non-diluted basis.

Anthropic’s journey to the stock market

Nairametrics has followed Anthropic’s preparations for its public listing, covering its revenue growth, IPO preparations and the fundraising activities of its major competitor, OpenAI.

In August 2026, Nairametrics reported that Anthropic’s quarterly revenue had surged by 1,360% to more than $11.5 billion as the Claude developer prepared for a potential public listing.

As preparations for the listing progressed, Nairametrics reported on October 26, 2026, that Anthropic had filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its proposed IPO, planning to list its Class A shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker ANT.

The IPO preparations also unfolded amid growing competition for capital among major AI developers. On November 7, 2026, Nairametrics reported that OpenAI had secured $11 billion in fresh funding at a $1.25 trillion valuation, as the ChatGPT developer continued raising private capital while delaying its IPO plans.