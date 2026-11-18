Seplat Energy Plc Chairman, Udoma Udo Udoma, has acquired $370,000 worth of the company’s 9.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due March 21, 2030.

Seplat Energy Plc Chairman, Udoma Udo Udoma, has acquired $370,000 worth of the company’s 9.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due March 21, 2030.

The acquisition was made through Tierce Investments Limited, a company wholly owned by him.

The energy company disclosed the transaction in a notice dated November 17, 2026, signed by its Director, Legal and Company Secretary, Edith Onwuchekwa.

Seplat gets notified

According to the disclosure, Seplat was notified that Tierce Investments had purchased the debt securities on behalf of Udoma, who is classified as a person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) under applicable market disclosure rules.

“The Company was notified that Tierce Investments Ltd, a company wholly owned by the Chairman of the Board of Seplat Energy, Mr. Udoma Udo Udoma, purchased Seplat Energy’s 9.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 21 March 2030 at a face value of USD$370,000.00,” the company stated.

Transaction details

The disclosure form shows that the transaction was executed on November 16, 2026, on the London Stock Exchange.

Although the notes had a face value of $370,000, the cash consideration paid was $397,076.81.

The debt securities carry the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) XS3030248325.

The transaction was reported under Article 19(3) of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, which requires disclosure of transactions involving securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and their closely associated persons.

The filing identified Udoma as Chairman of Seplat Energy’s Board and a PDMR. It was submitted as an initial notification.

Udoma’s previous investment in Seplat

The latest acquisition follows Udoma’s earlier investment in Seplat Energy through Tierce Investments in September 2024.

At the time, he acquired 22,571 ordinary shares in the company valued at approximately N92.57 million.

The purchase marked his first disclosed equity investment in Seplat Energy, as he had previously held no shares in the company.

The 22,571 shares represented a 0.004% voting interest, based on Seplat’s total issued share capital of 588,444,561 ordinary shares at the time.

The latest transaction, however, involves the company’s debt securities rather than its ordinary shares.