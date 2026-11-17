The Debt Management Office (DMO) allotted N1.42 trillion at its November 16, 2026, Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bond auction, with stop rates settling below the range recorded at the October auction.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) allotted N1.42 trillion at its November 16, 2026, Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bond auction, with stop rates settling below the range recorded at the October auction.

According to the DMO’s November auction results, stop rates ranged from 16.89% to 16.99%, compared with marginal rates of 16.99% to 17.29% in October.

The agency reopened four FGN bonds worth N2 trillion, attracting total bids of N1.81 trillion, representing 90.51% of the amount offered.

The DMO accepted approximately 78.27% of bids, leaving about N390 billion unallotted. Settlement is scheduled for November 18.

May 2033 Bond dominates allotments:

The May 2033 FGN bond attracted the strongest demand at the November auction, accounting for approximately 48% of the total amount allotted.

The bond received bids of N766.40 billion against an offer of N300 billion, representing a subscription rate of 255.47%, while the DMO allotted N676.58 billion at 16.99%.

FGN March 2028: The 21.00% coupon bond cleared at 16.89%, the lowest stop rate of the auction. Bids totalled N276.98 billion against an offer of N700 billion, while N162.99 billion was allotted.

FGN April 2029: The 19.30% coupon bond attracted N350.77 billion in bids against an offer of N250 billion. The DMO allotted N241.02 billion at 16.99%.

FGN August 2030: The 17.945% coupon bond received N415.99 billion in bids against an offer of N750 billion, with N336.12 billion allotted at 16.99%.

FGN May 2033: The 19.89% coupon bond recorded N766.40 billion in bids, more than twice its N300 billion offer. The DMO allotted N676.58 billion at 16.99%.

The March 2028 bond recorded the weakest subscription, with bids covering just 39.57% of its N700 billion offer.

All four bonds cleared at stop rates below their coupon rates, indicating that the securities were priced above par at the auction.

The results also show that investors concentrated their demand on the longer-dated May 2033 bond despite the availability of shorter maturities.

November allotment exceeds October’s:

The DMO’s November allotment was approximately 17% higher than the N1.21 trillion allotted at the October bond auction.

Total bids also increased by about 3%, from N1.75 trillion in October to N1.81 trillion in November, although the November offer was larger.

The November offer stood at N2 trillion, compared with N1.75 trillion in October.

At the October 19 auction, the September 2036 and June 2038 bonds cleared at 17.29% and 17.19%, respectively.

The August 2030 bond previously cleared at 16.30% when it was reopened on April 27, compared with 16.99% in November.

Although November’s stop rates were below most of October’s rates, the comparison is not strictly like-for-like because the securities offered differed.

The DMO also continued its selective approach to allotments, accepting less than the total bids submitted rather than filling all demand.

A similar pattern occurred at the October 28 Treasury bills auction, when the agency rejected N1.84 trillion in bids and allotted N71.16 billion, while the 364-day stop rate declined to 15.80%.

The November bond selection also differed from the DMO’s provisional fourth-quarter calendar, which had listed the February 2034, September 2036 and June 2038 bonds.

Investors favour longer-dated FGN Bonds:

The November auction results indicate stronger investor demand for longer-dated FGN bonds, particularly the May 2033 maturity.

The DMO issues FGN bonds primarily to finance government budget deficits and refinance maturing debt obligations.

The May 2033 bond attracted bids exceeding its offer by more than two times.

The March 2028 bond recorded the lowest demand, with bids covering less than 40% of the amount offered.

November’s highest stop rate of 16.99% matched October’s lowest rate, which applied to a different bond.

Only the March 2028 bond’s 16.89% stop rate fell below the entire October auction range.

The results show that the DMO raised more funds than in October while maintaining stop rates within a narrower range.

However, investors should distinguish between coupon rates, auction stop rates and the actual pricing of individual bonds when comparing borrowing costs.

The concentration of demand in the May 2033 maturity also highlights investors’ preference for longer-dated government securities at the November auction.