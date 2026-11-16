Nigeria’s mutual fund assets dip 0.36% to N10.06 trillion as Dollar Funds shed N77.59 billion

Nigeria's collective investment scheme assets fell by N36.48 billion, or 0.36%, to N10.06 trillion in the week ended October 30, 2026, as a N77.59 billion drop in Dollar Funds more than offset gains in Money Market Funds and most other categories.

Nigeria’s collective investment scheme assets fell by N36.48 billion, or 0.36%, to N10.06 trillion in the week ended October 30, 2026, as a N77.59 billion drop in Dollar Funds more than offset gains in Money Market Funds and most other categories.

This is according to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) weekly NAV report as of October 30, 2026, which the Commission published on November 7.

The data showed total fund Net Asset Value (NAV) slipping from N10.10 trillion recorded on October 23.

Key highlights of Asset Value:

Money Market Funds: N6.90 trillion

Dollar Funds: N1.74 trillion

Real Estate Investment Trusts: N520.98 billion

Equity-Based Funds: N239.76 billion

Bonds/Fixed-Income Funds: N234.16 billion

Balanced Funds: N196.57 billion

Shariah-Compliant Funds: N154.24 billion

Specialised Funds: N54.40 billion

Ethical Funds: N19.74 billion

Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), reported separately: N34.26 billion

Dollar Funds drove the decline:

Dollar Funds recorded the largest absolute and percentage decline of any category. Their NAV fell by N77.59 billion, or 4.26%, from N1.82 trillion to N1.74 trillion, and the drop was the main factor behind the contraction in industry assets.

Dollar Funds accounted for approximately 17.34% of total fund NAV.

Ethical Funds recorded the second-largest percentage decline, falling 0.78% to N19.74 billion.

Specialised Funds were effectively flat, easing 0.01% to N54.40 billion.

Money Market Funds extend dominance:

Money Market Funds remained the largest asset class and the biggest source of support for industry assets. Their NAV rose by N31.95 billion, or 0.47%, from N6.86 trillion to N6.90 trillion, though the gain was not enough to offset the fall in Dollar Funds.

Money Market Funds accounted for approximately 68.55% of total fund NAV.

Money Market and Dollar Funds together held about 85.89% of industry assets.

The week’s main shift was therefore away from Dollar Funds and towards Money Market Funds.

Shariah, Balanced and Equity Funds record gains:

Most other categories posted increases during the week under review.

Shariah-Compliant Funds recorded the strongest percentage growth among the traditional fund categories, rising 1.57% to N154.24 billion (1.53% of total NAV).

Balanced Funds increased 1.44% to N196.57 billion (1.95%).

Equity-Based Funds rose 1.25% to N239.76 billion (2.38%).

Bonds/Fixed-Income Funds gained 0.44% to N234.16 billion (2.33%).

Real Estate Investment Trusts were essentially flat, up 0.03% to N520.98 billion (5.18%).

ETFs rose 2.51%, or about N839.86 million, from N33.42 billion to N34.26 billion.

Equity and fixed-income funds together still accounted for less than 5% of industry assets.

Eight-week trend:

Total fund NAV rose from N9.59 trillion on September 4 to N10.06 trillion on October 30, an increase of about N466.20 billion, or 4.86%.

Money Market Funds grew particularly strongly over the period, while Balanced Funds also recorded substantial growth.

Dollar Funds, despite the sharp weekly fall, remained significantly above their September level.

ETF NAV grew from about N32.86 billion on September 4 to N34.26 billion on October 30.

What you should know:

NAV reflects subscriptions, redemptions, investment income and valuation movements, so the N31.95 billion rise in Money Market Funds does not necessarily represent fresh subscriptions.

Dollar Funds are also reported in naira, which makes their reported values sensitive to exchange-rate movements.

The SEC data does not separate redemptions from valuation effects, making it difficult to determine the cause of the N77.59 billion decline.

Overall, the industry saw a small weekly contraction, but the data points to a clear shift in composition.

Money Market Funds continued to attract assets and remain dominant, while Dollar Funds lost more than all other categories gained.

Despite the weekly decline, industry NAV remained N434.97 billion above the N9.62 trillion recorded on September 11. It is also above the N9.885 trillion reported on October 9.