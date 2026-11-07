OpenAI secures $11 billion in fresh funding at $1.25 trillion valuation

OpenAI has secured approximately $11 billion in fresh funding at a valuation of $1.25 trillion, marking the first close of a much larger fundraising round as the ChatGPT maker continues to expand its artificial intelligence business.

OpenAI has secured approximately $11 billion in fresh funding at a valuation of $1.25 trillion, marking the first close of a much larger fundraising round as the ChatGPT maker continues to expand its artificial intelligence business.

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the transaction, the funding was wired to the company as of Friday, November 6.

The latest funding represents the initial portion of a round that could reach as much as $20 billion, with the remaining commitments expected to be completed in the coming weeks, one of the sources said.

Investors participating in the first close include Coatue Management and T. Rowe Price, while other investors in the broader round include SoftBank Group, Sequoia Capital, Founders Fund and Andreessen Horowitz.

A group of investors from the United Arab Emirates has also joined the fundraising, according to Bloomberg. OpenAI is additionally working with investment banks to raise capital from high-net-worth individuals and retail investors, potentially widening access to the investment opportunity.

OpenAI scales back fundraising target

The latest funding comes after OpenAI reportedly scaled back its initial fundraising ambition following a reassessment of investor appetite and broader market conditions.

The company had initially targeted raising at least $30 billion at a valuation of approximately $1.4 trillion.

However, it subsequently reduced its target to between $15 billion and $20 billion amid growing concerns about the sustainability of massive investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The fundraising push also follows OpenAI’s decision to delay its plans for an initial public offering (IPO), giving the company additional time to secure private capital before entering public markets.

OpenAI most recently raised $122 billion in a March 2026 funding round at a valuation of $852 billion.

The latest reported valuation of $1.25 trillion represents an increase of approximately 46.7% from its March valuation, highlighting the extraordinary premium investors continue to place on leading AI companies despite growing concerns about the cost of developing and operating advanced AI systems.

AI funding boom

OpenAI’s fundraising comes against the backdrop of a rapidly expanding global AI investment market, which has attracted billions of dollars from technology companies, sovereign wealth funds, venture capital firms and institutional investors.

In February 2026, Nairametrics reported that OpenAI had raised $110 billion at a pre-money valuation of $730 billion, with investments from Amazon, Nvidia and SoftBank.

Amazon committed $50 billion, while Nvidia and SoftBank each committed $30 billion to the funding round.

The fundraising momentum has also extended to other major AI developers.

In October, Nairametrics reported that DeepSeek was nearing a $12 billion funding round as investors increased their exposure to the artificial intelligence sector.

Similarly, Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, secured $3 billion from Saudi Arabian AI company Humain in February as part of a broader $20 billion funding round.

The investment made Humain a significant minority shareholder in xAI, with the investment expected to convert into equity in SpaceX following the merger between the two companies.