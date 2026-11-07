Meet the CEOs of top construction companies in Nigeria in 2026

Nigeria's construction industry continues to play a major role in infrastructure development, with leading companies executing highways, bridges, railways, airports, commercial buildings and other large-scale projects.

Nigeria’s construction industry continues to play a major role in infrastructure development, with leading companies executing highways, bridges, railways, airports, commercial buildings and other large-scale projects.

In recent years, construction activity has spanned major federal road projects, state-funded infrastructure developments and privately financed commercial and residential buildings, reflecting the growing demand for modern infrastructure across the country.

Behind these developments are executives responsible for managing construction companies, securing contracts, overseeing engineering operations and delivering complex projects.

This list profiles the chief executives and managing directors of major construction companies operating in Nigeria, highlighting their professional backgrounds, leadership responsibilities and notable projects.

Engr. Ziad Mouannes — MD, Setraco Nigeria Limited

No of projects-11

Engr. Ziad Mouannes is the Managing Director of Setraco Nigeria Limited, a civil engineering and construction company specialising in roads, bridges and other public infrastructure.

Established in August 1977, Setraco began as a subcontractor before expanding into a major Nigerian infrastructure contractor.

Mouannes leads the company’s management team alongside Executive Chairman Chief (Dr.) Abu Inu-Umoru and other directors overseeing operations, finance, supply chains and corporate services.

The company’s official website identifies 11 major construction projects, comprising three projects classified under road construction and three under bridge construction.

Its road projects include the dualisation of the Sapele–Ewu Road, Section II, between Agbor and Ewu in Delta State, and the Kano–Maiduguri Road, Section II, linking Shuari to Azare, with an extension to Dutse–Kwanar Huguma.

Setraco also lists the rehabilitation of the runway and taxiway at Asaba International Airport among its major projects.

Its bridge portfolio includes the Amassoma–Toru–Ebeni Bridge and access road, the Ojobo–Bomadi Road and bridges in Delta State, and the Ogbia–Emekalakala–Akipelai–Etiama–Nembe Road and bridges in Bayelsa State.

Gilbert Sassine — Chief Executive Officer, Craneburg Construction Company Limited

No of projects-13

Gilbert Sassine is the Chief Executive Officer of Craneburg Construction Company Limited, a Nigerian construction and engineering firm specialising in roads, bridges, airports and commercial developments.

An international entrepreneur with business interests spanning Nigeria, Dubai and Lebanon, Sassine also owns Lubrik Construction Company and has investments in real estate, hospitality, restaurants and beach resorts.

Under his leadership, Craneburg has developed a portfolio of 13 projects listed on its official website, covering major transportation and civil engineering infrastructure across Nigeria.

The company’s notable projects include the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Ogun State Agro-Cargo Airport, reconstruction of the Ijebu-Ode–Epe Expressway, Sagamu–Ore Interchange and the Owerri–Orlu Road in Imo State.

Other developments include the Taraba Dual Carriageway, Owo Dual Carriageway, Abule-Egba Flyover, Ojuelegba Road Overpass and the Epe Road Network.

Beyond his construction interests, Sassine serves as Vice Chairman of the Riverside Military Academy Board of Trustees in the United States.

Engr. Adedo Olalekan Adegoke — MD, Black Diamond Engineering Limited

No of projects:31

Engr. Adedo Olalekan Adegoke is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Black Diamond Engineering Limited, a Lagos-based indigenous construction company specialising in civil and structural engineering, residential developments and commercial buildings.

A COREN-registered civil engineer and member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Adegoke holds a Master of Business Administration from the Business School of the Netherlands, obtained in 2022. He has also undertaken professional training in project management, health, safety and environmental management.

Under his leadership, Black Diamond Engineering has developed a portfolio spanning luxury apartments, high-rise residential buildings and commercial developments.

The company’s official website reports 31 projects in its portfolio, including Luxeria Milverton, Ruxton Heights, C Ilonzes Heights, Coleman & Albergo, Atlantic Edge, Stonebridge, Pacific Height and Richfield.

Other listed developments include Sapphire Court, Locke Homes, Kara Projects, Zenco and the Dan & Dan residential development in Banana Island, Lagos.

The company also provides construction management, engineering design, civil works and general contracting services.

Giovanni Mello Grand — Cappa & D’Alberto Plc

No of projects; 40

Giovanni Mello Grand has been identified in corporate records as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cappa & D’Alberto Plc, one of Nigeria’s oldest construction companies. His current position in 2026 still requires confirmation.

Established in 1932, Cappa & D’Alberto has built a reputation for commercial, institutional and high-end residential construction, with operations spanning several decades.

The company’s official project portfolio contains 40 distinct developments, spanning commercial buildings, financial institutions, residential properties, healthcare facilities, religious centres and public infrastructure.

Among its notable projects are the Afreximbank African Medical Centre of Excellence, Afreximbank Africa Trade Centre in Abuja, the National Arts Theatre rehabilitation in Lagos and Heirs Towers in Victoria Island.

Its commercial portfolio includes the headquarters of Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Citibank and First City Monument Bank, alongside The Palms Mall, Ikeja City Mall and the Wings Office Complex.

Other landmark developments listed by the company include Cocoa House in Ibadan, Tafawa Balewa Square, the National Stadium in Surulere and the Mike Adenuga Centre Alliance Française. https://www.capdal.com/Projects

Ramzi Chidiac —MD, ITB Nigeria Limited

No of projects:50+

Ramzi Chidiac is the Managing Director of ITB Nigeria Limited, a Nigerian construction and engineering company specialising in commercial developments, luxury residential properties, institutional buildings and industrial facilities.

Chidiac studied at the University of Balamand in Lebanon and Rutgers University in the United States. He previously worked with F.K. Construction Nigeria before joining ITB in 2004 as a site engineer, rising through project management and senior executive positions to become managing director.

Under his leadership, ITB has maintained a portfolio that includes major corporate offices, educational facilities, hospitality developments and specialised infrastructure.

The company’s website identifies at least 50 distinct projects across its six-page portfolio, including the Flutterwave office, Facebook’s Kingsway Tower office, Equinix, Siemens Energy, Trinity Towers and Stanbic IBTC’s headquarters, The Windsor.

He has also received Nigeria’s national honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), recognising his contributions to the country.

Andrea Geday — Co-founder, Elalan Construction Company

No of projects-68

Andrea Geday is the co-founder and Managing Director of Elalan Construction Company, a Nigerian construction business specialising in residential, commercial and industrial developments.

He studied at the University of Nottingham and Loughborough University in the United Kingdom, with an academic background in production engineering and construction management.

Before establishing Elalan, Geday worked with Nicoho Limited, where he gained experience in construction operations, site supervision and project management.

He subsequently co-founded Elalan in the 1980s, helping to develop the company into a recognised contractor in Nigeria’s high-end residential and commercial property market.

Beyond construction, Geday has participated in several other business ventures. He co-founded Panther Investments in 1989, Soft Solutions in 1995, Provast in 1997 and Etiwa, a vocational and technical training institution, in 2013.

He is also associated with Provast Limited, a facility management company with operations in Nigeria and Ghana.

Under his leadership, Elalan has developed a portfolio of 68 listed projects, comprising 28 residential developments, 16 commercial properties, 23 industrial facilities and one landmark project.

Its residential portfolio includes Metropolitan Tower, 39 Bourdillon, Mandilas Tower, Peace Tower, JT Towers and Blue Water, while commercial developments include Coronation, Meristem, the American International School and Zenith Car Park.

The company’s industrial projects include facilities for Flour Mills of Nigeria, Olam Hatcheries and Feedmill, Nestlé, Golden Pasta and UNICEM.

Udo Heidschuster — MD, Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company

No of projects: 85

Udo Heidschuster is identified as the Managing Director of Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company Nigeria Limited, one of Nigeria’s longstanding construction and civil engineering companies.

Established in 1976, the company has built a presence in the construction of highways, bridges, public buildings and other major infrastructure projects.

Its major ongoing projects include the dualization of the Abuja–Abaji Road, Section I; the Kano–Maiduguri Road, Section I; the Kano Western Bypass; and the Lokoja–Benin Road, Auchi–Ehor section.

Other projects listed as ongoing include the Bayelsa State Airport, the 38-kilometre Toro-Orua–Ekeremor Road, the Zaki Biam–Afia–Gbeji Road in Benue State and the expansion of the Bagwai Dam irrigation facilities.

The company’s completed portfolio includes the Outer Northern Expressway rehabilitation in Abuja, the Dutse Airport runway, the A.Y.A. Junction flyover and civil engineering works associated with the Dangote Refinery and BUA industrial facilities. According to website data, the portfolio contains approximately 29 distinct ongoing projects and 56 distinct completed contracts, or 85 distinct projects overall.

Heidschuster leads the company’s operations alongside Chairman Mubarak A. Dantata and Executive Director Nasiru A. Dantata.

Cheng Sichang — MD, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation

No of projects: 100+

Cheng Sichang was identified as a Managing Director of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) in June 2025, although his precise responsibility within the group’s Nigerian operations and his current 2026 position require verification.

CCECC is a Chinese engineering and construction company with a longstanding presence in Nigeria’s transportation infrastructure sector.

The company has participated in major railway, highway and civil engineering projects, making it an important contractor in Nigeria’s infrastructure development.

The company has disclosed that it handled more than 110 construction projects in Nigeria over four decades, maintaining that it fulfilled its contractual obligations on those projects.

Its major infrastructure portfolio includes the Abuja–Kaduna Railway, Lagos–Ibadan Railway, Abuja Light Rail and other transportation developments across the country.

In June 2025, Cheng participated in discussions with Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda concerning infrastructure development, including the 24-kilometre Katsina Eastern Bypass and the Kiddies–Kofar Soro road.

Dany Abboud — MD, Hitech Construction Company Limited

No. of projects: 400

Dany Abboud is the Managing Director of Hitech Construction Company Limited, one of Nigeria’s major civil engineering contractors.

Established in 1988, Hitech specialises in highway construction, bridges, land reclamation, drainage systems, airport infrastructure and marine engineering.

The company has been involved in major federal infrastructure projects, including the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway.

Hitech reports that it has completed more than 400 projects since its establishment, constructed over 2,345 kilometres of roads and employs more than 10,000 people.

The company’s official project gallery identifies 10 major infrastructure projects, including two of Nigeria’s largest ongoing highway programmes: the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway.

The Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway comprises multiple sections connecting states along Nigeria’s southern coastline, while the Sokoto–Badagry project is designed to improve road connectivity between northwestern and southwestern Nigeria.

Other projects listed in Hitech’s portfolio include the Dangote Deep Sea Port Road, Odukpani Road in Cross River State, Afikpo–Uturu–Okigwe Road and Dangote Papalanto industrial access infrastructure in Ogun State.

Peer Lubasch — MD, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc

No of projects:750+

Dr. Peer Lubasch is the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, one of Nigeria’s largest publicly listed construction and engineering companies.

He assumed the position on October 16, 2024, succeeding Dr. Lars Richter.

A German civil engineer, Lubasch holds a doctorate in Civil Engineering from the University of Duisburg-Essen, Germany.

He joined Julius Berger in 2010 as a technical manager before holding several engineering and management positions across the group’s Nigerian and German operations.

In 2022, he became Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Julius Berger International GmbH before his reassignment to Nigeria in 2024.

Lubasch is registered with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria and is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has completed more than 750 construction projects over six decades of operations in Nigeria, according to company disclosures. Its portfolio spans major highways, bridges, commercial buildings and industrial facilities, including the Second Niger Bridge, Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano Road, Bodo–Bonny Road and Opebi–Mende Link Bridge.

Methodology

The list prioritises companies based on the number of ongoing and completed projects publicly listed on their official websites. The assessment considers identifiable projects across each company’s published portfolio, rather than revenue, market capitalisation or contract value.

As the level of project disclosure varies across companies, the figures reflect publicly available project listings and may not represent the total number of projects each company has executed since its establishment.

This article is part of Nairmetrics series spotlighting CEOs of major companies operating in Nigeria across different sectors. Ou can read more from the series here.