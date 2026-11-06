Delta tops state FAAC disbursements at N98.27 billion as Lagos drops to fifth

Delta State received the highest net allocation among Nigeria’s 36 states in August 2026, with N98.27 billion.

Delta State received the highest net allocation among Nigeria’s 36 states in August 2026, with N98.27 billion.

Lagos dropped to fifth place despite recording the highest net VAT allocation of N34.79 billion.

Data from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), compiled by Nairametrics Research, shows that the 36 states received a combined N1.07 trillion in net disbursements during the month.

This is up 52.44% from N704.01 billion in August 2025.

Six oil-producing states featured among the 10 largest recipients, with Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom occupying the first four positions. Their strong showing reflects the contribution of derivation revenue to state allocations.

The top 10 states received N521.41 billion, or 48.58% of total net disbursements. In August 2025, the top 10 states received N315.13 billion, or 44.76% of the total. This represents an increase of N206.28 billion, or 65.46%.

What the data is saying

The top 10 states accounted for:

95.15% of derivation revenue distributed to states.

51.92% of net statutory allocations.

43.16% of net VAT allocations.

47.98% of gross state disbursements.

The six oil-producing states in the ranking are Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Ondo and Imo. Together, they received N231.67 billion in derivation revenue. Lagos, Kano, Oyo and Jigawa, which received no derivation revenue, completed the top 10.

Top 10 states by net FAAC disbursements in August 2026

10. Jigawa – N25.58 billion

Jigawa recorded the strongest month-on-month increase among the top 10 states that received no derivation revenue, with its net allocation rising 10.73%.

The state moved up from 13th position in August 2025 and 14th in July 2026. Its allocation also increased by 45.39% year on year.

Net Statutory Allocation: N14.98 billion

Net VAT Allocation: N10.17 billion

Gross Allocation: N26.24 billion

9. Imo – N25.68 billion

Imo’s net allocation rose 49.53% year on year, an increase of N8.51 billion from August 2025. The state climbed six places from 15th position in the corresponding period last year.

Its month-on-month allocation was almost unchanged, rising by just 0.17%, and it moved down from eighth position in July.

Net Statutory Allocation (incl. derivation): N16.83 billion

13% Derivation: N5.23 billion

Net VAT Allocation: N8.66 billion

Gross Allocation: N28.82 billion

8. Ondo – N26.61 billion

Ondo moved from 11th position in August 2025 to eighth, with its net allocation increasing 49.54% year on year.

The state’s place in the top 10 was supported by its receipt from the 13% derivation component. Without it, the state would have fallen outside the top 10.

Net Statutory Allocation (incl. derivation): N17.03 billion

13% Derivation: N5.91 billion

Net VAT Allocation: N9.40 billion

Gross Allocation: N28.69 billion

7. Oyo – N29.54 billion

Oyo retained seventh position, with its net allocation increasing 50.19% year on year.

Its strongest contribution came from VAT receipts. Oyo’s net VAT was the third-highest amount nationwide and made up more than half of its gross allocation.

Net Statutory Allocation: N12.71 billion

Net VAT Allocation: N16.39 billion

Gross Allocation: N32.50 billion

6. Kano – N34.46 billion

Kano maintained sixth position, with its net disbursement up 38.05% from N24.97 billion in August 2025.

The state recorded the highest gross statutory allocation nationwide, at N22.18 billion before deductions.

Net Statutory Allocation: N19.31 billion

Net VAT Allocation: N14.54 billion

Gross Allocation: N37.33 billion

5. Lagos – N43.22 billion

Lagos recorded the weakest year-on-year growth among the 36 states, with its net allocation increasing by just 3.30%, or N1.38 billion. The state dropped from second position in August 2025 to fifth in this ranking.

Its allocation also declined 26.53% from N58.84 billion in July 2026.

Despite the fall in its ranking, Lagos remained the largest recipient of net VAT revenue. It also recorded the largest external debt deduction of any state and was the only state with a VAT deduction. These deductions contributed to the difference between its gross and net allocation.

The state had led FAAC receipts among the states in the first half of 2026, receiving N365.78 billion, as previously reported by Nairametrics.

Net Statutory Allocation: N7.92 billion

Net VAT Allocation: N34.79 billion

External Debt Deduction: N10.81 billion

VAT Deduction: N9.89 billion

Gross Allocation: N63.92 billion

4. Akwa Ibom – N77.75 billion

Akwa Ibom moved up from fifth position in August 2025 to fourth, with its net allocation rising 92.53% year on year. The increase amounted to N37.37 billion.

The state received the second-highest derivation revenue nationwide, which formed a substantial part of its net statutory allocation.

Net Statutory Allocation (incl. derivation): N66.37 billion

13% Derivation: N54.18 billion

Net VAT Allocation: N11.19 billion

Gross Allocation: N79.81 billion

3. Bayelsa – N78.39 billion

Bayelsa recorded the strongest month-on-month increase among the top 10 states, with its net allocation rising 35.84%.

Its allocation increased 88.77% year on year, an additional N36.86 billion, which moved the state from fourth position in August 2025 to third.

Bayelsa also received the third-highest derivation revenue among the states.

Net Statutory Allocation (incl. derivation): N61.86 billion

13% Derivation: N50.14 billion

Net VAT Allocation: N16.36 billion

Gross Allocation: N79.21 billion

2. Rivers – N81.89 billion

Rivers moved from third position in August 2025 to second.

The state recorded the fastest year-on-year growth among all 36 states. Its allocation increased 96.62%, an additional N40.24 billion compared with August 2025.

Rivers received less derivation revenue than Delta, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa. However, its net VAT allocation was the second-highest nationwide, behind Lagos.

Net Statutory Allocation (incl. derivation): N52.01 billion

13% Derivation: N42.65 billion

Net VAT Allocation: N29.67 billion

Gross Allocation: N87.81 billion

1. Delta – N98.27 billion

Delta led the national ranking, accounting for 9.16% of the total amount received by all 36 states.

Its allocation increased 93.82% year on year, an additional N47.57 billion and was the largest increase in naira terms recorded by any state. It also rose 14.82% from the N85.59 billion received in July 2026.

Derivation revenue was the biggest contributor to Delta’s allocation. The state received the highest amount from the 13% derivation component nationwide.

Net Statutory Allocation (incl. derivation): N85.19 billion

13% Derivation: N73.57 billion

Net VAT Allocation: N12.88 billion

Gross Allocation: N101.04 billion

What you should know

FAAC shares revenue collected by the Federal Government among the federal, state and local governments. State allocations comprise statutory revenue, VAT and other components, while oil-producing states are constitutionally entitled to 13% of oil and gas revenue generated within their territories.

The August 2026 disbursement was based on revenue generated in July. Although the states received N1.18 trillion in gross allocations, deductions and other charges reduced the amount ultimately available as net disbursements.