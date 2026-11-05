Customs generates N1.42 trillion in two months, records $752.8 million exports in Q3

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated N1.42 trillion in revenue in September and October 2026, while exports processed through its Lilypond Export Command reached $752.8 million in the third quarter of the year.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated N1.42 trillion in revenue in September and October 2026, while exports processed through its Lilypond Export Command reached $752.8 million in the third quarter of the year.

The National Public Relations Officer of the NCS, DCC Abdullahi Maiwada, disclosed this on Thursday, November 5, in Abuja, during a briefing organised by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) for public relations officers of security agencies.

Maiwada said the performance reflected the service’s efforts in trade facilitation, revenue generation, border security and the protection of national economic interests under the leadership of Comptroller-General Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

Customs boosts revenue collection and export performance

Maiwada said the service generated N722.9 billion in revenue in October and N697.8 billion in September, bringing its combined collection for September and October to N1.42 trillion.

He added that the NCS processed 99,839 Single Goods Declarations and 9,195 Pre-Arrival Assessment Reports during the period under review.

At the Lilypond Export Command, export performance reached $752.8 million in the third quarter of 2026, representing a 22.14% increase compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

Manufactured goods accounted for $402.5 million of the export value, while agricultural produce contributed $311 million.

“Export activities also generated N90.02 million in export surcharges and more than N517 million through the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme,” Maiwada said.

Customs records seizures worth N8.1 billion

On anti-smuggling operations, Maiwada said the service recorded interceptions with a combined Duty Paid Value exceeding N8.1 billion.

He said the operations targeted transnational criminal networks and included seizures of narcotics shipments worth billions of naira.

Petroleum enforcement activities also led to the interception of smuggled Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and tanker trucks conveying Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) illegally.

“The seized petroleum products and narcotics were handed over to relevant agencies, including the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority,” he added.

Customs strengthens anti-money laundering framework

Maiwada said the NCS had also strengthened its anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism framework through the inauguration of the World Customs Organisation Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism Mentoring Mission in Abuja.

He added that the service established intelligence-sharing partnerships with six institutions, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and National Counter-Terrorism Centre.

According to him, the initiative supports the transition from manual currency declarations to electronic tracking.

Nigeria Customs’ 2026 performance

The latest figures come amid a strong revenue performance by the Nigeria Customs Service in 2026, alongside efforts to expand exports and strengthen border enforcement.

In July 2026, Nairametrics reported that Customs disclosed N34 trillion in import duty exemption approvals for 2025, with about 60% of the waivers granted for military hardware procurement. The disclosure highlighted the scale of revenue foregone through duty exemptions, even as the service faced a significant shortfall against its 2026 revenue target.