Nigeria accounted for 35% of fraud networks detected across Africa, even as the country's overall identity fraud rate declined by 29% year-on-year, according to a new report by global identity verification company Sumsub.

Nigeria accounted for 35% of fraud networks detected across Africa, even as the country’s overall identity fraud rate declined by 29% year-on-year, according to a new report by global identity verification company Sumsub.

The Identity Fraud Report 2026-2027, which analysed 5.8 million fraud cases detected between 2025 and 2026, found that fraud across Africa is becoming increasingly sophisticated, driven by deepfake technology, organised criminal networks and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered attacks.

Based on a global survey of more than 1,400 fraud and risk professionals and 1,500 consumers across 21 markets, the report also revealed that 75% of African businesses experienced confirmed or suspected fraud in the past year, while 83% of consumers said they had been targeted by fraudsters.

Of those who lost money, 60% were unable to recover any of their losses.

Organised fraud networks pose growing threat

According to the report, criminals are increasingly operating through coordinated fraud networks rather than individual attacks, using interconnected accounts, shared devices and multiple identities to evade security systems.

Nigeria accounted for 35% of all fraud networks detected across Africa, making it the continent’s largest source of detected fraud network activity.

However, the largest individual network identified by investigators was in Mauritius, comprising 3,038 connected users.

Despite the growing threat, only 24% of African businesses use fraud network analysis tools, according to Sumsub’s 2026 Fraud Exposure Survey.

The report noted that traditional identity verification measures may not be sufficient to detect coordinated criminal activities, highlighting the need for businesses to adopt network analysis and behavioural monitoring tools.

Deepfake fraud increases despite declining overall fraud rates

The report also identified deepfake-enabled fraud as an emerging challenge, with criminals increasingly using AI-generated identities, images and videos to bypass verification systems.

Algeria recorded the world’s highest increase in deepfake fraud, with incidents surging by 1,205% year-on-year.

Other African countries also recorded significant increases, including Côte d’Ivoire at 291%, Zimbabwe at 246%, Tunisia at 219%, Ethiopia at 126%, Uganda at 106% and Ghana at 74%.

In Nigeria, deepfake fraud increased by 88% despite a 29% decline in the country’s overall identity fraud rate.

Morocco also recorded a similar trend, with overall fraud rates falling by 67% while deepfake incidents increased by 203%. South Africa, meanwhile, recorded increases in both overall identity fraud (+37%) and deepfake incidents (+165%).

Across Africa, the average identity fraud rate increased by 10% between 2025 and 2026, while fraud complexity rose by 15% over the same period.

Some countries recorded particularly sharp increases in overall fraud rates, including Sudan (+155%), Niger (+106%) and Botswana (+102%). Côte d’Ivoire, Uganda and South Africa also recorded increases of 22%, 11% and 37%, respectively.

By contrast, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Mauritius recorded declines in their overall identity fraud rates.

AI agents introduce new fraud risks for businesses

Beyond deepfakes and organised criminal networks, the report identified the growing use of AI agents as another source of fraud exposure for African businesses.

It found that 39% of African companies currently use AI agents internally, the highest proportion among all regions globally, while another 41% are preparing to adopt the technology.

However, the rapid adoption of AI tools is creating new vulnerabilities, particularly where businesses lack adequate governance and security controls.

Nearly half, or 49%, of African businesses reported detecting or suspecting fraud involving AI agents.

Developments in Nigeria’s digital fraud landscape

Nairametrics has previously reported on the scale of digital fraud in Nigeria, efforts by financial institutions to strengthen fraud detection and regulatory initiatives aimed at protecting consumers from identity-related crimes.

In July 2026, Nairametrics reported that digital payment fraud losses in Nigeria fell by 50% to N25.85 billion in 2025, from N52.26 billion in 2024. However, the decline in losses came amid growing concerns about cybercriminals deploying AI and more sophisticated attack methods.

As financial institutions increasingly turn to technology to combat these threats, Nairametrics reported in February 2026 that 87.5% of Nigerian fintech companies were using artificial intelligence for fraud detection, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Fintech Report 2025.

Nairametrics also reported in March 2026 that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) was developing a Telecommunications Identity Risk Management System (TIRMS) to tackle SIM-related fraud, identity theft and the misuse of recycled or compromised mobile numbers.